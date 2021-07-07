For more than 100 years, the Aumand family has been doing business in Walpole.
Ernie Aumand got started in town with $42 in his pocket and a $10 barber chair. While he was clipping hair, Ernie often listened in to his customers’ conversations, and they often revolved around purchases they had made or were planning to make. Ernie began to make trips to Springfield, Vermont, to pick up items for his barbershop customers. Eventually, he would establish a general store in town, featuring fishing tackle, guns, kitchen utensils, clothes, various sundries, a soda fountain with 32 stools and homemade ice cream, and … furniture.
Through the years, Aumand’s became less and less a general store and began offering its customers the best deals on furniture like sofas, recliners, beds and kitchen tables.
But the feeling in Aumand’s carries on the welcoming tradition of a barbershop and general store. It’s still in the family, with Raymond (Ray) Aumand, Ernie’s son, often seen wending his way through the aisles of furniture, haggling with customers and finding the right price to fit their budget.
“The key to our success is that we made sure the customer’s happy,” says Ray, 87. “If you have one unhappy customer, he can do more damage than making 50 people happy, so we try to make everybody happy.”
Ray says that although each item on the showroom floor has a price tag, he’s happy to negotiate a deal.
“I have a customer, she says ‘Well, $650 a little high,” says Ray. “And I say, ‘What’s it going to take to have you take that home?’ ‘I’d like to give you $600,’ she says, and I say, ‘Let’s go write that up.’”
Ray says it’s deals like that that get people talking about Aumand’s and people showing up at his door looking for a piece of furniture.
“I could spend that $50 on advertising, but now she’s named her price, and she’s going to tell all her friends,” says Ray, who ran the store with his wife, Ellen, while slowly turning over responsibility to his son Chris. “Just seems to make sense, right?”
Manager Todd O’Brien isn’t a direct descendent of Ernie, but his 20 years in the store make him part of the family. Todd says he worked delivery for six or seven years before Ray “brought me inside.”
“Ray’s been working since he was seven years old,” says Todd. “He’s supposed to be retired, but he doesn’t know how to sit down.”
While Todd manages the store and can now be seen negotiating with the customers over the hundreds of sofas and recliners in stock, Chris deals with payroll and taxes and the like.
“Chris has been here since he was 8 or 9 years old,” says Todd. And Ray’s brother, Ernie Jr., also known as Turk, worked at the store until he was 82 and died in April when he was 96.
Aumand’s employs about seven people, some of whom have been working there for more than 50 years.
“Half the community worked here one time or another,” says Todd.
“Pretty much everybody in town,” responds Chris.
Todd says business has been good for the past year, with people stuck at home, wanting a new piece of furniture to make surviving the pandemic just a little bit comfortable.
“And a lot of people are coming up, furnishing houses,” says Todd. “We stock maybe 350 recliners and 300 or so sofas. We have two rooms across the street that are almost bare. We can’t keep up with the demand.”
Aumand’s will deliver furniture in a 50-mile radius for $30. They don’t normally deliver farther, but sometimes someone buys a lot of furniture, and they’ll make accommodations.
“I drove to Kennebunkport once, in a snowstorm,” says Todd.
Another thing that sets Aumand’s apart from its competitors, says Todd, is it services everything it sells.
“We’ll come right to your home and fix your recliner,” he says. Aumand’s will even repair furniture bought elsewhere. “That’s pretty big right there.”
But it hasn’t been without adversity. On July 10, 2008, Aumand’s store at the crossroads of Route 12 in New Hampshire and Route 5, on the other side of the river in Bellows Falls, burned to the ground.
“Ray is a business guy,” says Todd. “He came right down here and watched the fire for two hours. I took him home, and the next morning he was all ready to rebuild. He’s like that. He says, ‘Call everyone. Tell them we had a fire, and we need this, and we need that.”
While the new building was going up, Aumand’s sold mattresses, which they could resupply right away, out of a nearby building and for 13 months, they used a building at LaValley Building Supply for furniture sales.
“That’s how we got into mattress sales,” says Chris, with a chuckle.
Learn more at aumandsfurniturenh.com.