Area Realtors say the recent drop in home sales that began early in 2022 does not signal a looming slump but rather a return to some stability in the single-home marketplace.
Recent market data, both locally and region wide, indicate that the frenzied buying in the housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic has cooled in the last six months, and that will likely be a continuing trend into 2023, Realtors predict.
“I think there will be a little less demand,” said A. Ranger Curran, owner of Remax/Town and Country in Keene, a real estate broker. “I don’t think it will be a bad market. I think it will be reasonably good.”
While sales have slumped, pricing hasn’t, as there continues to be an increase in the average sales price of single-family homes in the region. What Curran and others agree on is that the pandemic-fueled frenzy — where there were five to 10 offers in a week and buyers were willing to pay sometimes as much as $20,000 to $30,000 or more over asking price to win the bid — is likely over.
“Those days are gone,” Curran said.
The most recent data for Cheshire County show that the average sales price for single-family homes was up 12 percent in the past year compared to the previous 12 months — with new listings and closed sales declining for the 12-month period ending Nov. 30. The median sale price of a home in Cheshire County in November was $347,000, according to New Hampshire Realtors.
The Vermont Association of Realtors’ November report for Windham County showed sales dropped 37 percent compared to November 2021, and listings fell 41 percent. However, what is telling is that the average home price in Windham in November 2019 was $184,000 and that increased to $334,000 in November 2021. It ticked up 1.3 percent this November to $338,000.
According to data from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, closed sales in Cheshire County for November were down 31 percent compared to November 2021, and new listings were down 28 percent. For the 12-month period ending November 2022, closed sales were off 13 percent compared to the 12-month period ending November 2021 in the county. But sales prices still increased. In Keene, according to the November data, homes sold on average for $285,000 which is a 7.5 percent jump in 12 months compared to the 12 months ending November 2021.
The latest market analysis from NHAR shows a combination of factors is causing the decline in home sales, including a drop in the affordability index due to rising mortgage rates which is keeping many prospective homebuyers on the sidelines. Homeowners also appear less interested in selling and taking on a higher interest rate with a new mortgage. But unlike 2008, when the subprime mortgage crisis sent home values plummeting, leading to foreclosures and the onset of the Great Recession, Realtors say there is no collapse on the horizon and the market is more or less coming back down to Earth as the pandemic surge in buying was not sustainable.
Dave Cummings, NHAR communications director, said recent data showing a drop in sales and listings may seem startling but only in relation to the “crazy buying frenzies” of sight-unseen, cash offers and no inspection during the height of the pandemic.
“That market has faded, which means we are headed to a healthier market with a little more balance between buyers and sellers,” Cummings said. “What I am hearing from our members is buyers are less likely to stick around if they think a seller is overpricing a home. Buyers seem less desperate today.”
Still, with the supply of homes for sale below two months, real estate remains a seller’s market, Chris Masiello, CEO of the Masiello Group, said, adding that inventory of less than six months creates a seller’s market while more than six months yields a buyer’s market.
While listings and sales have declined, prices have not, which is likely because of low inventory levels, said Masiello.
“I think next year will be similar to this year in that we will continue to have historically different dynamics than what we’ve ever seen before,” Masiello said. “We will continue some appreciation of sales prices because of the lack of inventory. The rate of appreciation will slow to high single to low double digits.”
There is a new paradigm in play that is contrary to what used to be the case, Masiello explained: “Under the old paradigm, when things slowed down, prices were upended a bit, but that is not the case now because we are still in a constricted inventory market.”
While interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage now exceed 6 percent from their low of a little more than 3 percent a year ago, that has not dampened the market the way it would have 30 years ago when rising interest rates affected more potential buyers.
Masiello said a third to half of all home sales are now cash, so mortgage rates do not come into play as much as before.
“The generational wealth passed to grandchildren and children is showing up in cash purchases for homes,” Masiello said. “Twenty or 30 years ago, rising interest rates impacted virtually 100 percent of the market. Today, rising interest rates do not universally affect the market.”
With buyers being less aggressive and offers not as plentiful on a single property, homeowners are also pulling back and do not appear as eager to sell.
“There is not much movement unless people desperately have to sell,” said Cindy Westover of Galloway Real Estate in Walpole. “People like this area and don’t want to move unless they have to, so there is not much for sale.”
Westover also said some price reductions are coming, which were not in evidence during the pandemic.
“I think that is a good thing,” she said. “I think people took some real risks offering $20,000, $30,000 or $40,000 above asking price.”
The mortgage rate increase has also priced young and new buyers out of the marketplace or forced them to consider a less expensive home. But Westover said she has seen nothing in the $200,000 range in the area that is in “move in” condition.
Just as the housing sales boom during the pandemic was not predicted, what may happen in the next 12 months in the housing market is also a bit uncertain because of inflation, interest rates and the overall economy. But even with uncertainty, Westover and others see a solid, healthy year ahead.
“I think it will be a fine year, and interest rates will level off and come down to make it reasonable for people to purchase,” Westover said. “I’m an optimist. I feel positive about the new year.”
