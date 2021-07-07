KEENE, NH — Digital marketing agency Menadena, based in Keene, was chosen to launch a new website for the award-winning Maui-based restaurant, Mala Ocean Tavern. The new website can be seen at malatavern.com. So, how does an award-winning ocean-front restaurant in Maui choose a marketing agency and website design company halfway around the world to create its new website? First, Menadena designed the site for a sister restaurant of Mala Ocean Tavern, Down The Hatch, four years ago. Menadena continued to work with Down the Hatch in digital marketing, including consulting on SEO, Google Ads management, and other digital marketing services. Mala Ocean Tavern’s new website includes significant enhancements, including presenting the restaurant’s brand cleanly and professionally. Other features include a virtual tour, e-commerce functionality, a client-controlled calendar to promote current events, and the integration of 3rd-party apps like Open Table and SpotOn to facilitate online ordering and reservations. A significant feature of the new website is the capability to update elegant presentations of Mala Ocean Tavern’s fresh seafood menu. Menadena was able to facilitate this through an easy-to-use solution for updates with minimal hassles. The Mala team can update their menus by uploading the same PDFs they use in the restaurant on the Menu pages, and a page customers can access through a QR code. This means less effort on the Mala team and greater convenience for customers who wish to access up-to-date dining options on their computers, tablets and phones. Menadena Owner Ben Robertson talked about the spirit of cooperation it took in completing the website. “This is one of the most visually impressive and aesthetically pleasing websites we designed. The Mala team is committed to excellence and worked with us hand in hand throughout the process. We love working with customers like Mala and could not be happier with the results.” According to the press release, the new website was funded by a grant to help the struggling restaurant and tourism industry in Hawaii during the pandemic challenges of 2020. Menadena, digital marketing and communications technology agency in Keene, provides services through a portfolio of more than 200 leading service suppliers. Learn more about Menadena at menadena.com.
Keene Digital Marketing Firm Launches Hawaiian Restaurant Website
- Marcia Passos
