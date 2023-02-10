While COVID impacted the residential housing market in ways no one predicted when the pandemic began in early 2020, the commercial real estate market also experienced more demand but for different reasons.
Fears of a prolonged recession, when many businesses were ordered to close or did so on their own and unemployment spiked, never happened during COVID, and the economy began to rebound quickly. Increasing demand, supply-chain shortages and government stimulus payments all played a role in a booming commercial real estate market in the area.
“What I think we could say is there has been an uptick in demand since 2020 for light manufacturing space and warehouse space,” said Bill Hutwelker, a senior adviser and real estate broker with the Masiello Group.
Hutwelker’s focus is in the Monadnock region, where he said there is significant demand but very little inventory of commercial property.
“It is the age-old saying: ‘What we have isn’t what somebody wants, and what somebody wants, we don’t have.’ We just don’t have the capacity to provide what we have demand for,” Hutwelker said.
Supply shortages experienced during COVID became the catalyst that drove a strong demand for more warehouse space, said Cody Morrison, executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp.
Morrison said companies started thinking about ordering five times what they used to order because they could not be certain when the materials would be available again.
“There was a big push for warehouse space,” Morrison said.
The old inventory model of “just-in-time deliveries” went out the window when COVID hit, China shut down, and companies were scrambling to find materials, Hutwelker said. “We all know that products were delayed, and the manufacturers I have spoken to are trying to build up inventory locally.”
There are opportunities in Cheshire County to bring in businesses, but the county simply does not have the facilities, he said, and the timeline and cost to get something built can be barriers to trying to fill that demand.
On the retail side, Hutwelker said the demand is not nearly as strong, and there is space open around the region in large plazas.
Chris Norwood, president and CEO of the Bedford-based Norwood Group, which sells commercial real estate across the state, agreed with Hutwelker’s assessment of what is driving the demand for commercial space. He said the lockdown that followed the onset of COVID nearly three years ago affected a lot of different asset classes, but soon after, the federal stimulus money started arriving.
“Suddenly business owners were flush with capital,” Norwood said. "From about the fourth quarter in 2020 through the second quarter of 2022 there was really unheralded growth in just about every asset class. Industrial led the way, with manufacturing and warehousing just having a huge crunch for space.”
The rise of interest rates has weaned away investors who may buy a property to rent but not the buyers who plan to use that property for their business, Norwood said.
A small manufacturer is willing to pay more through higher interest because the business can become more stable.
“You have a need, and you are not going to let the supply chain be your bane,” Norwood said. “So you are going to build out six months of inventory and keep it on hand, so you need 5,000 square feet of storage space. You have other non-financial motives to move in the real estate market. That is what we are finding.
“The users are still willing to pay if there is a strategic reason for it,” Norwood added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.