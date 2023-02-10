The outlook among manufacturers for the coming year continues to be one of strong demand but hindered by supply-chain problems and a shortage of labor, both of which have been obstacles since the COVID pandemic began nearly three years ago.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said he has heard the same experience from area manufacturers that his company, Filtrine, is having.
“This includes the Keene Manufacturers Consortium (KMC) members,” said Hansel, founder and chairman of the organization of 300 firms employing 7,500. “Mainly there are supply-chain and labor issues but strong orders. Many of the manufacturers in our region make highly specialized equipment, rather than consumer goods, which probably has something to do with it.”
At Filtrine, a maker of processed cooling units, water filtration equipment and drinking fountains for mostly institutional customers like hospitals and schools, Hansel said strong demand for his company’s products continues as it has for the past few years throughout the pandemic.
“It is very, very strong,” Hansel said. “Demand is more than we have seen in a long, long time. So the demand for our products is there. The difference is the shortage of parts and components.”
Hansel said when the company needs to find a replacement part or supplier, this usually means replacing all the electrical components that go with that new part. “That can have a cascading effect [of delays], and it creates a lot of headaches.”
The situation has led Filtrine to pursue and source new suppliers aggressively, which has produced some unexpected benefits.
“We have discovered some really good local or U.S. suppliers for some of the components that we need,” he said. “With the supply-chain shortages, we have found some companies that we would not have found otherwise.”
The supply issue for KMC members has had a positive impact on the sales side, Hansel pointed out.
“I know some of us are benefiting from a sales perspective. Customers that traditionally purchase from lower priced manufacturers overseas are giving U.S. manufacturers a second look. My understanding is that our lead times and productivity are in better shape than our counterparts in Europe and China.”
In an interview with the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript last summer, Microspec Corp. in Peterborough reported having its best year ever, despite inflation, supply-chain backups and labor-market woes. The medical device company purchased 113 acres off Route 202 in Peterborough with plans to build a second manufacturing facility as well as workforce housing.
Microspec founder and CEO Tim Steele said in an interview with The Business Journal in late December that the outlook for the company in 2023 looks very strong, despite labor shortages which tie into the lack of housing. Growth in 2022 was around 17 percent, even with a supply-chain issue that made the raw material for one of the company's highest volume products unavailable for nearly the entire year.
“We are able to replace [that revenue loss] with new business," Steele said. "We expect to grow by over 20 percent in 2023, and in fact it could be higher if this one product we are working on [cure for Type II diabetes] takes off. We expect significant growth in all areas of the business, and I would not be surprised if we grew by 30 percent.”
Steele said Microspec, a manufacturer of extruded tubing components for medical devices, added 19 employees in 2022, bringing the company total to 103. With expansion plans at the company’s existing plant of 3,000 square feet and a new facility possibly under construction next summer, Microspec will be looking to continue hiring. The company raised its entry-level wage from $16 an hour to $20 to be more competitive, Steele said.
“We were successful hiring people in 2022, but it wasn’t easy," Steele said. “Everyone is raising their wages.”
To help address the housing problem that many encounter when they look to move to the area, Steele said his company is looking to build housing on the 113-acre parcel where the new plant is planned.
“We have a plan for workforce housing, so the people we hire will have a place to live,” Steele said, adding that this would not happen until 2024 as the company focuses first on the new plant. “We could build up to 50 units on 100 acres. And this would not be cheap housing; it would be very nice.”
Another medical device manufacturer, MilliporeSigma in Jaffrey, said last year it would like to add 200 employees to its existing workforce of 1,200.
The company’s plant makes products used in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, such as filters and membranes. MilliporeSigma recruits prospective employees, including from out of state, to work for wages that start at $50,000 a year, according to reporting last year by The Keene Sentinel, but finding housing for those workers has been a challenge.
Labor, housing and child care
Supply-chain problems may be working themselves out, but area manufacturers continue to struggle to fill jobs. Compounding the problem is the need for more housing and affordable child care.
“The KMC members consistently express concerns about attracting and retaining a skilled workforce in this region,” Hansel said. “Housing and workforce training opportunities are where we'd like to see the community focus. New Hampshire has a rapidly aging population, and not everyone who retires is moving to Florida. Unless we add housing to grow our population, manufacturers and large employers are going to continue to struggle. “
Cody Morrison, executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., said the three biggest challenges facing the area's manufacturers are labor, housing and child care.
“If someone wanted to come here and bring 1,000 jobs, it would be difficult, and they would likely look elsewhere because of the labor shortage,” Morrison said.
Hansel said Filtrine is seeing more applications than last year, when they were getting none, but they are still not near where they need to be. “We need to hire 10 people,” he said.
At a discussion earlier this year with the New Hampshire-based Manufacturers Extension Partnership and Keene area manufacturers, the problems of labor, housing and child care were recurring themes expressed by company executives.
A manager for a Jaffrey firm said some employees drive close to two hours from Massachusetts or Vermont each day because they cannot find housing locally. A human resources manager said the ability to recruit new employees improved when the company made child-care available and allowed flexible worker schedules.
With no new construction taking place and inventory low, Josh Greenwald of Greenwald Realty Associates in Keene said the housing crisis needs a new approach.
“There are seven houses for sale now in Keene,” Greenwald said in December. “This time of year there should be 100. I’m hoping with inflation leveling off we will start seeing some construction in our area with a lot more conversion [of single-family homes to multifamily].
He praised city officials for efforts to encourage more housing by easing restrictions in single-family housing zones.
“If we are not seeing more construction or new housing on the market, something has to be done,” Greenwald said. “We need to find ways to work with what we have, and I am seeing a lot more creative thinking to find housing for people.”
At the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Executive Director Adam Grinwold said he believes there is more housing in Windham County, Vt., than people are aware of.
“Housing is out there, but there is a lack of a network to connect people,” he said. “The question is how employers identify available housing.”
The hiring, housing and supply-chain challenges in the manufacturing sector will likely remain throughout 2023 as companies look to fill jobs to meet rising demand for their products in a relatively strong economy.
MEDC’s Morrison said the area’s current manufacturing environment shows a lot of positive signs.
“Several companies I speak to across different industries, ranging from medical to precision machining and defense contractors, are reporting an increase in business,” Morrison said. “Not many are seeing a downturn right now.”
While supply-chain issues and the labor shortage could be interpreted as “bottlenecking” growth in the manufacturing sector, the broader global economy shows a shift in the supply chain and that points to a positive outlook for New Hampshire manufacturers, Morrison said. “I think it is a very optimistic time right now.”
Morrison said he has heard of a lot of companies divesting from China because of its COVID policy and energy problems and finding suppliers domestically.
Supply-chain issues, he said, “seem to be calming down from what I am hearing from manufacturers and general contractors. Steel seems to be more readily available with wait times not what they were a year ago.”
Grinwold said the outlook he has heard from manufacturers is for continued growth, though they will keep an eye on any recessionary trends.
“From what I hear,” Grinwold said, “they understand economic signs and will monitor and track them but are not really worried because fundamentals are strong."
