Owners of legacy businesses with deep roots in the region offer a unique perspective from the helm of companies that have withstood financials downturns, the invention of the internet and a shrinking landscape of brick-and-mortar retailers.
While some businesses span centuries, others are celebrating milestones — 100 years at Plotkin’s Furniture, for example — and a few are happy to keep their company thriving and in the hands of the founders’ descendants.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Kapiloff Insurance Agency in Keene has remained in the family since it was founded in 1968. Michael Kapiloff of Keene owns the firm with his son, Alex Kapiloff, of Surry. The business was established by Edward and Charlotte Kapiloff, Michael’s parents and Alex’s grandparents.
Citing a common challenge among longstanding businesses, Michael Kapiloff wrote that the company has worked diligently to keep up with changes in automation and new technology.
“Each change in automation brings its own hurdles, but in this business as in many you adapt or die,” he wrote.
Some businesses, such as Peterborough Marble & Granite Works, switched hands between families.
John A. Kaufhold owns the monument business, which was established in 1849 by Hubert Brennan. He works there with his sister and his son, Broderick Kaufhold.
The Kaufhold family entered the picture when Hans Kaufhold, Broderick’s grandfather, bought the company in 1958 after working there for a couple of seasons.
Broderick Kaufhold wrote that the business has also been around long enough to witness suppliers and other monument companies merge or shut down, many times because no one in the family’s next generation steps up to take over.
As for the future of Peterborough Marble & Granite Works, Broderick Kaufhold says he’s next in line to take over.
STEPPING INTO HISTORY
Standing on the edge of Main Street in Hancock is the state’s oldest lodging house. The Hancock Inn and adjoining Fox Tavern have served patrons since 1789, according to spouses Jarvis and Marcia Coffin, the inn’s 14th set of owners in 230 years.
The couple says they “hadn’t fancied being innkeepers,” but with both of their parents retired in the region, when the Hancock Inn came on the market eight years ago it became the device to bring their families together. So the Coffins left their Sudbury, Massachusetts, home and their careers in media and advertising to take the helm of the 14-room hotel.
Over the course of the inn’s history, its role has continuously changed and shifted, Marcia Coffin says, and maintaining relevance to guests is a constant battle. Two centuries ago, people stayed at the inn out of necessity, rather than leisurely travel.
Even in their tenure, the Coffins have noticed a trend as the guest profile has shifted from older couples to young travelers from New York, Connecticut or Boston.
“And I attribute that to the internet. We’re easier for people to find and know about,” Marcia Coffin says. “People in our industry talk about how millennials are seeking experiences, and this is a quintessential New England experience.”
Serving in that role is what’s kept the Hancock Inn vibrant, the couple notes. People come searching for a picturesque view of the birthplace of America and seeking out the history behind it, and the Coffins say these travelers find a piece of that journey at their inn.
The couple also owns the Hancock Market, a 140-year-old general store across from the inn that they consider part of the town’s history and landscape.
“Our job is to preserve that, and we want to leave this business in a condition that allows the next owners to continue where we left off,” Jarvis Coffin says.
The challenge for an inn sitting in a small town in rural New Hampshire is attracting people to its doors, he adds. The Monadnock Region is a beautiful and authentic part of New England, he says, but it’s off the beaten path and isn’t a resort destination.
The inn’s fate is tied to the region, the couple observes, and the key to success lies in working together to entice more residents and more visitors. “You need to change your mindset, if you have one, of competition in this area to ‘coopetition,’” Marcia Coffin says. “Jarvis and I are strong proponents of the concept that a rising tide lifts all boats.”
EVER EVOLVING
Across the Connecticut River, the owner of Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters is also looking to tourism to support the company’s flagship store in Brattleboro. Brad Borofsky says the company’s other two shops in Keene and Hadley, Massachusetts, see more local customers.
Like the Hancock Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters has evolved over the years since it began in the 1930s as an Army and Navy surplus store by Sam Borofsky, Brad’s grandfather, and his brother Izzy. Sam Borofsky later bought Izzy’s share and put his name on the building in downtown Brattleboro.
Along with the military surplus, Borofsky says his grandfather sold footwear and gradually added work clothing to his inventory.
“So it was more of a working man’s store in the beginning, and then just over time expanded into more sportswear,” he says.
When his father, Stanley “Pal” Borofsky, was at the helm, Sam’s added sporting goods to its shelves. Over time, that department became dominated by hiking and camping gear, Borofsky says.
During his father’s tenure, the Brattleboro store expanded several times, overtaking adjacent spaces on Main Street and increasing its inventory. While the expansions allowed for more sales capacity, Borofsky noted that it also led to more entrances posing a security risk, a need for more cash registers and, above all, more manpower in the store.
The flagship Sam’s store has a much higher overhead than the Keene and Hadley shops, Borofsky notes.
Increasing labor costs also impact the company’s bottom line, as two of its three stores sit in states with minimum wages. Massachusetts is gradually raising its pay floor to $15 an hour by 2023.
While agreeing that people should be paid a healthy wage, Borofsky says mandates can be difficult for businesses to handle, especially when juggling stores in multiple jurisdictions. He also pointed out that Sam’s prides itself on offering full-time positions with benefits, and that takes its toll financially.
And the answer isn’t increasing prices, he says, debunking a solution he’s heard before.
“You’ll just put yourself out of business if you just go across the board and raise all your prices,” Borofsky says.
KEEPING IT REAL
Like many longstanding retail businesses, Sam’s is also competing with a rising trend in online shopping.
“Fortunately for us, a majority of our sales are clothing and footwear, and in a lot of cases people like to try on merchandise like that,” Borofsky says.
Sam’s is unique in that the company doesn’t sell its products online. But he pointed out that, in this digital age, customers have the technical ability to walk into a physical shop and use their smartphone to compare prices from other outlets.
To compete with online giants such as Amazon and Wayfair, Borofsky says Sam’s stays involved with a nationwide buying group of more than 250 member retailers, supporting small businesses by improving their combined purchase power.
His hope is that “we’re getting over the hump with the internet effect,” but he says his company is always looking for ways to modernize and respond to customer needs.
One retail sector that’s managed to keep a relatively strong hold on brick-and-mortar sales is furniture.
John Plotkin, owner of Plotkin’s Furniture on Park Avenue in Keene, points out that, much like with a pair of shoes at Sam’s, most customers want to see and touch an armchair or a table before they buy it.
But he’s watched online furniture sales increase over the past five years, so his business is working to get ahead of the curve. Transitioning from traditional advertising to social media marketing is one way to reallocate resources to target the internet audience, he says.
The goal is often to get in front of the online customers and convince them that Plotkin’s Furniture has higher-quality merchandise at comparable prices. A “free shipping” label might sound appealing, he says, but those freight costs are likely just rolled into the price tag.
“And you certainly get much better service with a local store,” Plotkin adds.
Plotkin’s Furniture, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, was originally founded in Athol, Massachusetts, by Isadore “Izzy” Plotkin, John’s grandfather.
John Plotkin has heard the history of his family’s company, as far back as when Izzy offered store credit during the Great Depression and accepted a dollar per week. And when someone lost their job or couldn’t make the full payment, they’d ask to pay 50 cents, and Izzy would let them slide.
His generosity wasn’t forgotten, and customers returned the favor with their business for generations, Plotkin says.
The store withstood the government’s metal and steel rationing during World War II, and the company continued into the 1950s when televisions hit the market.
“It became so popular that we actually opened a TV store down the street from the furniture store,” Plotkin says.
In 1955, the family launched a Keene store — which he called the best-performing store “in all these decades” — and in the 1960s they opened a third shop in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Fast-forward a few decades and the three stores are divided up between different branches of the family, with Plotkin at the helm of the Keene shop.
As his relatives neared retirement, they shuttered their stores within the last several years.
Plotkin takes his role seriously as the last remaining name-bearer running a store in his family’s business.
To ensure the company continues for posterity, Plotkin plans to “phase into retirement,” currently working three days a week and otherwise giving the reins to a store manager. The hope is, with enough ducks in a row, the business will keep plugging along after he hangs up his hat.
NEARLY A CENTURY OF CAR REPAIR
On lower Main Street in Keene, Steven Piispanen cracked a few jokes about his lack of intimate car knowledge, noting he never intended to run his family’s business. His grandfather, Ensio Piispanen, established Keene Auto Body in 1928.
“I had no idea what my plans were,” Steven Piispanen recalls of his college-aged self.
He didn’t excel in school, he says, and wound up back with his father at the body shop when he was 20. After his parents expressed an interest in stepping away from the business, Piispanen took over in the 1990s.
While some people on the outside might perceive that companies are simply gifted from one generation to another, Piispanen says those with firsthand experience “know their sweat, blood and tears go into it, and their pocketbooks, their checkbooks, go into making sure mom and dad are taken care of and the family’s taken care of.”
It’s a lot of work, he says, and certainly isn’t an 8-to-5 job. But the company has given back tenfold its 91 years.
“It’s provided a phenomenal lifestyle for my family, for my employees’ families, so I have no regrets coming into this business,” Piispanen says. “We have the best staff around, probably in the state, if not the Northeast. … Basically, when somebody leaves here, it’s because of retirement.”
He pointed out one employee with five decades under his belt and another who’s a third-generation Keene Auto Body technician.
That history and impact on the community aren’t lost on Piispanen, who says the weight of his family’s legacy is always in the back of his mind in one form or another.
“My dad did it for … 40, 50 years, I’m thinking, (shoot), I’ve got to do it for 40 or 50 years and then pass it on to whoever,” Piispanen says. “Yeah, you don’t want it to fail. It’s part of your family heritage, for God sakes.”
Plotkin shared those sentiments and a similar passion for his life’s work.
Earlier in April, Plotkin says that family from across the country — including the former Athol and Leominster store owners, a brother and a cousin — converged in Florida to celebrate his 92-year-old parents’ 70th wedding anniversary.
“So the same year they’re celebrating their 70th, we’re celebrating our 100th year in business,” he says gleefully.
To commemorate the occasion and the milestone in the family’s legacy, Plotkin had T-shirts made for everyone.
“I feel pretty proud that we’ve made it the three generations and the hundred years,” he says. “I think it’s a great accomplishment for a business to stay around that long.” T
Sierra Hubbard is a staff writer at The Keene Sentinel.