While COVID impacted the residential housing market in ways no one predicted when the pandemic began in early 2020, the commercial real estate market also experienced more demand but for different reasons.

Fears of a prolonged recession, when many businesses were ordered to close or did so on their own and unemployment spiked, never happened during COVID, and the economy began to rebound quickly. Increasing demand, supply-chain shortages and government stimulus payments all played a role in a booming commercial real estate market in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.