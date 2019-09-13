PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) has appointed Margaret Gurney of Dublin to serve as part-time advancement assistant. Her responsibilities include building up the volunteer driver base in the 34 towns served by CVTC in the Monadnock Region, with a particular focus on those towns most in need of representation. She will also coordinate marketing and communication activities to CVTC’s volunteers, community partners, donors and friends. Funding for this one-year position is provided by Federal Transit Administration 5310 funds, through N.H. Department of Transportation, and Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Healthcare Access Workgroup Implementation Funds through the Center for Population Health at Cheshire Medical Center. Gurney, who is also a Kripalu-certified yoga teacher, admits she “loves making someone’s day just that much easier” by being one of the volunteer drivers who provide rides to essential doctor and social service appointments, pharmacies, banking and grocery shopping. She finds that the rides are appreciated both by those without ready access to transportation as well as by all who participate. The need for transportation is deemed as one of the most pressing needs of the Monadnock Region. CVTC can be reached toll-free at 1-877-428-2882. Learn more at www.cvtc-nh.org.