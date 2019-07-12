Location: 3 Omega Dr., Brattleboro; second plant in Casa Grande, Arizona
Owner(s): Co-founded by Thomas Moffitt and Benjamin Johnson; owned by German corporation Ehrmann AG
Launched: 2010
Service/product: Yogurt and similar products
Employees: 150 in Brattleboro; 110 in Casa Grande
Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?
A: “I would seek out people that are experienced in the industry. The other day I got a call from some people at UMass [with a new product] who weren’t sure how to market it. There are local facilities that will make products in small batches and there are more and more of these incubators that people can seek out. Once you perfect your product, then you can do a business plan, and start to get some financial backing. It really depends on what the product is of course and where it fits in the marketplace.”