Chris Dubriske, owner of Keene Additive, is above all else a problem solver. It was a quest to improve the products of his first company, LumenMesh, that gave rise to the second.

A subsidiary of LumenMesh, a company he founded with his father in Keene in 2019, Keene Additive now makes up 70 percent of Dubriske's business.

Paige Lindell writes from Rindge, N.H., about issues that make rural life both challenging and beautiful. She is a frequent contributor to The Business Journal and other Keene Sentinel publications and to Modern Farmer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.