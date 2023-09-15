Main Street is the socioeconomic heart of rural communities. Downtown centers play a crucial role in the ongoing economic prosperity of small cities and towns while also instilling a profound sense of identity and belonging among residents. Rooted in the past, entwined with the present, and looking towards the future, Main streets face the challenges of today with the goal of not just surviving but thriving.

Main Street track leader Todd Horner, assistant director and senior planner with the Southwest Region Planning Commission, says, “The survival and vibrancy of a place hinges on its capacity to welcome and accommodate people from different backgrounds. To ensure the continued growth and prosperity of rural communities, it is crucial to encourage newcomers to establish roots and make long-term commitments.”

