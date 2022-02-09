Cracking the Locally Made Cracker Market

Kevin Dremel started Jack’s Crackers in his home kitchen in 2016. Within just six months, it outgrew the space. Recently, the small company had another growth spurt and has plans to move out of its current location at the Community Kitchen of Keene. Jack’s Crackers will be fully moved into its new home by the end of January: A 1,100-square-foot production facility at 310 Marlboro St. in Keene, where there’s room for the dough to stretch on forever.
The building, converted from a paintbrush manufacturing facility, houses several other small businesses as well as office, retail, storage, light and heavy manufacturing space for rent.
It will allow for increased production because it can be accessed during the day — at the Community Kitchen, Dremel and his staff of five had to start baking and bagging at 7 p.m., which takes six nights a week.
The new purpose-built facility will also help streamline the shipping process. Now, Dremel puts orders together in his home basement and transports them to his vehicle. At the Marlboro Street location, Food Connects of Brattleboro, Vermont, will send a truck to pick up orders.
Looking at the scale of Dremel’s business now, it’s tough to imagine it came into being by accident. He entered a cooking contest hosted by Monadnock Oil and Vinegar to make a dish with hot pepper oil and pasta — and he literally made the dish, or bowl — out of a red wine-flavored cracker. He likes to tell the story that although he took second place, the judges disappeared with the remaining crackers.
The namesake of Jack’s Crackers, which opened for business in January 2016, is the tabby cat (his animated image decorates the bag) that he had at the time.
Dremel started rolling dough into six-inch sheets and baking them in his home oven. When operations moved to the Community Kitchen, he was making six-foot sheets. He started making 15-bag batches, which took six hours. Now, he makes more than 115 bags in less time.
He started with three flavors, including red wine, which is still in his product line, and grew to 13.
“That got too overwhelming,” says Dremel of the expanded flavors.
Now, he’s at five selections. In addition to the red wine, Jack’s Crackers makes tomato basil, garlic herb, buttermilk bacon and white wine varieties.
Since the start of the pandemic, Dremel says he’s seen an overall surge in popularity of locally-made products, especially a craft product like Jack’s Crackers which are made with no preservatives or artificial ingredients.
“It opened people up to the idea of non-factory-made food,” says Dremel. “Our products are all made by hand. It’s obvious — nothing is square or uniform.”
All are made with ingredients as locally sourced as possible: King Arthur Flour, Monadnock Oil and Vinegar, the Farmer’s Market of Keene, local maple producers and breweries are and have been on the list. Many are also vegan-friendly, with no animal products at all.
Jack’s Crackers have been so popular that Dremel has had to shut down orders from three of four wholesale sites with which he’s been working to keep up with demand.
What will help keep up the pace is the $10,000 grand prize Jack’s Crackers won during the 2021 Radically Rural Pitchfork Challenge. Dremel will use the money toward a commercial oven to speed up production.
The company’s products went from being in a dozen outlets by the end of the first year in business to 300 around the country, with some international orders. Locally, Jack’s Crackers are available at Stonewall Farm, Hannah Grimes Marketplace, Monadnock Oil and Vinegar, The Monadnock Food Co-Op, and at jackscrackers.com. Dremel also has his products in charcuterie boards from CC&D’s Kitchen Market and an upstate New York winery. He is also releasing a graham cracker with Copper Cannon Distillery in Chesterfield.
Future projects include custom and soup crackers, crackers in bulk and some new flavors.
The spectrum of flavors goes from mild to bold and are made to stand on their own or make a perfect pairing. Among Dremel’s favorites are the red wine cracker topped with goat cheese and smoked mozzarella on top of the tomato basil flavor.
“A lot of it has become a fascination with food and taste,” said Dremel. “You can take these unique flavors, find new ways to use them and add and create things on top of them. These are all simple things people can do.”