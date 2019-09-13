KEENE, N.H. — A major employer in Keene is looking to reduce its footprint this year, though a spokesperson says the move won’t be accompanied by local mass layoffs. Liberty Mutual Insurance plans to sell its building at 62 Maple Ave. and find a smaller office, according to spokesman Glenn Greenburg. Liberty Mutual, headquartered in Boston, offers insurance for vehicles, property, pets, small businesses and more. Nearly 200 people work at the Maple Avenue facility, he said, and the goal is to move a portion of the employees to a new building with the remainder working remotely. Greenburg explained that the number of employees in Keene has declined gradually over time, and, as the business has evolved, it has also enabled more flexibility for people to work from home. “So we have a much larger building than we need,” he said. Eight employees were laid off in Keene two years ago, and the branch’s premium audit office closed in 2013. The Maple Avenue building occupies more than 130,000 square feet, according to online property records. Liberty Mutual has owned and occupied the facility since it acquired Peerless Insurance in 1999, along with the other U.S. operations of the now-defunct Guardian Royal Exchange. The company’s auto and home insurance sales office on Marlboro Street (Route 101) will not be affected by these changes, Greenburg noted. There’s no deadline for the move, he said, but the company will begin marketing the building for sale soon and hopes to leave Maple Avenue by the year’s end. While there aren’t any specific ideas as to where Liberty Mutual will relocate, he said the company will be able to explore the market in the Keene area after determining its physical space needs.