After living in Seattle for 4-1/2 years, Karl Dietrich found himself intrigued by an opportunity to come back to his home state of New Hampshire.
In Washington, Dietrich was working at a family medicine residency program and his wife, a pediatrician, was completing fellowship training. When he received word of a potential new project from Cathleen Morrow, who at the time was the department chair of Community and Family Medicine at Dartmouth Health and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, his alma mater, Dietrich felt it might be time to move back to New England.
The project would be the creation of a residency program in family medicine at Cheshire Medical Center in collaboration with Morrow, Don Caruso, president and CEO of the medical center, and Chris LaRocca, director of graduate medical education and family medicine residency development. With Dietrich’s background in family medicine residency training, Cheshire Medical believed it found the perfect candidate to direct the program.
In a short time, Dietrich has made “significant contributions to Cheshire. He has also become a beloved family medicine provider,” said Heather Atwell, the hospital’s communications manager, who nominated Dietrich for a Trendsetters award.
“Caring for individuals, and often their many family members, gives him a unique context,” Atwell said, “and he is able to provide more comprehensive care. It’s very important for him to make sure his patients understand all their personal health issues and options — and to feel empowered in their own health-care decisions.”
Dietrich said, “In the setting of COVID, and having young kids, we loved our time in Seattle, but we were starting to look for ways to be able to get back and get closer to our respective families. When I first started talking with [Cathleen Morrow] about it, it was really exciting to hear about the development of a training program.”
So, Dietrich, who grew up in Hanover, and his wife, Holly Schroeder, made the move and began building their life in the Keene area, settling in Walpole. Schroeder works at Cheshire Medical Center as an adolescent medicine physician. The couple has two daughters: Maddie, 4, and Louisa, 18 months.
Before coming to Cheshire Medical Center, Dietrich, 39, served as associate program director for curriculum at the Swedish Family Medicine Residency-First Hill in Seattle and worked as a family physician. He earned a degree in biology from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, as well as Master of Public Health and Doctor of Medicine degrees from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. He completed his residency in family medicine at Brown University Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island and a faculty development fellowship at the University of Washington.
Dietrich said Cheshire Medical Center provides a unique opportunity for a residency program because it is in a rural area. “It's really different to practice here than it is at the academic medical center or in a big city,” he said.
A long-standing dream of Morrow and Caruso, the program began developing with Dietrich on board in early 2021. Dietrich was a leader in helping secure a $750,000 Rural Residency Planning and Development grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to start up the residency. The program recently gained accreditation by the Family Medicine Committee of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) and plans to welcome its first six residents in 2024, with a goal of 18 residents by 2027, according to the residency’s webpage.
Dietrich said that having a residency program would be a step towards reducing the shortage of health-care workers in the Monadnock Region: “I think if we can create a training program that helps develop the skills that we want to see in the next generation of doctors, not only do we create a potential supply of physicians for this area, but we can create a really great training experience where people will want to stay.”
Students who choose the program would be trained over a three-year period in broad spectrum family medicine. From the day they arrive, Dietrich said, they will be primary care doctors for a panel of patients, while completing additional training in hospital medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, dermatology and cardiology, among other specialties.
“Family medicine is all about relationships,” he said. “And it's all about continuity. It's this really unique role where you can walk with someone through a complex health system — you're the first point of access for people many times, and in a perfect situation, you're able to manage 80 to 90 percent of those initial problems. And then further, for the complex things that requires specialty care, you’re able to help guide someone through that process.”
He added that another factor driving his passion for family medicine is the ability to apply social justice principles: “I think so much of good primary care is about equity. How do we try to create a level playing field? And how do we help folks who may be disadvantaged or have fallen on hard times in multiple areas of their life and they really need a strong foundation of health to be able to pursue education, work, relationships, all the other parts that help us have meaningful lives?”
He added that his interest in rural medicine broadens his practice in family medicine. “If you don't have access to big hospital systems, if you don't have access to lots of different subspecialties, you need primary care doctors who can manage a breadth and depth of issues,” he said. “I think it helps push me, push my clinical skills and keeps things interesting. You're always trying to learn and solve new problems, and it lets me maintain a really broad scope of practice that makes the work more fun.”
One of Dietrich’s main goals with the family residency program at Cheshire Medical Center is to focus on inclusivity. He explained that in family medicine it is important to have an understanding of people from all backgrounds, a knowledge of caring for various populations and an open mind when caring for different groups.
“Good quality primary care is a fundamental human right. We need to be able to provide that for everybody,” Dietrich noted. “We have an obligation when we're working with any patient — how can you act in that person's best interest? How can you understand where they are starting from
to help them achieve their health goals? And I think that comes from exposure, and it comes from training, and it comes from actively engaging in some of those issues.”
He further explained that in the program he seeks to highlight the needs of LGBTQ+ communities, with an emphasis on providing gender-affirming care. “There is a large trans community in the Monadnock region, but there are just fewer doctors who had gender-affirming care as a part of their training,” he said, adding that he wants this program to give more physicians the expertise to provide these services.
In addition to the residency program, Dietrich is a member of the steering committee for the Pediatric Improvement Partnership, an organization that brings together both clinicians and non-clinicians towards the focus of improving the health of pediatric populations.
He also serves on the board of directors for the Northern New England CO-OP Practice and Community-Based Research Network. As a collaboration among Dartmouth Health, UVM, and Maine Medical Center, the network acts as a multi-institutional group that seeks to expand medical research beyond bigger academic medical centers and implement the same in small practices throughout northern New England.
Dietrich and his team have been working hard to promote the residency program here, including video messaging and outreach efforts to New England medical schools, including the University of Massachusetts, University of New England, University of Vermont, Tufts and others. He said he looks forward to providing resident doctors with the skills needed to care for a wide range of people and to bring more health providers to the area.
“I want them to have the training that's going to help them connect with and care for patients from any background,” he said. “So that even if they don’t have the same lived experiences as their patients, they are prepared to care for them.”
