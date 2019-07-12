Location: 417 Winchester St., Keene and 16 Dublin Road, Peterborough
Current owner: Michael Kapiloff of Keene and his son, Alex Kapiloff of Surry, with key employees owning some shares
Established: 1968 by Edward and Charlotte Kapiloff, Michael’s parents and Alex’s grandparents
Service/product: Insurance
Employees: 12 (and 2 independent contractors)
Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?
A: “Provide great customer service, stay in touch with your clients and solve their problems. Businesses die from lack of cash or credit. In good years put away money for bad years. Live below your means, because bad years or unexpected expenses will come.”