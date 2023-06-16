What does it take to be named one of the best companies to work for in New Hampshire?
The question can elicit as many different responses as there are employees. Pay, health benefits, tuition reimbursement and opportunities for advancement can be some, but not all, of the reasons employees join a company and choose to stay. But the intangibles, such as the work environment and a culture of respect and value for employees demonstrated daily in the workplace can also play a major role.
Georgia Belliveau said she experiences that culture at Moore Nanotechnology Systems in Swanzey, a company she joined 11 months ago.
“The culture here is light and comfortable and employees are appreciated and respected by management,” Belliveau, an administrative assistant and receptionist, said in an email. “I don’t ever feel afraid to go to my manager or other coworkers to ask questions and if I make a mistake I am never told in a disrespectful way, rather I am given the tools and knowledge to do better next time.”
In Business NH Magazine’s ranking of the 100 best companies to work for in New Hampshire in 2022, Nanotech landed at No. 14, the top ranking for companies in the Keene area. Also making the list were DEW Construction, with offices in Manchester and Keene, at No. 16 and Polyonics in Westmoreland at No. 20.
Nanotech’s ranking was not a surprise for company President and CEO Mark Boomgarden.
“We think Nanotech is one of the best-kept secrets in southwest New Hampshire,” Boomgarden said in a phone interview. “We are very proud of the organization, and being No. 14 is great. We are going to continue to do our best to get this organization notice because the organization deserves it. Our goal has always been to make investments into the business and employees.”
Moore Nanotechnology Systems was founded in 1997 by Len Chaloux and Newman Marsilius III and today has 103 employees in Swanzey and Charlotte, N.C.
The company designs and builds ultra-precision machining systems used in a variety of fields including aerospace defense, consumer electronics, medical and automotive. The product portfolio includes seven different machines, and there are nearly 1,000 Nanotech machines in operation around the world.
Boomgarden said the founders recognized early on that creating the right company culture would benefit them in recruiting and retaining top talent.
“Company culture was important to them (Chaloux and Marsilius) early on,” Boomgarden said. “Startups need to manage money carefully, but as the company started to grow, benefits started to come along.”
Jeffrey Perra, principal sales engineer at Nanotech, has been with the company for more than 15 years. Perra said working for a small, privately owned company allows everyone to have “a tangible impact on the success of the company.
“It’s been a rewarding feeling knowing that the work you perform each day makes a noticeable difference that is recognized and the team work atmosphere is the strongest I’ve experienced,” Perra said in an email. “We also have exceptional facilities so it’s a welcoming environment we find ourselves entering each day.”
Business NH Magazine used a multistep process in determining the list that recognizes businesses that it says “seek to create engaging workplaces understand that fulfilled employees are more productive.”
A record number of businesses applied last year to be on the list, which indicates companies are looking to stand out in a tight labor market, the magazine said.
The process included completion of engagement surveys by employees and an employer survey with details about benefits and workplace practices. The company culture surveys were reviewed by a panel of human resources executives, and the rankings resulted in the winning companies.
“They rank companies as compared to everyone else in the state and show areas where you do well and areas for improvement,” Boomgarden said. “We scored extremely high in a lot of areas and Business NH Magazine makes note of that.”
Boomgarden said Nanotech offers a very generous benefits package that includes profit sharing in addition to health insurance and a 401K. He also said during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees who contracted the virus did not have to use their earned PTO (personal time off) when they were out sick and recovering.
The company believes its investment in employee satisfaction is paying off as 92 percent stated they would like to be working for the company a year from now, according to the survey results.
“Our company culture is extremely important, and we spend a tremendous amount of time making sure we bring in the right people,” Boomgarden said.
Nanotech has never had to lay anyone off, and business actually increased during COVID because of a diverse product line. The company is hiring for a variety of positions now and is working with local community colleges and area universities and colleges to hire local talent, he added.
Belliveau noted that Nanotech employees also enjoy an abundance of company perks including monthly raffles, “Lunch & Learn” catered lunches and an annual picnic for employee appreciation.
“I’d have to say we’re pretty spoiled here,” Belliveau said, adding that coming to work is like a daily treat. “Everyone here is friendly, knowledgeable and always willing to lend a helping hand.”
