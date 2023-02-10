Workforce shortages. Supply-chain issues. Staggering inflation.
These are some of the financial difficulties hospitals across New Hampshire and the U.S. were facing as 2022 came to a close. Between those and the fiscal burdens brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to say that so far the 2020s have been a challenge for health-care providers.
“In general, hospitals are struggling,” said New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steve Ahnen. “All of the federal relief funds, as well as those that came from the state, have been certainly very appreciated and helpful in getting us through, but the COVID relief fund is empty. Those funds were used to support costs that were experienced early in the pandemic. And yet, here we are with workforce challenges, supply-chain issues, with general inflation issues."
Local hospitals are seeing many of the same problems reported by Ahnen. Matthew Barone, a spokesman for Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center, said in a statement that the hospital continues “to face significant challenges related to the pandemic and its aftermath,” while Brattleboro Memorial Hospital CFO Jennifer Griffey said the Vermont hospital is experiencing financial difficulties, as well.
One of the biggest challenges cited by both Ahnen and local hospitals is one that predates the pandemic. Workforce shortages in the health-care system have long been an issue, one Ahnen said was only exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19.
Contract labor
Due to a lack of workers, hospitals have been forced to rely on temporary contractual labor to meet the demand for medical services. But that labor doesn’t come cheap.
“This past year, we did a survey and showed that contract labor costs for hospitals had increased 133 percent from last year to this year,” Ahnen said. “So those are the travelers, the temporary staff that hospitals are bringing in to care for their patients, to meet the demand that they’re seeing.”
He added that an aging workforce, a lack of educators to train new medical professionals and burnout during the pandemic have all contributed to understaffing at health facilities – not just at hospitals, but at post-hospital care facilities, as well.
Those establishments are also struggling with labor, and some have reduced their operations as a result. This prompted average occupancy rates at New Hampshire hospitals to remain at 90 percent or higher in December, according to Ahnen, as patients face longer wait times to be discharged to other facilities, which in turn creates longer waits for hospital beds.
Like many others, Barone said Cheshire Medical Center has also increased its reliance on expensive traveling health professionals due to the workforce shortage. Though he said the cost of that labor isn’t what it was during the height of the pandemic, it’s still “significantly” higher than it was before 2020.
“The combination of increased costs to attract and retain permanent employees and the high cost of travelers continues to have a major impact on our financial performance,” he said.
Just across the New Hampshire-Vermont border, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital is seeing a similar problem. Griffey said the need to rely on contract labor is having a major impact on the hospital’s budget.
“With individuals leaving the field, we end up having to use contract labor,” she said, “which is extremely, extremely [expensive].”
Ahnen said steps are being taken to address the workforce shortage, including initiatives to remove barriers that make it harder to obtain licenses and allowing nursing students near the end of their program to begin working in hospitals.
He noted that some of these programs were introduced as a direct response to the pandemic. While several have since been codified into state law, Ahnen said there’s still more that can be done.
During the worst days of the pandemic, the workforce problem was even further exacerbated when some hospitals had to cut positions due to reduced revenues. Most hospitals suspended some services, such as elective procedures, to limit the spread of the virus.
Cheshire Medical Center was able to avert layoffs during the pandemic, Barone said. But he added that being forced temporarily to halt some services posed a big problem, as the revenue those services generate is usually used to offset other expenses.
Griffey said some BMH employees were furloughed early in the pandemic due to a lack of funding, but they have all returned.
Elsewhere in the region, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough cut 21 jobs in July 2020. Hospital President and CEO Cyndee McGuire called the move an “extremely difficult decision.” The cuts followed layoffs at the hospital in May that affected 100 people.
MCH declined an interview request for this story, citing a heavy year-end workload in its finance office. But in a statement released in December, the hospital acknowledged the strain on hospitals caused by staffing shortages, the need to grow different specialties and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Increased costs
When the threat of the pandemic started to wane, other economic pressures began to appear. COVID-19 caused supply-chain issues that increased costs across many industries, including heath care.
Both Barone and Griffey said their hospitals have been hardest hit by the increasing costs of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
“We’re having a hard time getting supplies,” Griffey said. “So we actually have to look outside our group purchasing organization to secure those supplies. The GPO gives us preferred rates. If we go outside of that, then we’re not getting those preferred rates and that’s adding to the financial challenges.”
Compounding the issue is record-high inflation that has sent prices soaring around the globe. In November, the average price for goods in the U.S. had increased by 7.1 percent since November 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Griffey said the hospital is doing everything it can to keep costs down, like taking advantage of a government program that offers rebates for medications and working with suppliers to see where money can be saved.
“We’re talking to every contractor across the board … to see what we can do to get some more favorable pricing,” she said. “Any time we look at any new contracts, we really have to analyze, if you have one dollar, what’s the best use of that dollar? Patient care always comes first.”
Barone said that inflation, combined with supply-chain challenges, has led to “higher product and transportation costs for medications and medical supplies.” He also said Medicare and insurance reimbursements are not keeping up with inflation, adding to hospitals’ financial stress.
Despite the range of budget hurdles facing them, both Barone and Griffey said the hospitals they work for are committed to providing patients with quality care, regardless of economic challenges. According to Ahnen, that sentiment is shared by hospitals across New Hampshire.
“The blue and white H that we see on hospital signs in our communities have always been more than just a directional sign,” Ahnen said. “They are a commitment that they will be there for their communities whenever they’re needed. That’s what we’ve been focused on, and that’s what we will continue to focus on.”
