Jay Hayston learned from his father that luck is a function of hard work.
He's followed that advice throughout his career in human services. Hayston, 35, now serves as president and CEO of the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene.
Cedarcrest is a specialized pediatric medical facility and school that provides services to children with complex medical and developmental needs. It is the only facility of its kind in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
He’s no stranger to a full schedule. In addition to his role as the Cedarcrest president and CEO, he is also an adjunct professor at Northeastern University's College of Professional Studies in the Doctor of Law and Policy program, the same program he received his doctorate from. He also works part time as an accreditation surveyor for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehab Facilities, which conducts regulatory compliance surveys for nonprofits around the country.
But most important to him is making employees and children being served at Cedarcrest a top priority.
“I look at it as my primary responsibility to get obstacles out of people’s way so that they can be really successful at the things and subject matters they are experts at,” Hayston said. “It’s my job to know a little bit about everything.”
Among the challenges Cedarcrest faces are inflation, a difficult labor market and trying to retain staff with the skills to work with children with complex medical disabilities.
In navigating these times, Hayston said if you take care of the people who are doing the work, the rest follows. It's important to him that Cedarcrest continue to invest in pay and benefits for the staff there, which he's been working on since starting at the center in 2021.
In maintaining positions of responsibility or leadership, he said, it's critical to remain loyal to those who are receiving services and the people who are doing the work. In practicing this, he sets aside a couple of hours each week to spend time with the children and staff members who do not report directly to him.
"I find that is both the most enriching and most important time in my week. Some of the best ideas for strategy or what we do for the organization comes directly from a conversation with a staff person.”
He said he approaches the 130 staff members he supervises with the mindset of how he can help make their life a little bit better. He added that he’s gotten to the position he’s in today because he continues to chase the feeling of improving somebody’s day and the gratification of solving problems.
Thomas Bennett of Rindge has been part of Cedarcrest for six years and chair of the board of directors since October. He was a member of the board that hired Hayston in 2021.
“I find him to be a remarkable person in terms of his ability to work with all of the people at Cedarcrest,” Bennett said. “He’s created an environment of collegiality, inclusion and forward-thinking.”
Bennett said Hayston’s leadership is remarkable and unique in terms of his vision of taking care of children at Cedarcrest. He added that Hayston has a tremendous ability to work with the board, the center's advisory council and through all levels of staff at Cedarcrest.
Bennett believes Hayston will continue to make an impact on the community through his passion for caregiving and his ability to bring people together to make the community a better place.
Hayston previously served as vice president at the Seven Hills Foundation in Worcester, Mass., and was responsible for two of its 14 businesses, which involved managing approximately 500 employees. Seven Hills serves adults and children with developmental disabilities.
He said through his leadership positions, he's learned trust is an important part of not becoming overwhelmed by the job.
“Trust that the people who are your colleagues, supervisors and leaders are in positions to be successful and doing things in a way that helps others be successful,” Hayston said. “And time, spending it and making it sacred time that you spend with folks in a variety of roles.”
Hayston has been moving toward becoming a human services leader since he began his higher education after an internship in the field. Hayston was previously a program manager at Goodwill for five years; services director for the Walnut Street Center, a nonprofit that provides support for adults with developmental disabilities, for four years; and the Seven Hills Foundation for more than three years.
He settled down and bought a house in Worcester, thinking he’d be there for a long time. However, those in leadership at Cedarcrest called, interested in recruiting him as their president and CEO following the retirement of Cathy Gray, who held the job for more than 26 years.
“It is hard to visit a place like Cedarcrest and interact with the children and staff and not want to get involved immediately,” Hayston said.
He credits his father, Bob, his wife, Michaela, and her family, and their 2-year-old daughter, Isla, for a lot of his success. He said support from his family gave him the encouragement he needed to get his doctorate and become the president and CEO of a company.
In the future he aims to get involved in government affairs and begin shaping policy that affects the work he does now. He also hopes to publish a paper on caring for people with complex medical and developmental needs in a smaller facility such as Cedarcrest, and how that compares to larger facilities.
From a child who was inspired to learn by his father, who would let him stay up late to read, to the career he's continuing to build, Hayston continues to chase knowledge and use it to help people.
“I think he’s really someone who personifies a Trendsetter. He’s someone who is young and energetic and is making a real difference at Cedarcrest," Bennett said. "Jay has the intellectual ability, the caring personality and inclusive nature that will allow him to continue to be a true positive influence all around him, in the community of Keene and in New England."
