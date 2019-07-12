Location: Clinic in Hannah Grimes Center at 25 Roxbury St., Keene; headquarters in Concord with another clinic in Nashua
Owner(s): Dan and Ally Dube
Launched: Mid-2014 in Bedford; Keene and Nashua clinics opened 2018
Service/product: Therapeutic services for children with developmental disabilities
Employees: 70
Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?
A: “If they are in the Monadnock Region, I definitely recommend joining this program. (Hannah Grimes) has been a fantastic resource for me, providing very affordable rent, which helped us get grounded and learn the area better. The coaching they provide is just incredible and the discipline they force you to have. They forced me to turn in a business plan for 2019 by December 1, and I would have said ‘Oh, that would be good for me to do,’ and I would have procrastinated and probably wouldn’t have done it, honestly. But now, I have put together a rock-solid business plan that I am now using to talk to banks and other potential funders.”