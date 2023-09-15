Chris Dubriske, owner of Keene Additive, is above all else a problem solver. It was a quest to improve the products of his first company, LumenMesh, that gave rise to the second.
A subsidiary of LumenMesh, a company he founded with his father in Keene in 2019, Keene Additive now makes up 70 percent of Dubriske's business.
Founded in 2022, Keene Additive provides 3D additive manufacturing, design and production services. “Additive manufacturing” describes the technologies that build 3D objects by adding layer upon layer of material.
LumenMesh develops and manufactures mesh-enabled lighting that provides “the right spectrum of light at the right time of day.” Dubriske says the lighting is designed to match circadian rhythms.
In the process of transitioning LumenMesh’s LED commercial installations to be controllable via Bluetooth, he discovered a problem. An installation at the Hannah Grimes Center in 2019 included one of LumenMesh’s new products: circadian-tuned lighting, which adjusts from cool during the daylight hours to warmer as the sun goes down. The system was designed to be adjustable by Bluetooth, controlled by the gentle flick of a finger over a phone.
The problem was that the system relied on installing multiple components. This was something that Dubriske was more than happy to do, but if his fixtures were going to reach more people, he realized it wasn’t practical for the lights to have a multistep setup process. He wanted lights that were “plug and play.”
To achieve this, he went to work designing an original end cap that would house the necessary components. The part wasn’t complicated. On the lighting fixture itself, it is easy to overlook entirely. But Dubriske says to make a mold to manufacture the small white plastic cup that fits snugly over the end of the light would have cost $5,000 to $10,000.
Investing that much money upfront wasn’t an option. Instead, he decided to make his own using a 3D printer.
His first printer is still at work on one of the tables in his workshop. It has a small footprint, taking up no more than a few feet. The cost of the end caps printed on the 3D printer may be marginally more expensive than one manufactured with a mold, but Dubriske can print them to order and continue to evolve the design if necessary. The lights now function as he imagined, with installation as simple as plugging in and downloading an app.
That original 3D printer now shares space with eight others. Two of the machines can print objects containing two colors. Another printer has a built-in conveyor belt, allowing Dubriske to print objects in an assembly line. It can also print objects that are infinitely long.
On the wall of the shop hang colorful spools of plastic that feed into the 3D printers to make the final products. Some filaments are faster, some stronger; some are even stretchy. One of the materials, ASA, was originally designed by Dupont to print a pedestrian bridge. It is heat resistive up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as water- and UV-proof.
At the shop at 310 Marlboro St. Dubriske also has a CNS router and a laser engraver, two subtractive tools he can use in conjunction with his additive printing process.
Dubriske continues to cut his teeth, testing his equipment by building components for the SkiJigger, a patented fishing product designed by his father, Paul Dubriske, that allows for continuous jigging action while trolling. Using this product, Chris Dubriske has tested new filaments, added lead mid-print to create a heavier product and tested multicolor logos. Dubriske can also print components that have moving gears, parts that are collapsible, like self-eclipsing camping cups, and parts that have extremely complex, precise geometries.
For inventors, 3D printing is addictive. Ideas can go from modeling to the prototype stage all in house. “I model a lot of stuff myself,” says Dubriske, “and it is super exciting and rewarding. You imagine something, and then you have it the next day.”
Dubriske works on commissions from all over the country. Beyond serving an important role for prototyping, more and more, Dubriske says, 3D printing has become an alternative to traditional machining. While machining still has a role with certain materials, 3D printing is gaining traction as the range of materials used by these printers continues to expand.
Dubriske is active in open-source forums online, learning and watching new developments, some of which are featured in a reel on the Keene Additive website. He says he is excited about the potential of the technology, small and large. He cites houses being 3D printed both from concrete and from the first bio-based material using wood pulp and corn.
In his own shop, he prints custom parts for individuals and companies – unique, precise components. Some are the final product; other parts work as fixatives, holding items during the manufacturing or shipping process. His products are the answers to questions: How do we hold this item while it is laser engraved? How do we move this item safely from one end of the factory floor to the other?
Dubriske says he likes the diversity of his work. Watching him in his workshop is like watching someone at play. In his spare time, he continues to work on 3D-printed lampshades for Hannah Grimes. He wonders if he has the right color scheme yet. He helps his brother print tree steps for saddle hunting and indestructible play food for the Cheshire Children’s Museum. These are the in-between projects. The real work is the soft hum of the printer in the background, building a layer of a new object destined to make another entrepreneur’s journey a little easier.
