The Brattleboro Retreat’s long history starts in 1834 with a $10,000 donation from Anna Hunt Marsh. From there, President and CEO Louis Josephson says, it has grown and changed over the years. He joined the team at the mental health and addictions hospital in January 2016.
Sometimes people will approach him with a program idea, and he jokes about the typical “not in my backyard” refrain heard when a new project is presented in a community.
“I say, ‘We’ve been here so long, they’re kind of in our backyard,’” he says.
He describes the community as accepting and understanding the hospital, which he says is unique given the stigma and scary movies about mentally ill people.
“The community always embraced the Brattleboro Retreat,” he says. “We always served the community well. I think there’s a ton of mutual respect and appreciation.”
When financial issues prompted talk of potentially closing the hospital last year, the Brattleboro select board agreed with Gov. Phil Scott in saying the Retreat is “simply too critical for us to let fail.”
“We are counting on you, your administration, the Legislature, and the Retreat’s leadership to agree on a financial plan, so these essential services continue to be available and so that this major employer continues to be an important economic driver for our region,” the board wrote in a letter.
The Windham County Legislative Delegation issued a similar statement of support, saying “adequate funding for public health care remains an unsolved challenge.”
Josephson compared his job at the Retreat to a historian working in an old church famous for its past. The hospital, he says, is “kind of how modern mental health began.”
He says that before the Retreat and other institutions like it, family members would likely be locked away in a basement in a room.
“I don’t mean that critically,” he adds. “People had to work, and they couldn’t keep an eye on someone, and it wasn’t safe.”
He says people experiencing mental health issues were considered cursed or possessed by the devil when in actuality, they had an illness. The Retreat set out to serve them with respect and care, also known as “moral treatment” and considered innovative at the time.
Josephson describes the mission at the hospital as serving anyone who needs its help.
“It’s a belief in the healing power of our community, environment and of treating people with decency,” he adds, “so I think the mission has always served us well, which is great.”
Josephson says the Retreat has been many things over the years. Early on, it’s likely that only those with larger incomes could afford the fees.
Annual reports at the hospital go back to the 1830s. One of them shows a $2 weekly fee and $3 for an additional condition such as epilepsy, Josephson says, calling the figures “probably real money back in the day.”
For Josephson, the Retreat’s biggest successes lately involve telehealth and telepsychiatry. He says these services were ramped up about four years ago, making it easier to convert during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep patients and staff safe and connected.
Josephson also recalls how his predecessor, Rob Simpson, allowed the Retreat to take on additional patients after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 destroyed the state’s mental health hospital.
“I don’t think they hesitated a heartbeat,” Josephson says. “They said, ‘Send them. We’ll figure it out.’ That was a real shining moment for the Retreat.”
Funding has always been a challenge for the hospital, says Josephson, who attributes the stigma attached to patients extending to the field of mental health care. When someone goes to get an MRI, he says, they expect a big bill.
“But people don’t realize how lifesaving our field is,” he adds. “Our work is very people-intensive.”
With a limited tax base in Vermont, he says, it’s challenging to get the funding needed.
In recent years, leadership at the Retreat has butted heads with employee unions and state officials. But Josephson says all the groups are collaborating well these days.
“We’ve seen a dramatic turnaround with our state partners,” he says. “I say that sincerely.”
The Retreat and the state are working on what he calls a “very public sustainability plan,” which includes a new payment system that he says will be helpful but not be the cure-all.
“Our labor situation has really flipped in a very positive way,” he adds, referring to the unions.
During the pandemic, the Retreat — like other hospitals — saw a decrease in patients. It also lost about 150 employees.
Josephson says the job of a psychiatric nurse can be trying in normal times, but when the virus is added into the mix, it could be just too much. He hopes that as demand for services at the Retreat returns, the hospital will have enough staff.
“I think all businesses are struggling with workforce issues,” he says.
While stigma is still an issue in mental health, Josephson says he has to acknowledge that “our society is more open about needing counseling.”
He reports that the Retreat has recently seen a huge uptick in people calling for outpatient counseling. With growing acceptance, he believes more people will be taken care of when they need help.
Josephson anticipates the Retreat will continue exploring ways to expand on its innovative services such as telehealth. He says other treatments also are coming online now.
“We want to be there,” he says. “We want to be a modern facility that offers the community all the latest.”
Even though programming did shrink this year, he adds, “We would look to grow in a smart way in the future. At this moment in time, a lot of it’s going to be dependent on workforce.”
With Vermont being a small state in terms of populations, Josephson acknowledges the Retreat doesn’t have many people to draw from.
This year, the Mulberry Bush Independent School at the Retreat was taken over by Horizon Early Learning Program as the hospital seeks to become more financially stable.
The Retreat currently has about 475 employees and is one of Windham County’s largest employers.