With just a few years under their belts, some of the region’s fastest growing companies are building on their success to branch out and expand, despite the hurdles that can accompany such an upswing.
From nut-based cheese manufacturers to therapeutic service providers, some companies say a key to prosperity is taking advantage of local resources for entrepreneurs, such as investment groups and incubators like the one at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene.
A handful of Monadnock businesses earned accolades last year for revenue growth, landing on statewide or national rankings.
Medical device company, SoClean Inc. in Peterborough, was ranked North America’s 54th fastest growing technology company by Deloitte. SoClean’s three-year revenues grew by 2,805%, according to Deloitte’s data. The company announced in January plans to hire 100 people this year.
PoshHaus, a home improvement retailer in Keene with an expansive online presence, landed seventh on Business NH Magazine’s 2018 list of top 10 companies to watch, with a three-year average growth of 52 percent.
The magazine also named Concord-based Compass Innovative Behavior Strategies the fastest growing family-owned business in the state. The company, which provides therapeutic services for children with developmental difficulties, also topped the publication’s 2018 list of companies to watch.
FROM KITCHEN TABLE TO CLINICS
“‘Innovative’ is in our name, and we try to live up to it,” CEO Dan Dube notes. “(It’s a) multidisciplinary company that is providing a whole suite of services.”
The firm — which has a clinic in Keene — has gone through many structural changes since married duo Dan and Ally Dube launched it out of their Bedford home in mid-2014. The company “could fit around a kitchen table,” Dube says.
Compass began with a home-based provider model before realizing that physical clinics led to “much better interaction between staff, and turnover went down to zero,” Dube says, adding that the company saw better clinical outcomes and happier clients.
In July 2015, the company moved into an office in Bedford, spending a year there before relocating to Bow. In April 2017, the Dubes doubled their space in Bow and opened their first clinic.
With its largest concentration of clients in Nashua and Keene, Compass opened two more clinics in January 2018: a 13,000-square-foot facility in Nashua and space in the basement of Next Level Church in Keene.
Last May, the Dubes moved their headquarters and original clinic from Bow to a 10,000-square-foot space in Concord.
In July, the firm left the church basement and began running its Keene operations from the Hannah Grimes Center, but Dube says he hopes to move to a permanent office at 34 West St. in May.
One of the company’s goals is to reduce wait times for parents seeking therapeutic behavioral care for their children, and Dube says he achieves that by increasing staff as needed — a unique trait among applied behavior analysis providers, he adds.
Compass employs 70 people across its three clinics, and Dube expects that figure to reach 100 by the end of the year. The company has had a successful hiring relationship with both the early education and psychology departments at Keene State College, a relationship that developed from the encouragement of the Hannah Grimes Center.
With prior entrepreneurial experience under his belt, having run two other businesses, Dube says he’s never seen growth of this kind. Compass began without outside financing and tripled its revenue in its second year, he says.
Such quick growth hasn’t come without its difficulties, however. Revenue 100% financed by insurance is unpredictable, Dube points out.
“You never know how much you are going to get on any given day,” he says, adding that borrowing money as a service provider presents challenges because there’s no collateral.
To tack on more sustainable revenue as well as provide clients a well-rounded experience, Compass began branching out. Earlier this year, the company added therapeutic speech services and plans to expand into occupational therapy soon.
Compass primarily serves children 10 and younger who spend the better part of their week there, and Dube saw a chance to couple behavioral therapy with education, and thus Compass Academy launched last November in Concord and enrolled three students, with more in the wings.
While parents bringing their children to the clinic for therapy are billed through insurance, Dube explained, the educational component functions as an alternative placement option for students that is funded by school districts.
Compass plans to eventually offer educational services at all of its clinics.
Transportation can be another obstacle to care in many areas, Dube learned, where traditional buses lack the necessary oversight and support for children with developmental disabilities. Expanding its offering yet again, Compass began running buses in Concord staffed with two behavioral therapists.
Aside from the business advantages of adding these services, he says the goal is to give these kids a fuller experience, both inside and outside the Compass clinics.
“We want them to explore all the other benefits that other children do,” Dube says.
KEYS TO SUCCESS
The experience at Compass can be broken down into a pattern that applied to a few other area businesses, too:
- Identifying a niche market
- Offering a product or service that’s in higher demand than expected
- Spending the first few years catching up with demand
- Expanding physically or conceptually to meet customer/client needs
- And branching out when the company has steadier footing
In Brattleboro, for example, Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy’s plant has expanded twice since it was built eight years ago.
Thomas Moffitt and Benjamin Johnson co-founded Commonwealth Dairy in 2010 and later partnered with Ehrmann AG, a German yogurt company, to open a 38,000-square-foot facility on Omega Drive in 2011.
In 2013, the Commonwealth completed a $12 million expansion at its Brattleboro plant and opened a second facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, with 100 employees.
Three years later, the demand for Commonwealth products exceeded its production capacity, and the Brattleboro building underwent another expansion, this time with a price tag of $20 million supported by more than $2 million in state and local funding and incentives, according to VTDigger.org.
Financing from Vermont Rural Ventures allowed the company to create new processing and storage, wastewater treatment and packaging solutions.
The company is always finding ways to upgrade its physical and intellectual capital, Commonwealth Dairy CEO Darcy Zbinovec notes, including a recent renovation of its Brattleboro parking lot.
“The entryway is now easier for trucks and we created some green space. There is more space for the employees, for the trucks and for the trees,” Zbinovec says.
Beginning as a private-label yogurt manufacturer, the company launched its own Greek yogurt brand, Green Mountain Creamery, in 2012 and broke into the quark (a mild and creamy cheese) industry with a new product this winter, called Liebe.
“Liebe means love in German,” Zbinovec says. “It is a creamy Bavarian quark, higher in protein and lower in sugar.”
Zbinovec says she expects Commonwealth to be an industry leader with its new product in what she called a diverse and competitive dairy market.
A SOUR NICHE
Ten minutes from Commonwealth Dairy’s plant on Omega Drive is another Brattleboro business making consumable treats for its customers and expanding to keep up with the demand.
Christophe Gagné and Avery Schwenk moved to Brattleboro from the Philadelphia area for the sole purpose of launching Hermit Thrush. Schwenk was a paramedic and Gagné was a social worker, and they wanted to leave the bustling city life behind them. They had been taking weekend trips to Vermont trying to find jobs in their respective fields when Gagné, an avid home brewer, pitched a different plan: Start a craft brewery in Brattleboro, the perfect town.
“Brattleboro really does fit the bill for what we were looking for in terms of quality of life, quality of community, the quality of place, everything we wanted,” Schwenk says.
To name a few of those traits: it wasn’t saturated with craft breweries, offered easy access to ingredients and provided a convenient shipping location.
Hermit Thrush distributes its sour beers to Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, with plans to expand into New Hampshire later this year.
Schwenk credits Brattleboro and the town’s institutions, such as Brattleboro Savings & Loan, for supporting the brewery in its early stages as well as during its recent growth.
But the town’s geography, nestled in a valley along the Connecticut River, is also imperative, uniquely situated for the wild yeast vital to the sour beer Hermit Thrush brews.
When the taproom opened in 2014, Hermit Thrush offered classic Belgian style beers alongside its sours, convinced the experimental brews would need support for a while. But the response was overwhelmingly positive, Schwenk notes; within six months Hermit Thrush cut the classics and focused production exclusively on sours, settling into an emerging niche market.
“It is just kind of a confluence of things,” Schwenk says. “It is something we do well that other people are still trying to figure out. It really plays on our strengths, as opposed to trying to play catch up with people that have been doing it longer and better.”
But sticking to sours brought specific challenges, too: Sour beers ferment longer than many classic styles, up to eight months.
The aging barrels were “eating up too much space, and space is at a premium at our downtown location,” Schwenk says.
Last summer, the owners nabbed a second space just over the border in Dummerston on Route 5. Unfermented beers are still brewed downtown at 29 High St., but the sours are now fermented in barrels in the new facility. Schwenk says the company also invested in a “much larger, faster, more automated canning line” to improve packaging.
Aside from its own brews, Schwenk — also president of the Vermont Brewers Association — says Hermit Thrush prides itself on its collaborations, viewing them as a byproduct of healthy growth.
In March, Hermit Thrush debuted six collaborative beverages at the Beer Brewers Festival in Killington, Vermont. Acknowledging there might be fears that wild yeasts could infect other beer production or just a general lack of know-how, Schwenk invited any breweries interested in crafting a sour to partner with him and Gagne.
“We will work with them to brew a beer together at our place, and then kind of co-brand it moving forward,” Schwenk says.
‘YOU DON’T NEED TO BE IN A CITY TO START A COMPANY’
Across the Vermont border and in the Monadnock Region’s other cultural hub, cashew cheese maker Nuttin’ Ordinary has settled into its new 8,000-square-foot space in Peterborough’s Vose Farm Park.
“Our goal is, as we continue to grow, is to be that fun, trusted dairy alternative brand that everyone will grab, whether you’re lactose intolerant, (looking for) a vegan-friendly product or just someone who loves food,” co-owner Joshua Velasquez says.
Velasquez and Adam Hamilton launched the cashew cheese manufacturer at the end of 2013, and Peter Morgante joined as a partner in late 2017.
“(Morgante’s) like the classic meat-and-potatoes guy, and still to this day I’m surprised that he tried, even rolled the dice on a taste test of cashew cheese,” Velasquez says, laughing.
Morgante tried it, loved it and wanted to be a part of making the business successful — and the rest is history.
The three men moved their offices and production from a 1,500-square-foot space in Harrisville to Peterborough in mid-December, and Velasquez says they’ve spent the past couple months adjusting to the space and testing equipment.
Along with the new digs, Nuttin’ Ordinary is prepping to rebrand its products with what Velasquez calls a more “mature” style.
“We’re excited for it. It’s really cleaning our look up,” he says. “We’re growing up.”
The company is also laying a foundation for a national launch by 2021 through its distributor, United Natural Foods Inc.
For the past four years, Velasquez says the company’s annual growth has been roughly 100%, and the foremost challenge has been keeping up with orders. The time spent in Harrisville was a chance to scale up equipment and get ready to plug production into a bigger facility, he notes.
But the process hasn’t been perfect, and he credits the customers for their willingness to stick with it during the growing pains.
“We’re an early-stage company that is learning as we grow, and we’re very very fortunate to have amazing customers, supporters, that are extremely forgiving and understanding and patient with our growth,” he says.
Velasquez attributes much of their rapid success to the trending plant-based food industry, pointing out that Nuttin’ Ordinary isn’t “just another potato chip company out there fighting for shelf space.”
While that leaves plenty of room to shine, it also means there are fewer companies in the market to share resources or ideas with, he adds. It posed a challenge, but also an opportunity to pave the way for future businesses to join them in the region.
“We want to create a mini food hub here like what’s going on in Colorado, what’s going on in the West Coast. You have everything you need. It’s 2019. You don’t need to be in the city to start a company,” Velasquez says.
He pointed to the sense of community and support of local businesses in the Monadnock Region and Peterborough in particular, noting that it’s unlikely Nuttin’ Ordinary could leave the area now.
“It would’ve been tempting probably three years ago when we were kind of trying to figure out how to grow this, but now that we have met all these great people here that are encouraging us to grow this company here, I wouldn’t even think about it,” Velasquez says.
For an entrepreneur worried about the rural aspect, Velasquez notes that Boston is close enough to stay plugged into the business network, which he does with trips to the metro area.
“But I love it at the end of the day: coming back, pulling into Peterborough and not dealing with that city life 24/7 is great, and it allows for a clear mind all the time.” T
Sierra Hubbard is a staff writer at The Keene Sentinel.