Generating a Powerful Business

Walking into the offices of Powers Guaranteed Services in Swanzey, visitors see photos of four buildings, tracing the company’s growth.
On the right is a single-car garage at a house in Spofford. Al Powers founded his generator business there in 1994. At the other end is a large brick building in Swanzey, surrounded by silver service vans — the company’s current headquarters off Route 32.
Today, Powers Guaranteed Services — which installs and maintains generators alongside other electrical, gas and mechanical services — employs about 70 people and serves most of New England.
“Basically, the only place we don’t go is northern Maine,” Powers, a Chesterfield resident, says in during an interview at his office.
Powers grew up outside Boston but always liked New Hampshire. He moved to the Monadnock Region in 1985. At the time, he owned an electrical business in Massachusetts.
“For a while, I commuted 97 miles, one way, to the office,” he recalls. “And after a couple of years of doing that, I said, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’”
He started knocking on doors around here, introducing himself as an electrician looking for jobs. “In about two weeks, I had all the work I needed locally.”
But electrical contracting is competitive, he says, and in the 1990s, he chose a niche to help him stand out — generators.
“I was just always fascinated by the idea of generating my own power,” Powers says, recalling that he once built a wind generator in his backyard as a young man.
And it made business sense — the generator industry had higher barriers to entry than electrical contracting, so no one was really selling them locally, he says.
“I probably had a 60-mile radius without bumping into the next serious generator company,” he says.
His business grew in the following years, aided by major snowstorms in the late 1990s.
“When people went to the phone book, I was the only name there,” he says.
Then came another boost: the Y2K panic.
“I started getting calls in late ’98 by people concerned with the grid going down on January 1, 2000,” he says. “So, 1999 was an enormous year for us.”
Later events included the 2008 ice storm, tropical storm Irene and the widespread outages during 2011’s “Snowtober” blizzard. “A good storm will generate revenue for maybe a year,” he says.
October usually sees the most generator sales as people look ahead to winter. “That’s our Christmas season,” Powers says.
As the business grew, Powers moved from the garage to another structure in Spofford, then to Swanzey in 2007 when the business needed more space. At first, the company leased 12 Business Center Drive, next to a larger building occupied by the bath and body company Baudelaire. They swapped in 2011 — one was upsizing, the other downsizing — and Powers Guaranteed Services settled in its current facility at 5 Business Center Drive.
Over time, the company added other lines of business. It got back into general electrical contracting, has a gas division, and does HVAC work. In some ways, those were natural extensions of its core competencies, Powers says.
“It was good to have the gas guys here, just help us install generators,” Powers says. And installing and servicing HVAC units “is a very similar business model to what generators are like.”
In 2021, the company acquired businesses in Fall River, Massachusetts, and in Connecticut, expanding its geographical footprint and cutting down on the driving it had to do for jobs in those parts of New England. Powers estimates that 60% of his business is still within an hour of Swanzey.
Generators have gotten more sophisticated during his years in the business. Powers says the engines powering residential units are a lot sturdier, capable of putting in 3,000 or 4,000 hours over their lifetimes, compared to more like 1,000 three decades ago.
That’s generally more than enough for homes that just need it for backup power in case of an outage. Those are most of his residential customers, though occasionally, he’ll get someone living off the grid who uses a generator to supplement their solar power.
Powers also has more competition now than he used to locally. He believes his company’s established reputation, 24/7 service team, and customer satisfaction have helped it continue to thrive.
Powers says he’s never regretted moving to the Monadnock Region, calling it a great place to live and raise a family. But he acknowledged growing his business might have been easier in a more populated area.
“It’s hard to attract talent here unless they appreciate the rural lifestyle,” he says. “So, we have to grow a lot of our talent because we can’t bring a lot from someplace else.”
His biggest division employs technicians who service the generators and will train young people with mechanical aptitude from the basics on up.
It can be a lucrative career, he notes — he has workers “that don’t have any college debt that are approaching $100,000 a year with some overtime.” (You do have to like working outdoors in all seasons.)
Powers, who doesn’t have a college degree, says that’s part of his motivation to expand.
“One of our goals as a company is to create as many high-paying jobs as we can that don’t require a four-year degree,” he says.
As for the future of his own job?
“I am not in any hurry to retire,” Powers says, “so I’ll be around for a while.”