Rural areas are at “a bit of an inflection point,” says Tony Pipa, senior fellow at the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution, “because we could just build another 21st-century version of an extractive economy.”
Pipa is speaking about a critical juncture, one in which our collective gaze has turned to rural, and with this newfound attention comes a call for profound care in moving forward. “Our country’s economy is shifting, and rural areas will play a pivotal role,” he says. “The question is how we approach it.”
In recent years, the focus on rural communities in the United States has shifted dramatically. What once seemed like a simple conversation about a rural-urban divide has evolved into a deeper exploration of rural policy, investment and the need to reevaluate how we approach rural development. The idea of rural America as a place in decline is being challenged, with increasing recognition of its potential for innovation and economic opportunity, and Pipa is at the frontlines.
Join Pipa at Keene’s Colonial Theatre for Radically Rural 2023’s opening keynote address. Pipa will moderate a panel on building a narrative that elevates “rural” as a place of opportunity.
A recognized expert in social and economic development, Pipa has dedicated his efforts to shaping policies and strategies that promote inclusive growth, reduce poverty and empower marginalized communities. Prior to his tenure at the Brookings Institution, he served in the international development arena and within the U.S. government during the Obama Administration. His extensive experience in working with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department has given him a unique perspective on the intersection of domestic and global development issues.
During his time at USAID, Pipa witnessed a significant transformation in development policies and approaches. As part of a changing landscape, he sought to understand and improve the federal policy supporting rural communities in the United States. Pipa’s analysis revealed a fragmented and siloed landscape of resources, leading him to advocate for a more coherent rural policy that addresses the diverse needs of rural communities.
Pipa’s contributions to international development go beyond his work at USAID. He has been instrumental in mapping the flow of funds from various federal agencies to rural communities, identifying opportunities and challenges in providing targeted support. As an advocate for local leadership and ownership, he says “it is important now to be investing in capacity-building at the community level to enable rural areas to thrive in this 21st-century economy.”
Recognizing the power of storytelling in influencing policy decisions, Pipa launched the podcast “Reimagine Rural.” Through this platform, he showcases the experiences of local individuals and communities who strive to create positive change in their rural areas.
Looking to share stories of hope and inspiration from rural America, Pipa joins panelists Gloria Dickerson, CEO of We2gether Creating Change, an organization committed to driving positive transformations in communities; and Lakota Vogel, executive director of Four Bands Community Fund, an organization at the forefront of empowering Native American communities and fostering economic development.
With a passion for making a difference, Dickerson has held various leadership roles in the nonprofit sector, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in community development and empowerment. Her innovative approach to social challenges has earned her recognition as a trailblazer in the field. Under her guidance, We2gether Creating Change has become a driving force in sustainable initiatives that promote social cohesion, diversity and inclusion.
Vogel, with a deep-rooted commitment to community uplift, has become a driving force in creating positive change and advancing economic opportunities for Native American entrepreneurs. Drawing on her extensive background in finance and community development, she has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of Four Bands Community Fund. Vogel’s dedication to preserving and promoting Native American cultures is reflected in Four Bands Community Fund’s initiatives, which aim to strengthen tribal economies and promote self-sufficiency. Under her guidance, the organization has become a beacon of hope for Native American communities, fostering a sense of pride and resilience.
Pipa, who says “we don’t have a coherent rural policy at the national level or even a
coherent point of view of what enables rural communities to thrive in the current economic structures we have in place right now,” hopes to tie together his experience and research with storytelling from leaders to start a new sort of conversation about what rural is and what it needs today.
Join Pipa, Dickerson and Vogel for an eye-opening discussion that combines policy, lived experience and research analysis at this year’s Radically Rural Keynote at the Colonial Theatre’s Mainstage on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. Visit radicallyrural.org for more information. T
