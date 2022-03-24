The Business Journal recently interviewed locals who help run a business with their family. Here are some of their tips on making it work.
Stay true to who you are, says Steve Walsh of Davis Oil in Keene. “We never wanted to grow a satellite office in let’s say Milford, and start to dabble there, and then move to Nashua and then Manchester, because it gets watered down.” He says that keeping the focus on southwestern New Hampshire has helped the business hold on to customers for decades.
Overseeing your kid? Walsh’s son works in the business, and Walsh says he tries to treat him as he does other employees. “I need to give space — give support, but give space, and not micromanage in any way, shape or form.”
Communication is key. “I think it’s important to keep everyone involved, communicate clearly, include everybody,” says Ryan Paul of Servpro of Cheshire County.
Respect each other’s talents and contributions. Husband-and-wife duo Tim and Elizabeth Steele of Microspec say they’re both driven, competitive people but with different skill sets. Divvying up responsibilities within the company has allowed them to thrive as a team without stepping on each other’s toes.
Make time for other things. “Obviously, we’re gonna see each other outside of the business,” says Derek Paul, who runs the Servpro franchise with his brother Ryan and Ryan’s wife, Melissa. “And I think it’s really important to try to leave the business back at the business” to have “family time outside of work.”