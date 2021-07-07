Combat Con Artists Subject of New Exhibit

KEENE, NH — The Historical Society of Cheshire County will feature a special summer exhibit, “Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II.” The Ghost Army tells the true history of a secret U.S. Army unit of 1,100 troops set up in 1944 and operated until 1945 in the final stages of World War II in the fight against German soldiers in various parts of Europe. They used a combination of visual, sonic and radio deception to convince the enemy of the presence of specific Army units that were, in fact, operating elsewhere. Local resident Mickey McKane was involved with the Ghost Army Unit. His personal artwork, photographs and documents will be featured in the exhibit, thanks to a loan from the McKane family. Visitors can view an inflatable military piece, historical narrative text panels detailing unit operations, profiles and artwork by unit soldiers, archival photography, and uniforms from unit officers. The Ghost Army exhibition is available for public viewing from June 2, 2021, to Sept. 2, 2021, thanks to the Ghost Army Legacy Project. Timed entry tickets are available on our website at www.hsccnh.org. Admission is $7.00 per ticket for the general public, $5.00 per ticket for Historical Society of Cheshire County members, and free admission for children under 18. The Historical Society of Cheshire County is a Blue Star Museum, allowing all military veterans and their families free access to the exhibit. Blue Star families are asked to contact Director of Education Jennifer Carroll at dired@hsccnh.org for tickets. The Ghost Army exhibit is supported in part by C&S Wholesale Grocers, Savings Bank of Walpole, The Putnam Foundation, Bergeron Construction Company and Price Chopper. The Historical Society of Cheshire County has been collecting, preserving, and communicating the history of the Monadnock Region for 94 years. For more information, the Society’s website address is www.hsccnh.org.
