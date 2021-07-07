MacDowell: Inspiring Artists for More Than a Century

The vision Edward and Marian MacDowell had 114 years ago for their artists’ retreat was a novel concept then: the idea of a place with no distractions, where creative energy could flow freely. Today, it’s more foreign a notion, the thought of shutting off our electronic devices and erasing everything from the to-do list except for being present. Yet The MacDowell Colony (simply “MacDowell” as of 2020) remains active, and more importantly, completely unchanged.
In 1896, Edward MacDowell, a prominent American composer and member of the music faculty at Columbia University, and his wife, Marian, a pianist, bought a farm in Peterborough where they spent summers working in peaceful surroundings.
It was here Edward (also a poet, photographer and journeyman carpenter) felt he was more prolific and produced better music. Not long after, when he became gravely ill, he expressed to Marian he wished to give artists the same creative experience.
Before his death in 1908, Marian set about fulfilling his wish. According to MacDowell’s history on its website, their vision became nationally-known as the “Peterborough Idea.” In 1906, prominent citizens of the time — among them Grover Cleveland, Andrew Carnegie, and J. Pierpont Morgan — created a fund in Edward’s honor to make the idea a reality.
The first guests arrived the following year: sisters Helen Farnsworth Mears, a sculptor; and Mary Mears, a writer.
“He viewed the arts as coming from a single source and being expressed differently,” says David Macy, who has been MacDowell’s resident director for more than 25 years.
“He thought a multidisciplinary gathering of creative artists would catalyze new and interesting work,” says Macy. “It was in the air, through utopian settlements, artist colonies and the back-to-the-land movement attempting to reimagine society apart from one of the more brutal periods of industrialization.”
It was under Marian’s leadership that support increased, most of the 32 studios on 450 acres were built (using the template of a log cabin she had built for her husband a quarter-mile from their Peterborough home), and the artistic program grew and flourished. Until her death in 1956, she traveled across the country to further public awareness about MacDowell’s mission, giving lecture-recitals to raise funds for its preservation. In 1955, MacDowell went from being a summer program to year-round.
MacDowell, the first multidisciplinary artist residency program in the U.S., began by inviting applicants personally, but by the 1920s had consigned the admission process to a committee.
Among the artists-in-residence who have passed through MacDowell’s gates are Leonard Bernstein, Thornton Wilder, Aaron Copland, Willa Cather, E.L. Doctorow and about 8,300 other artists, composers and writers. Among its alumni are the winners of 86 Pulitzer Prizes, 31 National Book Awards, 30 Tony Awards, 32 MacArthur Fellowships, 15 Grammys, eight Oscars and 828 Guggenheim Fellowships.
The fact that artists at MacDowell continue to work in more and more different media Macy feels is very much a reflection of our current times.
“It’s where compelling work is being made,” he says of interdisciplinary arts.
Each year, MacDowell hosts Medal Day, during which the community is invited to an outdoor gala honoring the recipient of the Edward MacDowell Medal, as well as being able to visit the artists’ studios.
Past winners of the medal, first awarded in 1960, include John Updike, David Lynch, Georgia O’Keeffe, Toni Morrison, Joan Didion, Sonny Rollins and Stephen Sondheim.
‘Watering the roots’ in the arts and community
MacDowell’s organizational chart begins with a chairman and president and an executive director, all of whom work out of New York City. Macy’s the man-on-the-ground in Peterborough.
MacDowell trustees asked Macy to build a stronger relationship between the colony and the Peterborough community, which had been lacking in previous years, he says.
He has been responsible for several changes at MacDowell. He started a program called “MacDowell and the Schools,” in which colony artists volunteer to instruct local students. He also instituted MacDowell Downtown, where an artist or writer makes a presentation in Bass Hall in town on the first Friday of every month from March through November. Additionally, Macy is active in various arts-related programs in Peterborough and headed up the group that put together the town’s strategic marketing plans to buttress its development as a destination for artists.
A panel selects the artists in residence from an applicant pool, and the experience is free to those chosen.
MacDowell residents have some commonalities beyond being artists.
“They have a deep commitment to their craft, and they also have respect from their accomplished peers,” notes Macy. “In 2008, the board voted to modify the organization’s long-standing admissions criterion of ‘artistic excellence,’ clarifying the meaning of ‘excellence in a pluralistic and inclusive way with the intent of supporting artists investigating an unlimited range of ideas and concerns.”
He lists several reasons for MacDowell’s longevity, one being good stewardship by volunteers and board members and the generosity of people in the Monadnock Region and around the country.
“They have the depth of character to be interested in giving money to an organization that isn’t highly visible,” Macy says. “It’s like watering roots instead of picking the fruit. We are always looking to meet more people who have that long-range view of how the arts fit into driving our culture forward.”
Each year, MacDowell hosts about 300 artists of various media (65% are first-timers), the average stay about a month.
Among the amenities are a 4,000-square-foot library, darkroom, sculptor’s and printmaking studios, and baby grand pianos set up in the nine composer studios in addition to intimate workspaces.
Residents eat breakfast and dinner together in the Colony House. But lunch is delivered to their cottages in a picnic basket — a tradition begun by Marian MacDowell.
The residents generally spend much of their time in solitary work, and a large bell on the front porch of Colony Hall is rung to summon them to breakfast and dinner. Macy, who lives on-site, attends breakfast each day so he can mingle.
There are a few traditions as well. For example, each cottage has what’s called a “tombstone,” a plank of wood bearing the signatures of previous residents, to which the current resident adds his or her name. Also, some of the artists volunteer to be the nightly “chicken wrangler” who must lead the “hens” back to the coop at dusk — a task considered an honored position.
“Lifelong friends are made here every day — it changes the course of artistic history,” says Macy. “Artists can’t believe the people they got to know when they were here and the sort of creative work they learned about by talking to artists-in-residence that helped them think differently about their own work or add a new element to it.”
Artists at MacDowell have often been known to share their work with each other after dinner.
“They have the most intelligent and insightful audience in a non-competitive realm,” says Macy. “It’s a form of respect supporting fellow artists, and it’s not rewarded financially in the same way as many other kinds of work that have less direct benefit to humanity.”
When MacDowell shut down last March at the beginning of the pandemic, it was only the second time in its history (the first was after the Hurricane of 1938).
While there were no cases of COVID on record, MacDowell (which reopened in October of 2020) continues to operate at just a little above half-capacity while laying out plans to return to full-scale operations. Macy calls it tricky work that also feels exciting and hopeful.
No matter how much the world changes, Macy feels artists will continue to do the majority of their creative work on their own, that distraction is one of the primary obstacles to getting work done, and creative people continue to inspire each other — and that MacDowell will always have a place for those reasons.
“It doesn’t matter whether there’s a World War or Great Depression or what have you,” says Macy. “People still want great art. It still moves people. It has to be made.”
Nicole S. Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.