With a hard look into the future of his growing business, trailer engineer and builder Jason Cardinale is making a leap to move into a new and much larger manufacturing space this year.
Cardinale, owner of Granite State Trailers, bought 5 undeveloped acres of the 62-acre Stone Mountain Business Park from the Winchester Economic Development Corporation last fall. His will be the first business to move into the new park, he hopes by the summer.
The park at 1 Opportunity Drive in Winchester was formerly a gravel pit before town officials foreclosed on the property in 2010. Town officials began work with the development corporation on the complex in 2012; construction began in summer of 2020.
Granite State Trailers builds vehicle trailers both for commercial and individual buyers.
Cardinale said he will retain his current property on Keene Road in Winchester for trailer sales.
He said his family has produced trailers in New York since 1968 and that he began his business in Winchester in September 2011. He attended Keene State College, fell in love with the area and decided to settle here.
“I’ve been around trailers and building trailers all my life,” said Cardinale. “I started in middle school helping at (my dad’s) shop. I grew up in the family business with a dad who could do everything. He trained me in every aspect of the business.”
Throughout college he studied drafting and design, along with mechanical engineering and architecture. He would return home to New York and work in the shop during the summers.
In 2013, he opened J&J Trailers and Truck Equipment in Winchester, selling his dad’s trailers, snowplows, and truck accessories. In 2015, he decided to build his own line of trailers and started Granite State Trailers.
In January 2018, Granite State Trailers became a National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM) member, after an inspection process that made sure the trailers comply with DOT, NHTSA and NATM regulations.
Cardinale is now building a full line of trailers at his Winchester location and in Ghent, N.Y. (at the manufacturing facility space he leases from his father), including dump, equipment, garden, off-road, utility and his specialty, custom-built trailers.
The biggest segment of his business is building trailers to haul tiny houses. Out of the 700 trailers built at his two business locations, 500 were tiny house trailers.
Not only does he build the trailers themselves, but he also offers design and assisted-build services to tiny house owners, working with local tiny house builders like Jamaica Cottage Shop in Vermont.
“I like building something that really means something to my customers,” he said.
Cardinale has sold trailers to buyers around the country — North Carolina, Texas and Wyoming are on the list — and outside the U.S. to Costa Rica.
Granite State Trailers has more than doubled its gross sales each year since 2018. The company took in around $2 million last year.
Cardinale’s new property, on which will eventually sit four buildings totaling nearly 25,000 square feet, will allow his business to grow to produce potentially 4,000 to 5,000 trailers a year in the next five years. He said he will be able to bring in raw material and steel, cut and weld, fabricate, paint and finish on site.
The new space will also allow room to use a welding jig to build trailers. Because of size constraints at the Winchester location, Cardinale is unable to use a jig because there is no room for an overhead crane — he uses this assembly-line style system at the New York location. A jig is a large brace that keeps a welding project stable in the face of pressure, heat, motion and force. A quality jig will streamline welding work by keeping parts together in a vise grip.
“Instead we lay out the design (in Winchester) and use a tape measure to square the trailer,” he said. By contrast, a jig is squared once when it is built, then parts are dropped into color-coded slots and welded together, making the process quicker and more efficient. At the Winchester shop, a trailer and a half can be completed in a day; with a jig, that number is doubled.
Cardinale will also have a CNC plasma-cutting table to cut small parts, and it will also be used for services such as custom sign building, which he said will bring in more business.
“It’s something people in the area could use another source for,” he said.
In addition to an office staff member, Cardinale said he plans to hire at least two new full-time production employees to add to his current staff of five.
“Anyone in the shop will be able to do anything that is needed,” he said.
Granite State Trailers is one of a handful of trailer manufacturers in the state, but Cardinale believes he knows why his business has grown exponentially. “We build one of the better trailers in the industry,” he said, giving credit to his father.
“My dad’s business didn’t start as a trailer business — it was an engineering business,” he said. “He designed a trailer to do specifically what it should, and he always looked to improve it. There was a constant drive to make things better and last longer.”
Cardinale believes this lifetime of knowledge is what sets his business apart. “Because I know intimately how to build that certain trailer, I can look at better ways to do it and I can make it more efficient as we go,” he said.
