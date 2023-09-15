The Clean Energy track for 2023’s Radically Rural assembles experts dedicated to improving the lives of rural residents. Track leader Rob Werner, state director for the League of Conservation Voters in New Hampshire, has joined forces with Radically Rural Health and Main Street track leaders to provide sessions that showcase the intersection of community, economy, public health and clean, renewable energy.
Werner says, “The goal is to ensure that the benefits of clean energy are accessible and visible to rural communities, serving as a means of improving lives and providing protection. By actively connecting these concepts to the realities of rural residents, we can foster a sustainable and inclusive clean energy future.”
He has planned three sessions at Radically Rural on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27 with a keynote speaker followed by track sessions at 11 a.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.
The detrimental public health consequences of climate change are becoming more evident, ranging from increased incidents of asthma and heightened exposure to ticks to the psychological toll of grappling with the climate crisis. In this collaborative session, the Health and Clean Energy tracks come together to explore the interconnections between public health and climate action. The session will highlight the impactful work carried out by NH Health Care Workers for Climate Action, shedding light on the important links between these two domains.
Rob Werner of the League of Conservation Voters will moderate the session. Speakers include Robert Dewey, vice chair of NH Healthcare Workers for Climate Action; Paul Friedrichs, chair of NH Healthcare Workers for Climate Action; Suzanne Gaulocher, assistant professor of public health at Plymouth State University; and Carl Cooley, director of NH Healthcare Workers for Climate Action. Their expertise and insights will shed light on the various dimensions of the relationship between public health and climate change, fostering a deeper understanding of this critical issue.
The housing shortage extends beyond urban areas and has had a heavy impact on rural communities throughout the country. This session aims to explore a specific model response to this crisis that has proven successful but often goes unnoticed in discussions of rural housing policy.
Resident-owned communities (ROCs) are manufactured-housing neighborhoods owned and operated by the people who reside there. ROCs offer a stable and high-quality homeownership option that is financially sustainable.
During this session, attendees will have the opportunity to visit Tanglewood Estates, an ROC in Keene. They will gain firsthand experience and insight into the nature of ROCs, the factors that enable their establishment, and how residents assume leadership roles.
The session will feature remarks from the N.H. Community Loan Fund, a nonprofit lender that provides financing and technical support to ROCs throughout the state. ROC leaders from different parts of the country will also participate, offering a national perspective on the positive impact ROCs are currently having and their future potential. Additionally, attendees will learn about innovative strategies employed by ROCs to achieve savings through renewable energy and enhanced efficiency, making them an even more cost-effective housing option.
Within the Inflation Reduction Act, there are clean energy investments that present numerous opportunities for consumers to save on energy costs. Financial incentives are now available for heat pumps, energy efficiency audits, solar installations and electric vehicles.
This session aims to explore thoroughly the range of opportunities made possible by IRA funding and provide insights on how individuals can best take advantage of these benefits. A significant portion of the program will involve interactive sessions with experts who will guide attendees through specific programs and offer valuable advice. This program is a collaborative effort with the Monadnock Energy Hub, bringing together stakeholders in the clean energy sector.
The session will be moderated by Rob Werner of the League of Conservation Voters. Speakers include Sam Evens-Brown, executive director of Clean Energy New Hampshire, and Andrew Duncan, who specializes in workforce/energy in the Community College System of New Hampshire.
For more information on Radically Rural’s schedule of events or to sign up, visit radicallyrural.org. T
