In his years of running a restaurant on Central Square, Luca Paris’ sense of the Monadnock Region was firmly rooted in Keene. His year and a quarter as head of the region’s chamber of commerce have changed that.
“Someone said to me, ‘The Monadnock Region's not a geographic location; it's a state of mind’,” he said.
“I can't take credit for that line,” he adds. “But it really is.”
As Paris sees it, there’s something special about the region’s can-do attitude and community-oriented ethic. Five people can come together here and make anything happen, he says — something that’s not true of every place.
It’s an insight Paris is keeping in mind in his second year as president and CEO of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.
Paris took the reins in September 2021. At the time, the Keene and Peterborough chambers had just merged. In his 15 months at the helm, Paris said, he’s worked to make sure the chamber better reflects its newly regional scope.
The chamber has also pushed forward with a multi-year marketing project, meant to draw more people to the Monadnock Region. Meanwhile, Paris has continued promoting local businesses through digital media and seeking ways to bring them together.
He said he’s been guided by three principles: “connect, collaborate, communicate.” They’re now painted on a wall inside the chamber’s Keene office, under a stylized outline of Mount Monadnock. “If we did something around those three things, every day, we were doing our job,” he said.
That could be as simple as holding a breakfast meeting at which people get to know one another, forming connections that could help them down the road. Paris has seen that happen when meeting with chamber members in Peterborough, he said. “In a town with only 7,000 people, at that breakfast table we still had people that were in the same field that had just met each other that day.”
Paris said merging the Keene and Peterborough chambers into a new, regionwide entity has been a gradual process, and plenty of work lies ahead, but they’ve made progress.
Last spring, the chamber opened a Peterborough office on Main Street. Paris said it has also formed a “Team Peterborough” — a group of six to eight locals, including the town administrator and business owners.
“They're going to help take what is becoming a regional chamber in scope that the state is paying attention to but also give us a hyper focus in their area,” he said. It’s a model he could see replicating in other towns in the region.
Paris has also been traveling around southwestern New Hampshire himself, including holding breakfasts for chamber members in different towns.
“The breakfasts are helping out, you know. Every couple of weeks we're out there and talking to people,” he said. “It's going to be a lot slower to get to where I thought I would be. But I think it's getting there more and more.”
At the same time, the chamber has moved forward in its campaign to brand and market the region. The project officially launched in 2021 with help from a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
With an aging population, Paris said it’s crucial that the area draw more young people. He thinks the region’s quality of life can win people over. He cited a phrase he heard the chamber’s branding consultant, North Star Place Branding + Marketing, use to describe the Monadnock Region: “Remote, but not removed.”
As Paris puts it: “You can live your own life, but you're not far away from everything else.”
In the past year, the effort has yielded the “within thriving distance” tagline, merchandise and a website. In 2023, it will use that branding to advertise in places like New Haven, Hartford and Boston.
The goal is to get the Monadnock Region’s story in front of people, so they think of it as a destination to visit — and, perhaps, a place where they might someday move or relocate a business.
“We’re starting with that group of 28-to-45, either young families or soon-to-be families,” Paris said. He thinks the region will be attractive to many people in their late 20s or 30s who are tired of the big-city hustle or looking to start a family.
But first they have to know about it. Paris himself came here from New York at age 33 to open a restaurant and raise a family. Why Keene? His wife was from the area.
“A lot of people find it either by accident or because they're brought here, right?” Paris said. “We're trying to change that narrative to, like, we're going to tell the story to everybody. So you'll hear about the Monadnock Region and go, ‘I need to be here’.”
He pointed to Western Massachusetts as an example of what good marketing can do for a region that already has arts and culture, beautiful landscapes and other draws.
“People in New York hear ‘the Berkshires’ and hear this magical place that's a place to live, a place to get a second house, maybe by a lake; they have cute towns, they have hiking and lakes; and, ‘Hmm, maybe I'll relocate there’.”
Paris said the chamber is committed to continuing the marketing effort after the grant funding ends in 2024, seeing it as a decade-plus project.
The chamber has also continued to promote local businesses online, including podcast interviews and a video series, “Made in Monadnock,” highlighting local manufacturers. Paris shot a series of videos in which he eats at local restaurants and speaks to their owners.
Meanwhile, chamber members have networked at “Business After Hours” events, in which a particular business plays host for the evening, and “Chamber Nights Out,” where people can bond over activities like bowling or brewery visits – even ax throwing.
For Paris, it comes back to his mission of connecting members of the local business community, in a region where personal ties and collaboration can make a real difference.
“I just find that every day gets more exciting,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.