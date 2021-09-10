If there’s one thing we know about New Englanders, it’s that in hard times, they come together. While the pandemic prevented doing much of that physically throughout last winter, it didn’t keep people from meeting up online and finding creative ways to support their community. Since the warm weather’s return, the flight of ideas has continued.
In the early days of 2021, the City of Keene’s Reopening Committee sparked a concept to bolster local businesses, which was then spearheaded by the Keene Young Professionals Network (Keene YPN). The group’s president, Mike Giacomo, says the goal was “to raise some money for restaurants impacted by COVID and provide a fun, outdoor festival environment where people could celebrate Keene’s emergence from the pandemic.”
Little did they know the resulting event in June, dubbed “A Taste of Keene,” would attract an estimated 3,000-4,000 people and bring in nearly $45,000 that poured straight into local restaurants and breweries.
During the planning, “much was still unknown about vaccine rollout, mask restrictions, case counts, or people’s interest in public activities. We had to create multiple backup plans,” Giacomo notes.
The workforce shortage also presented an obstacle in gathering participants, but ultimately enough restaurants were able to come on board.
All the planning and promotion paid off.
“The only hiccup we had during the day was actually being a victim of our own success,” Giacomo says.
Keene YPN was afraid they would run out of food, but thankfully enough, participating businesses had brick-and-mortar locations on Main Street and were able to run back and make more.
“I spoke to nearly every restaurant and brewery owner who attended, and the feedback was without exception positive,” says Giacomo. “They also didn’t expect the size of the checks we handed them after the festival was over!”
He hopes the event will be an annual one, and he’d love to see it expand. Find more about plans, as well as other Keene YPN events at keeneypn.org.
NEW RIBBON-CUTTINGS IN THE REGION
In the meantime, many additional local efforts have cropped up to keep businesses buzzing despite the pandemic. Fitzwilliam’s longstanding Economic Committee has recently announced a new chairperson, Beth Lorenz, a Fitzwilliam resident and financial advisor with Edward Jones.
“Becoming a small business myself, I’m finding out just how difficult it is to reach people on your own,” she says.
It’s become a driver for her to help others.
“It’s always better to have help than to go it alone,” she says.
In 2021, with the aid of community organizers, the Committee launched a new farmers’ market on the town green on the third Saturday of every month. The first event, which took place in July, was a hit and featured local goods from maple syrup to fresh-cut flowers and baked goods. Live music and the opportunity for neighbors to linger and reconnect with one another made for a memorable day.
Fitzwilliam is also seeing an uptick in business growth. Monadnock Firearms, an existing town business, has moved to 10 Highway 12, next door to a brand-new restaurant, the Carousel Grille.
Jill Jones of Monadnock Firearms, who runs the business with her husband Rob, says, “Our foot traffic has been great; we’re continuing to see new people every day, and we’re having lots of new inventory in and out daily.”
For the couple, having their business in town is a no-brainer.
“We live here. Our children go to school here. The community is excellent. We have a great group of first responders. It’s our home,” Jones says.
With the help of the Economic Committee, Monadnock Firearms plans to have an official ribbon-cutting in the near future. They’d like to spread the word about their business and help show locals who may be skeptical that they’re just regular people.
“The outdoor lifestyle is a big part of life for people in our region. Firearms and ammunition go hand in hand with that lifestyle. Whether it’s target practice, hunting or protection, we’re here to provide a family-friendly shopping experience,” Jones says.
Another business excited to work with the town on an official ribbon-cutting ceremony is Turnkey Lumber, which relocated from Lunenburg, Massachusetts, to Fitzwilliam in 2020. Liz Malone of Turnkey says the business intends to open a storefront, where people can purchase lumber, saw blades and more.
“We’re hoping to expand into that, but we’re slowly dipping our toes,” she says.
In the meantime, the business has already developed quite the local reputation.
“We put wood out for free, and that helps all of our neighborhood and the community,” Malone describes.
Sometimes there are even people waiting in line. Turnkey looks forward to continuing to foster its community connections.
Lorenz says the Economic Committee will announce details about ribbon-cutting ceremonies soon; they’ll likely take place this fall.
“We are looking to not only draw attention to the community and new businesses but also to help the businesses in our community find some traction,” she notes.
NEW REASONS TO CELEBRATE
Fall is a wonderful time to showcase all that this part of New England has to offer. The foliage, harvest, and influx of leaf peepers contribute to the electric energy of the season. In an exciting new partnership, Stonewall Farm and Monadnock Table plan to keep the community-minded momentum going with a brand-new event on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Keene Sentinel, which publishes Monadnock Table, says, “We’ve wanted to do something that featured a lot of the folks that appear in the magazine — farmers, artisans, craftspeople.”
This will be Monadnock Table’s inaugural event and is a not-to-miss celebration of the local food and farming scene.
There’s more to be announced, but plan to wet your whistle with local sips from The Summit Winery, Cabana Falls, Whetstone Craft Beers, Old Settlers Cider, West LA Beer Co., White Birch Brewing, and Zorbing Vineyards. Stroll Stonewall’s gorgeous grounds and their beautifully dressed farm facilities. Visitors will also get the chance to savor local food, art, and live music, as well as games for kids, visits with the farm’s animals, and hopefully even hayrides.
Williams says it will be an opportunity for locals to “interact with some pretty talented folks from the area.”
Monadnock Table has intentionally kept fees low for all participating vendors to help support their businesses at this time.
“I’m not sure what each farmer or artisan has been dealing with as a result of the pandemic, but I’m certain they’ve felt the impact in some way,” Williams notes.
This celebration of one of the region’s most abundant seasons is being made possible by premier sponsor, the Monadnock Food Co-op, with additional support from Wellscroft Fence Systems, LLC, Fenton Family Dealerships, Life Safety Fire Protection, Inc., The Cheshire Horse, Savings Bank of Walpole, and The Richards Group.
The Harvest Festival, taking place during this gorgeous time of year, promises to be a wonderful opportunity for all members of the community to celebrate the “support local” mindset that is so uniquely prevalent here.
“There’s just nothing like having a lot of people together, enjoying each other, enjoying the region. Hopefully, we’ll have great fall weather,” Williams says.
For more details, go to sentinelsource.com/harvest_festival.