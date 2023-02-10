Downtown Brattleboro

Brattleboro is working to market its charms to a wider audience. Here, the town's Main Street is shown on a summer day.

 File photo/Hannah Schroeder/The Keene Sentinel

Tourism is a vital part of Vermont’s economy, totaling $3 billion in annual spending, and individual cities have a lot to gain from well-positioned marketing. Advertising Vermont is not new. What is relatively new is cities like Brattleboro investing their own money into targeted marketing campaigns.

Brattleboro’s Community Marketing initiative also breaks new ground in its wide scope, intended to expand the pool of tourists to previously untapped markets. Until recently, print ads for Vermont depicted all-white, well-heeled vacationers poised on mountaintops and paddling in canoes. Brattleboro, with the help of Blue Whale Public Relations, is opening up the landscape of this once single-stream marketing to more diverse outlets in the hope of reaching a broader audience.

