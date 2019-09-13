KEENE, N.H. — A Main Street business is moving elsewhere in Keene this fall. Brown Computer Solutions is relocating to 148 Key Road with a target opening date of Oct. 1, according to the store owner, Patrick Brown of Brattleboro; the store opened at 43 Main St. nearly six years ago. “As much as we love being downtown, a lot of our customers have really not liked the parking situation downtown,” Brown said. Additionally, he said, the business has outgrown its space. The former Radio Shack building on Key Road is more than three times the size and will allow for more servicing. Plus, the parking lot will allow technicians to use the Keene store as a home base, as they do at the Vermont locations in Brattleboro and Bennington, Brown noted. The company is purchasing the Key Road building, “so it should be our forever home,” he added. Because the building is so large and is already divided into two spaces, Brown said the store will occupy the Radio Shack side and he might rent out the other half, which formerly housed HEW Communications Inc. Brown said the goal is a seamless transition between the two stores without closing — at most, it might be shuttered for a Sunday. What’s important to note, he said, is that Brown Computer Solutions isn’t leaving Keene: “We’re really committed to the area. We’re buying real estate.” To contact the store, call 603-352-3349, or go to bcsmacs.com for more information.