While electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are less than 10 percent of total vehicle sales, the market segment is growing quickly, and with tax credits and ramped-up production by manufacturers sales will likely increase significantly in the next decade.

Fully electric vehicle sales in the U.S. were nearly 6 percent of all vehicles sales in 2022, an 80 percent increase from the previous year. In New Hampshire, electric vehicles sales jumped close to 50 percent from 2,700 to 4,000 from 2020 to 2021, and in Vermont the increase was more than 50 percent to 3,370 from 2,230 for the same period.

