Kathryn Beam puts her psychology degree to good use in her career as a real estate agent.
People sometimes go through emotional turmoil when buying or selling property. Great happiness can come with a purchase or sale.
But, occasionally, there is sadness when a house is put on the market because of a divorce or a death in the family.
“When people sell real estate around those kinds of things, it’s not always easy,” said Beam, who works for Galloway Real Estate in Walpole and lives in that town. “It’s most challenging. You, as an agent, are the mediator of all those emotions.”
Beam, 39, originally from Swanzey, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in psychology and justice studies. She did a summer internship with the State Police Major Crime Unit and once aspired to become an FBI agent.
After graduating in 2005, she worked as a private investigator for a year. She still wonders what it would have been like to be an FBI agent.
"But one year of being a private investigator showed me a lot about the hours and all of that," Beam said. "The work was not as glorious as it sounds."
Deciding the profession was not for her, she worked for Liberty Mutual for a decade, first on the Seacoast and then in the Monadnock Region, before going into real estate sales seven years ago. She and her husband, Matt Beam, also own a plumbing and heating company in Walpole that employs 10 people.
This is an interesting time for both the real estate and the trades industries.
Plumbers and other tradespeople are in high demand amid a labor shortage. There’s plenty of business but sometimes not enough people to do the work.
Sometimes Matt Beam Plumbing and Heating has more business than it can handle, according to Kathryn Beam.
"The hardest thing for us is having to turn away business because it goes against everything we have built our businesses on, but they can only get to so many places in a week," she said.
She said they are always looking to hire more plumbers and that she and Matt stay in touch with the Fall Mountain Regional School District, which has a program that allows juniors and seniors to learn a trade, including plumbing. Some students gain practical experience with working with trades professionals while still in school.
Meanwhile, home prices have jumped. That means bigger commissions for New Hampshire’s 6,500 agents. But there are fewer new listings, and the number of closed sales has dropped.
The statewide median sales price for a single-family home reached $440,000 last year, up from $249,800 in 2016, according to the N.H. Association of Realtors. But the number of units sold declined to 14,456, down from 18,474 two years earlier.
With high demand and low supply, homes often sell fast, but they still must be marketed correctly.
When Beam lists a home for sale, her work begins in earnest. "I put a lot of effort into getting a house ready for market,” she said.
One priority is that it looks good on the internet. “People don’t have long attention spans,” Beam said. “You have 30 seconds to grab an online audience for your home.”
She hires a professional photographer to take pictures of the residence. She makes sure the property is clean and decluttered.
“You want to make it so people can see their stuff in your home versus getting distracted by the stuff you have in your home.”
It also has to have good curb appeal. “If you’ve got a rotting-out front door, that’s the first thing everybody is going to see,” she said.
She does a video walkthrough of the home and posts it on social media. But even in today’s high-tech world, the low-tech open house is still used as a tool that allows a lot of people to see a property in a short amount of time, rather than inconveniencing the seller with frequent showings.
Cindy Westover, Galloway’s primary broker, said Beam stays in the top 10 Monadnock Board of Realtors sales leaders.
“In our business, it’s 24/7, and she seems to handle that well,” Westover wrote in nominating Beam for a Trendsetter award. “She has given to her community. She has expanded her business opportunities, is a good friend to many and is just a really nice person.”
Westover said Beam and her husband built their now-thriving plumbing business from scratch. "He worked out of his home at first, then bought a property and resurrected it to become his office and shop," Westover said.
In terms of their personal real estate, they fixed up their starter home, sold it and bought one with more privacy and acreage. Beam also purchased and manages multi-family homes and a vacation rental property in Pittsburg.
"Katie has also just erected storage units at her [husband's] shop," Westover said. "What a dynamo she is."
And she still finds time to do extensive community service work. She co-chairs the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, which offers crisis intervention services and violence-prevention education. She donates backpacks with school supplies to students in the fall and Christmas gifts for families in need.
“Any community service I do, it’s my therapy,” Beam said. “I feel better whenever I do this — not just sitting here worrying about all the things that are wrong in the world but doing what I can as a human being to try to make the world better than it is.”
Kathryn and Matt Beam met while growing up. Their brothers played baseball together.
The Beams have two children, Corbin, 11, and Kelsey, 9. Their kids are active in athletics, and the family enjoys hiking, camping, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and vacations to Wells Beach, Maine. They have a goal of climbing all of New Hampshire's 4,000-foot peaks and have already reached several of the summits.
Kathryn is also active in the Hooper Hill Hoppers snowmobile club, Women of Walpole and the Monadnock Board of Realtors.
Her mother, Judy Bosies, owns the Wicked Glass Art Studio in Keene. Her father, Frank Fazio, works at Old Marsh Country Club in Wells, Maine.
With all her professional and community work, Beam keeps the focus on her young children. "It's fun. These are fun ages," she said. "They are very involved in their sports, and we are very involved in their sports with them."
