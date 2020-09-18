Even though there are more than 40,000 cooperatives in the United States and 3 million worldwide, many would be surprised to learn their community is probably home to more than simply those with the word “co-op” in the name.
“The thing that is interesting is that co-ops are all around us,” says Liz Bailey, a principal with Bailey Group in Annandale, Virginia. “You say ‘co-op’ and people think agriculture and don’t see it beyond all these other forms. In every sector of the economy you will find cooperatives — housing, financial, transportation, food and agriculture.”
Erbin Crowell, executive director of the Neighboring Food Co-op Association based in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, reinforces the idea that cooperatives are a major part of the country’s economic landscape.
“One in three U.S. citizens is a member of a co-op,” Crowell notes.
Of that figure, the majority of members are in electricity, farming and credit unions. And co-ops have a long history here, dating to colonial times.
“Ben Franklin founded a mutual fire co-op in Philadelphia when small business owners needed to protection from fires,” Crowell says, adding the co-op is still in business today.
The International Co-operative Alliance defines a cooperative, or co-op, as “an autonomous association of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social, and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly-owned and democratically-controlled enterprise.”
In other words, cooperatives are created by people who have a specific need and are willing to work together to operate and organize a company that meets that need.
Among the reasons people form or join a co-op are shared values and common goals, including less emphasis on profit and more on people, community, equality and an inclusive economy.
“Basically, I like to have people think in terms of it as another business model,” says Bailey, who has been working in the cooperative community for about 15 years as a consultant and advocate for the co-op model. “I work on how to make the public more aware of the co-op business model. Just like any other business model, you can build one from whatever your particular need is and whoever the people are who want to work together collaboratively.”
Bailey says her basic definition of a cooperative is that it is “jointly owned, democratically governed and exists for the mutual benefit of those people who want either a product or service from it.”
The big difference is ownership, she notes. “You, as a member, have a shared interest in the co-op,” Bailey says.
Resident-owned mobile home parks are a prime example of housing cooperatives where residents have shared values and interests toward the goal of preserving and improving their small community. Though park residents usually own their mobile home, the land is owned by someone else, and funding groups, such as Resident Owned Community-NH, facilitate the financing to allow residents to buy and manage their park.
“It becomes their home, and they want to improve it,” Bailey says. “Ownership brings infrastructure upgrades, more greenery and improves the housing stock.”
Food co-ops, Crowell says, have appeal for unique reasons as well.
“I think what people are looking for when they join a co-op is a little more economic control,” Crowell says. “They want to make sure they are supporting a grocery store that will be there for the long term, is going to provide jobs and will support local producers. They also want more control over what is on the shelf. They know they are supporting their community, not only in purchases but in local employment.”
Co-op members also receive benefits such as yearly rebates that are based on use.
GETTING STARTED
Creating a co-op is a long-term endeavor with obstacles along the way, as is typical of any new business.
“One of the challenges is they take a long time, and raising money can be hard,” Bailey says.
Finding a large investor to cover most startup expenses helps, but Bailey stresses that at least 50% of the equity must be in the member-owners so full control remains with the members, Bailey says.
Crowell, who teaches a course on co-ops at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, notes there are some simple steps to take when considering starting a co-op, and they often don’t require a large initial investment.
“My first advice is to think about what your co-op would do, what services it is going to provide to members,” Crowell says.
From there, some quick internet searches can help guide the process and provide information on what similar types of co-ops may already be operating in the area. Websites such as the National Association of Worker Co-ops or the National Business Association of Co-ops are good places to find this information. Additionally, there is support and technical assistance available on these and other sites on co-ops as well as with smaller organizations that focus on cooperatives.
Potential co-op organizers should not fear the prospect of raising capital to launch their plan, Crowell says.
For example, he says the average membership for the food co-ops under NFCA in the Northeast is $150.
“The capital from the initial members could be all you need,” Crowell says. “It is relatively easy to become a member, and with 100, maybe up to 1,000 members, you can pool various amounts of capital together to get what you need to open. You don’t need a big investor or a millionaire.”
Another important element of a co-op, and one that many who join co-ops find appealing, is that no member has greater power over other members. As opposed to a corporation, where a stockholder with a certain percentage of stock ownership can overrule other members, with a cooperative, “it is one member, one vote,” Bailey says.
The governance structure usually involves an elected board of directors that sets policy, and the co-op could hire a manager for the day-to-day operations.
Co-ops, like any other business, can fail if not infused with fresh ideas and committed membership.
Lack of additional capital, burnout from the work, competition and members leaving are some of the reasons co-ops can fail, Bailey says.
“They take regular care and feeding,” she notes.
WHEN CO-OPS FIT THE LANDSCAPE
Rob Brown and Lori Capouch work in the cooperative arena thousands of miles apart.
In North Dakota’s Walsh County, Capouch, rural director of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, which focuses on helping develop business in rural areas, is building a co-op model that would provide fresh, healthy foods to the rural areas through a redistribution hub. Currently, consumers have to travel at least 30 miles one way to a large grocery store.
Rather than individual stores in the county buying the products, orders would be placed collectively among stores, thereby improving the economies of scale.
“The collective purchasing would increase the total volume and improve the price for all communities,” states the proposal from Capouch. “It will also help improve variety as stores will be able to partner in the purchase of cases at a volume discounted price.”
Besides the hub, where the food would be delivered, there are four surrounding communities for consumer purchases.
“We (in Walsh County) lack access to variety, and it is not affordable,” Capouch says. “The quality is not always good, so we are trying to increase the volume, so there is a better quality at a better price.
“We saw the industry in decline and knew we had to do something, but it wasn’t until we documented the number of stores we were losing that people started to pay attention,” Capouch says. “We want to reduce food deserts in the state.”
Brown is the director of business ownership solutions with the Cooperative Development Institute in Northport, Maine. He specializes in consulting with business owners that are considering an exit strategy — usually retirement — and focuses his work on the transition, possibly to employee ownership, through the co-op model.
“My mission is to preserve business and jobs in rural communities,” Brown says. “There is a different dynamic economically, socially, culturally in rural area. It is thin. The workforce is thin; economically, it is thin.”
By “thin,” Brown refers to the effect business closures have in rural areas as opposed to a city where a business with 20 employees can close with few taking notice.
“But a business with 20 employees in a small town, that is devastating,” Brown says. “A small-town hardware store goes under is not going to get replaced so the opportunity to maintain that local infrastructure is gone.
“I think employee ownership is a great way to lock in and broaden out that local ownership and control of economic assets in a way that creates jobs.”
Brown’s approach advises business owners on the need to plan for the eventual ownership change.
“If the option of a worker cooperative transition makes sense for the business and is attractive financially, then I can help execute that,” Brown says.
While he has worked with business owners who only want to get as much money as they can from the business for retirement and are not concerned about their legacy or what happens to the business after that, others want to see what they built to remain an integral part of the community.
That was what Brown encountered with the owner of coffee roasting company and café on Main Street in Rockland, Maine, who feared selling her businesses, which had become a local institution, to an outside interest would signal its eventual demise.
“She built them up over 25 years and knew if she sold them, they would get carved up. Some big buyer would buy the brand and probably take it somewhere else,” Brown says. “She didn’t want that. But she also wanted a secure retirement.”
Ultimately, Brown says they were able to craft a transition to an employee-owned business that satisfied the owner’s desire for the business to remain in downtown Rockland while she secured her retirement.
In Walsh County, North Dakota, Capouch says a grant in 2018 allowed them to collect data on the current market and present it to those involved up to that point.
“From that group, one grocer emerged who was willing to take a risk to try something new for the sake of sustainability for itself and other grocers in the region,” Capouch wrote in an email. “We then focused more concretely in 50-mile proximity from that store and identified four other participants.”
The $117,000 start-up cost was raised from several investors, including an anonymous donor whose donation will allow for the purchase of grocery lockers and a delivery truck.
“We are anticipating it will take about six months to get to the point where we purchase the truck and install the lockers,” Capouch wrote in the email.
A co-op is not for everyone or every situation, and it is important to conduct sufficient research and planning before plunging forward. But, as Crowell, with the Neighboring Food Co-Op Association in Massachusetts, states, it can be a rewarding endeavor that strengthens a community, provides stable jobs, supports local producers and gives members economic control.
“Their legal purpose is to serve their members,” Crowell said. “It is a user-owned, user-controlled and user-benefited model, and the beauty is that it is based on use rather than how much you have invested. It is an amazing flexible model that has served working people of a community for a couple of centuries.”