Location: 29 High St., Brattleboro, Vermont
Owner(s): Christophe Gagné and Avery Schwenk
Launched: November 2014
Service/product: Brewing and distributing “New American Sours”
Employees: 12
Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?
A: “Your human resources are your most valuable resource in any business that you have. Take care of your employees and, if you don’t have employees, yourself. Making sure you have a work life balance is important to the longevity of any project you work on. In my job (when I was a) paramedic, burnout and injury were the two major things that made people leave the industry. So just be aware that you have limitations and that you want to keep doing what you’re doing. You need to take breaks and make sure you are still on track with where you want to be going with your business and your life.”