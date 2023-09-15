Rural areas are at “a bit of an inflection point,” says Tony Pipa, senior fellow at the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution, “because we could just build another 21st-century version of an extractive economy.”

Pipa is speaking about a critical juncture, one in which our collective gaze has turned to rural, and with this newfound attention comes a call for profound care in moving forward.  “Our country’s economy is shifting, and rural areas will play a pivotal role,” he says. “The question is how we approach it.”

