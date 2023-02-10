Edward Gowdy would love to take over the family farm someday. But he’s not sure how long he could keep it going.
“I think farming is only going to get more expensive as we go on,” said Gowdy, a high school senior whose family owns Brookfield Farm in Walpole.
The small organic farm has about 25 cows, selling milk to a cooperative that resells it to Londonderry-based yogurt maker Stonyfield Farm. And dairy farming’s only getting harder, said Holly Gowdy, Edward’s mother.
Costs are going up, but the farm is paid a fixed price for milk. The climate’s becoming less predictable, with excessive rain in some years and droughts in others. Meanwhile, supporting businesses like equipment dealers have disappeared as dairy farms have closed.
In the last few years, Holly Gowdy said, it's come to a point where "you really have to wonder — why are you doing this? Because it certainly isn’t financially profitable.”
They’re not the only ones grappling with rising costs and changing weather patterns.
Drought was probably the number one challenge for local farmers this year, said Beth Hodge, co-owner of Echo Farm Puddings in Hinsdale and president of the Cheshire County Farm Bureau. “Number two is inflation and labor costs.”
Drier weather, higher costs
Hodge said grain costs were especially high in late spring and early summer, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global markets. That burdened dairy farmers who buy a lot of feed. Energy prices also “skyrocketed” this year. Labor not only got more expensive but also harder to find.
“Everything you went to purchase on your operation — from fuel to fertilizer to any sort of seed — everything cost more,” she said. “And so we all felt the effects of that.”
Meanwhile, this summer was the second time in five years New Hampshire has suffered a serious drought, Hodge said. While Cheshire County wasn’t hit as hard as some parts of the state, she said, farmers here still felt the impact.
Holly Gowdy said it was a struggle to grow a second hay crop this summer because of the dry conditions. By contrast, in 2021, “we weren’t able to make hay for the entire month of July because our fields were underwater.”
“It's kind of the rogue element, because it's unpredictable,” she said. “We have no way of controlling it, nor being able to plan for it.”
Local brands
At the same time, some local farms have benefited from a surge of buy-local sentiment during the pandemic. Just ask the owner of Archway Farm.
“Overnight, we had significantly more people coming to our farm and looking to purchase direct,” said owner Mark Florenz.
Florenz raises pigs at the Keene farm. Its on-site farm store saw plenty of foot traffic back in those early days of COVID, when going to the store made many people nervous. While that’s died down somewhat, the business has continued to shift toward direct-to-consumer sales in various ways.
“We get the most value out of our brand name by having that direct interaction with the consumer,” Florenz said. “I think the consumer values kind of knowing where their food comes from and having that relationship with the farm.”
He’s doing more whole and half pigs for people who want to buy a larger amount. The farm also launched a CSA-style monthly subscription for meat.
Recently, he opened a commercial kitchen at the farm. By doing more of the cutting and packing himself — and being able to produce items like meat pies and different types of sausages — Florenz says he has more control over the final product.
For a farm like his, marketing value-added products directly to local consumers is a more viable path than selling wholesale, he said. “I think if farms are going to succeed, they have to be locally branded.”
Hodge said the Monadnock Region’s strong buy-local customer base is a boon for local farmers.
Last year, the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy found that three-fourths of Cheshire County residents reported buying local farm foods at least a few times each month. That was the second highest rate in the state after neighboring Sullivan County.
“The pandemic was like this renaissance for local agriculture,” Hodge said. “You know, people really felt comfortable buying from their local farm … and we saw just this phenomenal support.”
While that declined somewhat from 2020 to 2021, Hodge noted, demand for locally farmed products was still up compared to before the pandemic. But with continued inflation and fears of a recession, she wonders how many of those customers will want to keep paying more for local products.
“Those customers of ours, those people that we’re feeding in our community, they’re going to be under a lot more financial stress as we move forward,” Hodge said.
Looking to the future
At Brookfield Farm, the Gowdys are contemplating changes.
Because they receive a set rate selling their milk to the cooperative, they get squeezed by inflation but can’t raise their prices in turn. One option would be setting up a creamery, so they could make their own dairy products and sell them directly.
Edward Gowdy, who plans to major in plant science, has thought about placing greenhouses on the farm and other ways to expand the operation.
Meanwhile, Brookfield Farm received a climate resilience grant from New Hampshire’s conservation districts this fall. The family plans to use it to apply potassium to some of their fields in Alstead. Holly Gowdy said research shows that potassium can make the root systems of grass and forage plants more resilient against freezing and drought.
“Instead of having grass plants dry up and turn brown, they'll hang on to whatever little bit of moisture they can get,” she said. “And then hopefully if we do get rain, they can start to grow again.”
In a news release, the Cheshire County Conservation District said the grants aim to lessen agriculture’s climate impact and help farms adapt to a changing climate: “Extreme weather events, frequent and prolonged droughts, and increased pest pressures are increasing challenges for NH farms.”
Three other area farms received climate resilience grants. Boggy Meadow Farm in Walpole is installing a compost bioreactor to improve soil health; Gentile Family Homestead in Fitzwilliam is putting in an automatic cattle watering system, to preserve water during droughts; and Picadilly Farm in Winchester is buying a cultivator that will help reduce tillage.
Despite the challenges, Holly Gowdy said the family loves farming — and sees it as crucial to the region.
“If it weren’t for farmers in our community, New Hampshire would be trees,” she said. “There would be no open space.”
