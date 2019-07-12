Location: 33 Main St., Hancock
Current owners: Jarvis and Marcia Coffin
Established: 1789 by Noah Wheeler
Service/product: Hotel accommodations
and dining at the Fox Tavern
Employees: Between 12 and 20, depending on the season
Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?
A: “You need to change your mindset, if you have one, of competition in this area to ‘coopetition’. Jarvis and I are strong proponents of the concept that a rising tide lifts all boats. … We, the Monadnock Region, need more people here to stay viable and relevant. Our advice would be work together.”