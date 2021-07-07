Every chamber of commerce is a unique representation of its community, its board of directors and its bylaws. The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce operates differently than a chamber would on the New Hampshire Seacoast or Nashua because its mission is to serve its place. This particular chamber is “organized to advance the commercial, industrial, educational, cultural, recreational and general welfare of Keene and the surrounding area.” This mission is intentionally broad so that it can adapt to its changing board of directors and its ever-evolving community.
In the winter of this year, the Peterborough and Keene Chambers merged to become the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber. This merger is the result of trying to both increase efficiency, decrease cost and collaborate in representing not just individual townships but a “corridor of commerce,” according to Patty Blake, senior market manager/vice president of People’s Bank in Peterborough and incoming chair.
Peterborough and Keene are two of five Chambers of Commerce in the Monadnock Region, including Hillsborough, Jaffrey and Rindge. None of these Chambers have hard boundaries, inviting participation and membership from outside their towns. The Chambers also communicate and collaborate, co-presenting events. This collaborative relationship was particularly true of the relationship between the Chambers of Peterborough and Keene.
Small town chambers are in large part run by volunteers, with a paid position or two. At the time of the merger, the Peterborough Chamber was operating as an all-volunteer organization after their executive director, Sean Ryan, left in 2019.
“Everyone has busy lives,” says Blake and the Peterborough Chamber was stretched thin. Underlying the conversation about the Chamber working more efficiently and effectively had always been the possibility of a merger. The pandemic seemed to solidify the need to work together regionally for financial recovery. Both boards voted independently to formalize the discussions, and the union became official the first of the year 2021.
This merger means the formal dissolution of the Peterborough Chamber, to be reborn under the DBA of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber. The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce Inc. acquired the assets and liabilities of the Peterborough Chamber, including the mortgage on their property on Wilton Road. Since the pandemic and merger, there are currently no Peterborough Chamber offices open, and the board of directors are in conversations about how to move forward with that property. The combined Chamber is in the process of operationalizing the merger, including combining databases, websites and social media presence. Sixty organizations have rejoined since the merger, and Chamber CEO Phil Suter imagined “it will be well over 100 before this process is finished.”
A FUTURE BRANDING AND MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Simultaneously to talks about the merger between the Peterborough and Keene Chamber, Suter and Jamie Trowbridge, CEO of Yankee Publishing, were having serious discussions about what a marketing campaign for the region would look like. Marketing for small New England towns is notoriously independent, each town highlighting its unique identity. These individual identities are defensible, but they belie a larger truth, that there are also similarities of strength and value that bond the region together.
“No community or business should stop doing what they’re doing,” says Suter. “What we are suggesting is that there might be a larger story. There are some things about us collectively that are similar, while an individual community might be interested in promoting what is unique.”
The first step in creating a marketing campaign is to understand the product you are trying to sell and the audience you are trying to sell to. So the foundation for the marketing campaign will be research. What unites the region? What are the pre-existing associations?
The rollout of the project is projected to take three years. The first year will be devoted to research and development and the two consecutive years to rolling out a marketing campaign built around the brand.
“A brand doesn’t amount to much if you don’t tell anyone about it,” reminds Suter.
Each year has a proposed $200,000 budget. Chamber members will partially fund the money for the project, but the plan for the majority of the money is to come from a grant from the Economic Development Agency. The grant became available as part of broader COVID relief opportunities. The Chamber of Commerce partnered with Cheshire County to apply for the grant.
Christopher Coates, the county administrator of Cheshire County, is on the Chamber’s board of directors. With its on-staff grant writing expertise, Cheshire County was able to lend the technical know-how to make the grant application possible. When the grant is officially approved, the county will act as the grant administrator, and the Chamber will serve as the project manager.
“Informal indications look good,” says Suter referring to the approval of the grant. “We owe it to ourselves to create something like this. It is not going to be easy to do, but it is going to be worthwhile.”
Expanding the geographical perimeter of the Chamber makes marketing the region a possible reality.
“We need to promote the Monadnock Region as a place for people to visit, to work, to learn and a place young families should consider moving to. This is where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” says Suter.
PIVOTING IN A PANDEMIC
While the Chamber’s mission is to help businesses, it is also a small business itself and has suffered some of the same challenges wrought by the COVID-19. Its operating budget comes from member dues, events and advertising — all of which have been affected by the landscape of the pandemic.
In 2020, the Chamber of Commerce offices closed, losing their street-side public interface. While the small Chamber staff is back working on-site, these offices reopened to the public on June 1.
The income of the Chamber also stagnated due to the loss of event and advertising revenue. Membership, which remained mostly intact, makes up less than half of the operating budget. During the pandemic, the Chamber has had to move all of its normally scheduled events online, including monthly business after-hours events and the annual gala. Other events, such as the annual golf tournament, were canceled completely. The year 2020 was also when the Chamber published its regional map highlighting local businesses, but businesses that would typically use the opportunity to advertise were sitting tight, resulting in less income for the Chamber.
“Like most small businesses, we were trying to respond and pivot,” says Suter, and like any other small business, the Chamber applied for low-interest SBA and PPP loans to bridge the gap.
Events may seem inconsequential, but they serve two essential functions: revenue for the Chamber and building and reinforcing the business community.
One of the most well-known and standard events run by the Greater Keene and now the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber is Business After Hours. This networking event is “why some people join the Chamber,” notes Suter.
According to a Zoom feedback meeting held in late winter, networking is one of the main opportunities that former Peterborough Chamber members are looking to engage. The newly combined Chamber will be making an effort to alternate the location of these events monthly to accommodate both locations.
In January, the Chamber held its annual gala as a hybrid event. In a regular year, the gala has an attendance of over 400 people and highlights a sit-down meal with live entertainment. This year, that meant dinner vouchers for local restaurants and entertainment over Zoom. Suter MC’ed the live-streamed event with headline speaker Dr. Joanne Conroy, president and CEO of Dartmouth Hitchcock, and comedian Juston McKinney.
“It is a lot easier standing up in front of 430 people instead of an empty room,” says Suter, speaking to the challenges of the zero feedback loop often experienced in online venues.
This June, the Chamber plans to hold its annual golfing tournament, but it will look different than most years. Instead of a shot-gun start, groups will have scheduled tee times. This year’s limitations will mean less co-mingling, but the event will still be an important fundraiser and will allow members to get outside and be active.
“Those of us who play golf are pretty clear with ourselves that we are not going to win any professional tournaments. We are there to have fun,” says Suter.
POLICY NOT PARTISAN
“It is our job to provide value to our members,” says Suter.
The Chamber does this roughly through three avenues: events, marketing and policy work. How the Chamber engages in policy is often the most misunderstood aspect of the Chamber’s work.
The Keene Chamber “draws the distinction between partisan and policy,” says Suter. “We go out of our way not to be partisan.”
Within the Chamber’s mission statement on their website, there is only one emboldened sentence: The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce is not a member of the US Chamber of Commerce. This is probably because Suter would prefer not to receive confused phone calls every time the US Chamber of Commerce endorses a candidate in televised ads or lobbies for a locally unpopular initiative. The US Chamber of Commerce is not a headquarters for all Chambers of Commerce; they just happen to have the same name.
Likewise, the Keene Chamber is not directed by the actions of the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association, of which Suter is on the Board of Directors. BIA, which is heavily involved in lobbying at the state level, will often imply that their interests reflect those of the individual Chambers in New Hampshire. This is sometimes the case, but not always.
Each Chamber’s actions are restricted by its own individual set of bylaws. In the case of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber, their bylaws restrict them from endorsing particular candidates. For some Chambers, policy is one of their key operations laying out a proactive outline of initiatives, but traditionally at the Greater Keene Chamber, it has not been a big part of what they do. Instead, the Chamber has acted more responsively. Two examples of the Chamber’s recent successful policy work are supporting broadband expansion through a change of legislation and lobbying for the return of funding to the Small Business Development Center.
Broadband inaccessibility first appeared on the Chamber’s radar during their event series that focused on issues affecting the region. These events, which took place at the Alumni Center at Keene State College, addressed issues such as housing, travel and tourism and broadband.
The presentation on access to broadband caught the attention of local business owners and engaged the Southwestern Regional Planning Commission to look into it further. “This is an issue that matters in terms of business. If we don’t have good internet connectivity in the Monadnock Region, it is a disadvantage,” says Suter. One of the primary obstacles in expanding broadband access was a law that prohibited communities from bonding together for infrastructure improvements.
When the Chamber started lobbying to change this law, this put them on the opposing side of BIA, which was trying to protect the interests of some of its communication members. The Chamber’s efforts helped the ultimate success of the bill, signed into law in July of 2020. The bill allows communities to band together as communication districts and issue bonds for the development and construction of broadband infrastructure.
Another issue that the Chamber felt called to respond to was the exclusion of funding to the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) from Governor Sununu’s proposed state budget in March of this year. The SBCD offers free services, including business plan development and loan applications. It is a valuable resource to a state comprised of more than 90% small businesses.
“What a bad message to be sending to small businesses, especially during a pandemic,” says Suter.
Along with other small businesses, the Chamber rallied behind the SBDC, and Governor Sununu announced in March that available funds were located to reinstate the crucial funding.
The Chamber’s work on broadband access and funding to the SBDC might point towards a more proactive policy trend. The merger means more members, more voices behind the issues, and the greater possibility of affecting change.
LEADERSHIP CHANGES
In the fall, Blake will take over as chair of the organization, continuing the organization’s intentions to adequately represent the geographic diversity of its members within its leadership.
In May of this year, Suter announced that he plans to retire from his position as CEO of the Chamber. A search is currently underway for his replacement, and Suter imagines that the position will be filled some time by late summer 2021. Since the fall of 2013, Suter has been the public face of the Chamber, but he is quick to remind that “I don’t own the franchise, the board does. The board sets the agenda and sets the priorities,” notes Suter.
These priorities are ever-evolving as the members and directors change, reflecting the changes of the community in which they reside.
