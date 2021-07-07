No, you haven’t been transported into the Twilight Zone, where you’re living in a scene from Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” That darkened mass in the sky is not a flock of birds; it’s all the free money the Federal Reserve and the Biden Administration are dumping from helicopters.
Financial largess is being distributed in countless ways. The Federal Reserve has maintained its quantitative easing policy by continuing to make Treasury bond and mortgage-backed security purchases of $120 billion a month. Yes — mortgage-backed securities. I bet you didn’t realize that the housing market was suppressed. Oh right. Because it isn’t. More like another real estate bubble is beginning to form.
The Fed also insists on maintaining interest rates near zero. They’re like a frightened parent who knows if they raise rates, their “only child” — Wall Street — will throw a temper tantrum they have no desire to deal with.
Not that long ago, the Fed’s historical charter was to combat inflation. Today’s Fed is doing its best imitation of Sergeant Schultz: inflation? I see nothing.
Fed Chair Powell confidently states that the increased inflation we’re currently experiencing is temporary. He states, “Higher inflation is unlikely to persist because most consumers and businesses expect mild price gains, and therefore will keep their prices and wage demands in check.”
Say what?
Consumers impact prices through demand. If demand rises, prices generally follow. So I guess none of us plan to start spending all that money we saved in the last year — or the free money Washington has gifted us — on things like travel, restaurants or entertainment. No, we’re going to continue to sock that cash away for another pandemic.
As for businesses, their goal is to charge what the market will bear. It isn’t to worry about inflation but to maximize profits. Like Wall Street’s addiction to low-interest rates, companies get addicted to higher prices. Once the dust settles on all of this, it’s doubtful prices will fully revert to pre-COVID levels.
And what about wages? There’s another consequence of free money.
President Biden insists that the elevated unemployment payments have no bearing on the labor shortage. Instead, it’s COVID-related issues, such as schools not being fully opened or continued health concerns. Those are no doubt contributing factors. Nonetheless, the biggest problem — particularly in the service industry — is that workers are making more money by staying home.
One morning I was feeling masochistic, so I tuned into CNN. The “never had a real job” talking head said the problem wasn’t unemployment but employers unwillingness to pay workers more money to do the same jobs they were doing before. Perhaps she should try her hand at starting a small business and see how she likes overpaying workers to perform generally unskilled labor. I know when I owned my restaurant, I longed to pay my 17-year-old employees $20/hour to sweep floors and take out the trash.
Forget about the free market. Employers now must compete with government benefits to attract workers. Do you know what that is? A back-door way of increasing the minimum wage. The Democrats are adept at that. Sadly, this “free money” strategy in no way addresses the systemic issues that produce workers who lack the skills necessary to command higher wages.
And by the way, care to guess what one of the largest contributors is to inflation? That would be higher wages. It’s not that I’m against people making more money, but market forces should determine pay scales.
Granted, there needs to be a floor, but the reality is most states have long set wages above the federal minimum. Last I checked, most people making the minimum wage are either young or part-timers. The idea that a plethora of people are eating ramen noodles every night because of substandard wages is a Democratic myth.
When was the last time I checked the minimum wage statistics, you ask? That would be 10 minutes ago.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 73.3 million U.S. workers age 16 and older were paid at hourly rates last year. Of those, a whopping 247,000 earned exactly the prevailing federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. That’s a staggering 0.34%. Oh, the humanity!
But wait. There are also 865,000 workers whose wages were below the federal minimum. Those would be people in tip-based jobs, as evidenced by the fact that three-fifths of those workers were employed largely in restaurants, bars and other food services.
Workers under age 25 make up about 20% of all hourly workers, but they represent 48% of those paid the federal minimum wage or less. Among teenagers (ages 16 to 19), about 5% make the minimum compared to 1% of those age 25 or older. Can you say part-time and/or summer jobs?
Even if you count all 1.1 million workers at or below the federal minimum wage among the downtrodden victims of unscrupulous employers, it only constitutes 1.5% of all hourly-paid workers. And although hourly workers constitute almost 60% of the total workforce, that means less than 1% of all workers make the minimum or less.
I don’t know about you, but in my business dealings, I don’t tend to worry about the 1% problem. Oddly, I tend to focus on problems that are larger than a rounding error. But not the government … err, Democrats. They like nothing better than a sound bite about how they’re fighting for the little guy against the “man.”
You want to really solve the problem of low wages? Commit to doing two things:
Allocate sufficient resources to ensure all schools are funded properly. The entire concept of funding schools from local property taxes only serves to perpetuate the inequities. We owe every citizen the opportunity to advance on their own merits, which starts with ensuring everyone has access to quality education.
Second, perhaps the government should focus some attention on analyzing job trends so it can allocate resources and guide young people into education and training programs that align with the skills that the evolving job market will require. While they’re at it, working with the private sector to create apprentice programs and incentivizing vocational schools wouldn’t hurt.
You know why this will never happen?
Because it won’t get a single politician reelected. Implementing these changes might solve the problem, but it would take a decade or more to see results. That doesn’t align with any election cycle. It’s so much easier (and effective) to con the American public by dangling a red herring, like minimum wage.