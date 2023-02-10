Tourism is a vital part of Vermont’s economy, totaling $3 billion in annual spending, and individual cities have a lot to gain from well-positioned marketing. Advertising Vermont is not new. What is relatively new is cities like Brattleboro investing their own money into targeted marketing campaigns.
Brattleboro’s Community Marketing initiative also breaks new ground in its wide scope, intended to expand the pool of tourists to previously untapped markets. Until recently, print ads for Vermont depicted all-white, well-heeled vacationers poised on mountaintops and paddling in canoes. Brattleboro, with the help of Blue Whale Public Relations, is opening up the landscape of this once single-stream marketing to more diverse outlets in the hope of reaching a broader audience.
Starting in 2019, the Brattleboro selectboard voted to fund a community marketing initiative to increase tourism revenue. The money for the initiative comes from a portion of Brattleboro's sales tax and tax on meals and rooms. The initiative is directed by the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA) and overseen by the Community Marketing Initiative Advising Group.
The advisory group quickly assessed that to maximize the marketing of Brattleboro they would need to reach as broad an audience as possible. Curtiss Reed, a member of the advisory group and president and CEO of CRJ Consulting Group in Brattleboro, says that “for 50 to 60 years, Vermont has only been marketing to white, heterosexual males with high incomes. The marketing has not been as expansive as it could be, and the Community Marketing Initiative broadens the scope of what is considered a consumer fitting of Brattleboro.”
Reed likens the increased consciousness to the owner of a beauty salon that has previously served only women waking up to the realization that men also like getting their hair cut and shifting their marketing to include both women and men.
“It is not a zero-sum game or about taking marketing dollars away from one group,” says Reed. “It is about expanding the pie.”
To reach a broader swath of possible consumers, this means recognizing that not all consumers get their information from the same location and utilizing more diverse information outlets. The chamber of commerce and the DBA initially partnered with Penniless Projects to create the hashtag #loveBrattleborovt in 2019. Now the project is managed by Rosalie Martin at Blue Whale Public Relations. Martin connects with writers and influencers, who come to Brattleboro and then share their experiences on high-visibility platforms. In the past year, there have been nine visits, according to Kate Trzaskos, executive director of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance.
Over the course of these nine two- to three-day trips, the chamber and DBA were able to feature 73 partners. Each visit includes 10 to 15 partners, including lodging, restaurants and attractions. To get a good idea of a sample itinerary, check out Taima’s lifestyle blog, @poorinaprivateplane, where she reviews her experience at eight attractions and seven restaurants in addition to her stay at the Latchis hotel.
A small stipend is paid to lodging partners from the marketing initiative coffers, but all the other businesses participate pro bono with the acknowledgment that the program has the potential to benefit both Brattleboro and their individual bottom lines.
“It speaks to the fact that they understand the power of the program,” says Trzaskos.
Gregory Lesch, executive director of the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce, says the partners are “essential. They have to see the value; they have to have buy-in.” He describes the participating businesses and organizations as “stakeholders” in the project.
In future iterations, Trzaskos hopes that the marketing initiative will be able to provide stipends to the stakeholders. She also would like to see more focus on Brattleboro’s arts and culture offerings. “Brattleboro has world-class arts and culture institutions, and I would like to see that raised to a larger national consciousness.”
Since working with Blue Whale Public Relations, Brattleboro has been featured in MSN Travel, the Miami Times, USA Today, the Jacksonville Free Press and in many other outlets. Still, one of the difficult things about marketing is measuring its success.
“There is no direct correlation: If you spend this many dollars you will get this many visitors,” says Trzaskos.
Even without clear metrics, the qualitative feedback has been promising. “Local organizations and businesses feel validated by the coverage,” says Trzaskos.
“I think the program has been a resounding success,” says Reed. “Although there is no quantitative data available of who walks up and down the streets of Brattleboro, anecdotally we are definitely seeing more tourists of the global majority in town.”
Ultimately, the hope is that increased tourism to Brattleboro could equate to increased relocation to the city. The demographics, which skew over 65 and white, could use more young people and more people of color for maximum economic advantage.
Reed, himself, is a transplant from St. Louis, who came to ski the mountains outside of Brattleboro following the Nor’easter of 1978. “I’ve always had a hankering to live in a place with the magnitude of beauty that Vermont has,” he says.
When other tourists become love-struck like Reed and want to move to Brattleboro, the Chamber of Commerce will be charged with its next mission: supporting the creation of more available housing.
“You can’t develop a workforce without places for them to live,” says Lesch. “It will be a huge challenge for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.