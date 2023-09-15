New Hampshire’s rocky granite hills and cold climate don’t seem like they would be ideal for grape-growing. In fact, the state is not a legally designated and protected grape-growing region. Yet wines are being made here — and as climate change continues to affect the western states which have dominated the country’s winemaking industry, New Hampshire will become a more desirable location.
Sarah Trubnick and Jamie White of Keene started Northeast Wine Co. in 2021, as stated on the distributor’s website, to represent “local and emerging wine regions and the producers driving change in the American wine industry today.”
The company was founded to showcase these regions through wine distribution, events and education.
Trubnick left her previous fields of electrical engineering and physics to pursue a career following her passion for wine. After attending the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., she spent time working as a sommelier and in wine retail in New York City.
She gained winemaking and cellar experience in France, Italy and Australia, then founded The Barrel Room in San Francisco in 2011, where she currently serves as the wine director and educator. Sarah founded Northeast Wine Co. in 2021 after relocating from California to Keene.
White worked for Badger, where she monitored the changing regulatory landscape, performed label reviews for compliance, and conducted risk assessments. Before her time there, she’d worked for more than 15 years in restaurants and hospitality.
The pair met in Keene at Granita Enoteca, where Trubnick was working as wine director. They discovered their daughters were the same age and after a few play dates together with their children they both decided on a career change around the same time.
Trubnick had been serving Northeast wines in her California restaurant and came up with the idea for a wine company that would represent them. Soon after, White called and told her she wanted to be part of the company.
“I’ve always been involved in local business,” she said. “It seemed natural. I want people here to know about their own [winemaking] regions. “I think it’s important.”
Trubnick teaches wine courses at The Commonwealth Wine School in Cambridge and Fine Vintage Ltd. in Napa Valley, and guest lectures at the University of New Hampshire. She also taught a workshop on wines of the Northeast at the Boston Wine Expo.
White is pursuing her Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 certification — the London-based organization is one of the world’s leading providers of wine education.
Trubnick boasts several credentials: Certified Specialist of Wine, a Certified Sherry Wines Specialist, and a WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines & Spirits.
Education is one of their company’s priorities, including for restaurant staff.
“The idea for this project is to find producers who truly represent the regions they come from,” said Trubnick. “It’s fun to open people’s eyes to styles and regions they don’t know and break assumptions.”
Some history
Focusing on the history of winemaking is a big part of that education. Some of the first attempts at vineyards and winemaking in the U.S. were in the Northeast, she pointed out. Wines from the Northeast were recognized for their quality internationally as far back as the 1800s.
“New Jersey wines were winning blind tasting competitions against Bordeaux,” said Trubnick. Wines from New York’s Finger Lakes region were internationally known, she noted, and still are today.
“Their champagne-style sparkling wines are super high quality,” she added.
By the turn of the 20th century, many wineries had been established throughout the Northeast.
During this period, the California wine industry quickly developed and began to dominate wine production in the United States. Competition from California led to a decline of commercial viticulture in the Northeast in the early 1900s as wineries struggled.
Despite the situation, small wineries continued increasing production and improving quality. But production was suddenly put to a dramatic end with World War I, followed by the introduction of Prohibition in 1920 and later the Great Depression.
Today, creation of cold-hardy hybrid grapes, including Frontenac, La Crescent, Marquette and Seyval Blanc, have boosted wine production throughout the state, Trubnick explained.
Large wineries like Labelle and Flag Hill are accompanied by a handful of smaller producers. One represented by Northeast Wine Co. is Shara Vineyards in Concord, which uses regenerative and biodynamic agriculture for its minimal-intervention wines from hybrid grapes such as Marquette.
Sustainable producers who employ responsible production are the focus for Northeast Wine Co. “It’s important for us,” said Trubnick, “and it doesn’t just mean the vineyard and winery are sustainable; it also means sustainable in that staff are treated properly.”
Some producers the company represents, like Bridge Lane from Long Island, use alternative packaging that is sustainable. Bridge Lane’s red blend, for instance, which is served at Brewbakers Café in Keene, comes in a can.
Other businesses in the region that carry Northeast Wine Co. wines (they represent white, red, sweet, skin-contact white and rosé wines) now are The Colonial Theatre, Monadnock Food Co-op, Brewtopia, Elm City Brewery, Aldworth Manor and the Harrisville General Store.
“If you build a wine industry, you attract agritourism and hospitality,” said White. “They go hand in hand.”
In addition to New Hampshire producers, Northeast Wine Co. represents winemakers in Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Michigan.
“In the Leelanau Peninsula in Michigan, they have made incredible wines for decades, but no one knows about them,” said Trubnick. “Part of our purpose is to say all the regions that are respected in France — there are the same growing conditions in the U.S., across the country.”
Because the climate in Napa Valley is growing increasingly hotter, with forest fires and droughts becoming the norm, winemakers have been looking to other regions, including the Northeast, that are more sustainable for growing grapes.
Trubnick, who says she likes to create “fun wine lists” for her restaurant (it was recognized as serving the best wine-by-the-glass list in the country in this year’s World of Fine Wine magazine), reaches out to producers to try their wines, and some send unsolicited samples for tasting.
“For each region, we do research on the producers first to see what wines they are making,” said Trubnick. “Once we taste a wine we’d like to represent, we meet with the state liquor commission, get through the hurdles and get the wine into New Hampshire.”
Staying current within the industry is also key in their company.
“The millennial generation is interested in wines that are different,” said Trubnick, “not Burgundies or Bordeaux.”
One such variety is the pétillant naturel (known as pét-nat), which popped onto the wine scene between 2015 and 2020. Pét-nats are sparkling wines. Rather than induce a second fermentation in the bottle to create the bubbles, as champagne producers do, makers of pét-nat simply bottle the wine before the initial fermentation has ended. The result is fizzy, sometimes lightly sweet, usually hazy and typically sealed with a crown cap instead of a cork.
Northeast Wine represents pét-nat producers in New York, Vermont and Michigan.
Trubnick said she and White are growing their wine portfolio slowly and thoughtfully out of respect for the producers. “We are here to represent them,” she said. “We’re just showing the wine; they did the work. I don’t sell wine. I just talk about it — it sells itself.”
While the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension offers workshops and programs on grapes and vineyards and the N.H. Winery Association promotes a wine trail each fall, Trubnick and White agree there is more work to be done in terms of helping winemakers thrive in the state.
“My long-term dream is to create a network for winemakers for information and support,” said Trubnick.
White’s experience with grant writing and organic certification and her work with the state department of agriculture can help realize that goal.
“This project is supposed to show people what styles of wines are coming from this region and what to expect and open eyes to the fact these regions have their own identity and their own grapes — and they are fantastic,” said Trubnick. “It’s time now for them to shine.”
