While electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are less than 10 percent of total vehicle sales, the market segment is growing quickly, and with tax credits and ramped-up production by manufacturers sales will likely increase significantly in the next decade.
Fully electric vehicle sales in the U.S. were nearly 6 percent of all vehicles sales in 2022, an 80 percent increase from the previous year. In New Hampshire, electric vehicles sales jumped close to 50 percent from 2,700 to 4,000 from 2020 to 2021, and in Vermont the increase was more than 50 percent to 3,370 from 2,230 for the same period.
Locally, auto dealerships are seeing more interest from buyers, partly because of a tax credit of up to $7,500 that is part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
“It is like a sixth of the cost (of the car) depending on the model,” said Rob Noyes, owner of Noyes Volkswagen in Keene. “It is the whole difference in the price.”
Noyes said the tax credit has helped his business because last year, when the tax credit was removed for a few months, people who had ordered vehicles didn’t take delivery when they arrived.
“But we have been able to turn those over pretty easily,” Noyes said, referring to the tax credit’s being allowed again.
Convoluted credits
The full $7,500 tax credit is not automatically available on all vehicles or to all customers. It begins at $2,500 and depends on the manufacturer and whether the car is owned or leased. There are additional requirements, including income thresholds.
Though dealers are educating their staff on the rules of electric vehicles under the IRA, customers are advised to do their homework to be sure they know what they will be eligible for.
“The customer has to do their due diligence,” Noyes said.
He and others noted that it will take some time for manufacturers to adjust to the new requirements with respect to the components that have to be made in the U.S. for the vehicles to qualify for the credits.
“Originally, the whole battery operation had to be produced in the United States, but nobody qualified for that,” Noyes said, adding that now only certain components have to be U.S. made.
To meet the requirements for the tax credit, Noyes said Volkswagen’s fully electric vehicle ID. 4 will be made in Tennessee.
Dan Bennett, president of the New Hampshire Auto Dealers Association, said the tax credit in the IRA is helpful, but when it came out last year, the list of eligible vehicles was cut by two-thirds because of the manufacturing requirements.
“The list went from 75 to about 25 because of where the battery components have to come from or where the assembly is, as well as where critical minerals come from,” Bennett said. “Manufacturers are now adjusting their plans, retooling [U.S.] factories and moving suppliers.
“Part of the reason electric vehicle registrations are so low is because manufacturers are not pumping out enough vehicles yet.”
Vincent Stass, sales manager of Auto Mall, a Chevrolet dealer in Brattleboro, said Vermont incentives, which aren’t available to New Hampshire residents, can increase the allowable tax credits on new electric vehicles.
VermontDriveElectric, a state website that lets residents calculate the amount of state and federal credits, says that as much as $8,000 is available in Vermont incentives, again depending on several factors.
“People who come in typically have a good idea of what they qualify for and that is what brings them in to purchase the vehicle,” Stass said. “I would say 90 percent are buying electric to leave less of a carbon footprint. Saving money is important, but often it is secondary to a smaller carbon footprint.”
Both Noyes and Stass said the backlog of orders from the manufacturer is a big reason sales have not been higher.
“Volkswagen is so backed up they are not even taking orders,” Noyes said.
Stass said Chevrolet sells the electric Chevy Bolt but plans to introduce electric versions of the Blazer, Equinox and Silverado.
Just wait ‘til January
Changes in the tax credit next year and ramped-up production by manufacturers should open the floodgates to more sales.
Bennett also expects demand will be fueled further next Jan. 1 when the tax credit rules change. Buyers have to take the credit on their taxes, filed the year after the purchase. Next year, they will be able to take the eligible amount off the purchase price at the time of the sale, Bennett said.
“The IRA is tasked with developing a system that will turn that $7,500 tax credit at the time of sale into an available cash-on-the-hood incentive in the marketplace where the dealer can take the tax credit by lowering the purchase price of the vehicle by that amount,” Bennett said. “The dealer is then reimbursed.”
The “transferability” in the IRA allows the dealer to lower the price at the time of sale.
“Cash-on-the-hood incentives really move the markets,” Bennett said. “That is what grows consumer demand.”
Bennett said New Hampshire was a leader in the “cash for clunkers” program introduced under the Obama administration that gave people up to $4,500 in cash for their old vehicles. The goal was to spur car sales during the 2008 recession.
“That was a proven case that cash incentives in the New Hampshire marketplace work,” Bennett said. “It is my belief that when you see that [change in the tax credit] enter the marketplace, demand will take off.”
Along with the predicted increase in the manufacture of electric vehicles, charging station infrastructure is also expected to see a rapid build-out, with tax credits for both homeowners and businesses. New Hampshire ranks 25th in the number of charging stations per 100,000 residents and Vermont is first. Under National Electric Vehicle Investment in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, New Hampshire will receive more than $17 million over five years and Vermont will receive more than $21 million.
Bennett said New Hampshire dealerships are preparing their businesses for an increase in demand in the coming decade.
“A lot of dealers are spending money to build out their charging stations infrastructure and investing in their technicians by sending them for training so they can do diagnosis and repair. They are investing in their teams and their facilities," Bennett said. "New Hampshire dealers are all-in on electric vehicles."
