Research shows that rural zip codes have lagged behind urban cities since the recession when many metro areas have seen an economic upswing.
That aftermath leaves states like New Hampshire, particularly corners like the Monadnock Region, with fewer funding sources for budding entrepreneurs to turn to in the first stages of their business.
Private angel investors are an alternative to bank loans, and some say the region is poised for growth in that area — if more opportunities for them to gather are created.
Kate Kirchhofer, program director at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene, highlighted impact investing in particular.
When people take direct control of their investment decisions, Kirchhofer says, “it’s interesting to see where they put their money, interesting to see how it can be a powerful tool in developing the communities we want.”
These angel groups can target a geographic area, industry or sector, or companies based on their values.
Our Town Capital, for example, formed in fall 2017 in response to large companies leaving Peterborough in recent years. Its investors focus their efforts on startups in town that pitch job creation, environmental sustainability and preservation of Peterborough’s character.
While Our Town Capital targets a particular town with its investments, another group is tackling gender bias in funding, according to Impact N.H. Fund co-founder Hollis McGuire.
WANTED: WOMEN INVESTORS, BUSINESSES
In her more than 25 years of investing in entrepreneurs, McGuire says most of the angel groups she joined “were all men, and me. And unfortunately, that was all too common.”
The Granite State is lagging behind its neighbors to the north and south in this regard, she says, noting that both Massachusetts and Maine have greater numbers of women in leadership and investment circles.
Statistically, about a quarter of angel investors are women, as are top-level company executives in the “C-suite,” which encompasses titles such as chief executive officer and chief financial officer. The percentage of female CEOs specifically, however, tends to hover around a dismal 5%.
“There’s a gender bias. There has traditionally been a gender bias against funding women-led companies, and that’s a real problem,” McGuire says. “Yet a number of the angel investors I know say, ‘Women-led companies are better run.’”
Conversations about this disparity began when McGuire volunteered with Live Free and Start, an initiative of the N.H. Tech Alliance that includes entrepreneurs and investors, and provides startups with resources and connections. On a committee aimed at bringing capital into the state, McGuire says discussions began about the need to support women-owned businesses in particular.
“It started as a couple of coffees to get together and talk about it,” she says, and the idea for the fund grew out of one of those meetings.McGuire founded the Impact N.H. Fund with Pamela Diamantis in 2016, but she said the group really launched in late 2017. The fund’s investment committee sifts through applications from entrepreneurs and invites a round of “semi-finalists” to pitch their businesses. After narrowing the pool down to a handful of applicants, the committee conducts additional research and makes its decision regarding what company will receive funding.
Though the group comprises mostly women, McGuire says about 20% of its investors are men.
“We are totally welcome to having men join the fund, but 100% of the fund will be deployed into women-led companies,” she says, noting that includes businesses with female founders, CEOs, or near that level of leadership. “... Because those are the folks who have not gotten as much funding traditionally in the past.”
While the focus is Granite Staters, the group also includes some investors from Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts to strengthen the fund. That created a natural pathway, McGuire says, for the creation of the Northern New England Women’s Investor Network. Rather than a fund that actively seeks investment opportunities, the network concentrates on educating women about investing and connecting them with ways to do so.
Aside from any inherent gender bias that McGuire asserts is a barrier for women seeking funding, she also notes that angel groups traditionally focus more on tech companies.
“So if you have a natural product, you basically don’t have a place to go when you need that first half-a-million or a million dollars,” she says.
And in her experience, women tend to start and lead more product-based businesses, while men often beget tech companies. McGuire says she’s seen that trend in the Monadnock Region, which has birthed many companies making and selling natural products.
“Consumer products have been underestimated,” she says. “Tech has been the golden boy. I’m excited about the groups that see beyond that …”
“Women need more opportunities to find funding when their products show financial promise and growth promise,” McGuire adds.
Regardless of how much someone wants to back a startup, though, meeting the criteria of an “accredited investor” can be a hurdle for some. Companies can avoid registering with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission by selling to accredited investors. Getting the title requires a net worth of at least $1 million, excluding a primary residence, or a minimum annual income of $200,000, or $300,000 for a married couple, for each of the past two years.
The Impact N.H. Fund, for instance, is limited to accredited investors, though McGuire says the women’s network is open to anyone interested in learning about investments.
At the Hannah Grimes Center, Kirchhofer says the concept of an accredited investor can be tricky because it imposes perceived requirements to start backing businesses. She notes there are other options aside from equity investments, such as extending personal loans to entrepreneurs.
By planning workshops and roundtables about angel investing and sharing opportunities that don’t require the accredited label, the center hopes to give people a clear path to invest locally, rather than taking their money elsewhere.
ANGEL INVESTING: FILLING THE GAP
“I think it’s important to educate our community that this is possible, that it’s not just limited to urban areas, that we can do it here,” Kirchhofer says.
And that education is critical in New Hampshire and the rural Monadnock Region, where a scattered population with few investor platforms presents several challenges.
Vardhan Bajpai is a business advisor with the N.H. Small Business Development Center’s Keene office. He says people often turn to alternate funding methods when a traditional bank loan doesn’t pan out. Angel investing offers the advantage of letting entrepreneurs focus on their business, rather than “breathing down your neck because you have to deliver something tomorrow.”
This investor community typically gathers in groups, he notes and attends events that showcase startups seeking capital.
“How are they going to find these kinds of people unless there is a forum?” Bajpai asks.
Locally, he pointed to the Radically Rural Summit, a two-day conference that launched in fall 2018, co-hosted by The Sentinel and Hannah Grimes. The summit features Hannah Grimes’ PitchFork Challenge, a pitch contest between rural entrepreneurs, and last year the finalists made their case before a live audience.
Bajpai says events like these attract angel investors, who can watch in the crowd and determine if they’re interested in backing one of the presenters. Regional investment has growth potential, he notes, and while Radically Rural is a great start, the area needs more programs and platforms to allow investors to meet and operate.
Kirchhofer says Hannah Grimes is responding to that need. In early April, three businesses looking for capital between $10,000 and $100,000 will present at the first PitchFork Growth event, co-hosted with the Regional Economic Development Center.
FUNDS FOR NONPROFITS
Outside of the for-profit realm, the region has seen growth in “investments,” too.
“I call us a convener of interested people, or you might want to call us a giving circle,” says Jane Shapiro, steering committee chairwoman for 100+ Women Who Care-Cheshire County.
Formed in late 2016, the group of more than 300 women meets quarterly to determine the recipient of its approximately $16,000 gift.
Though it targets nonprofit organizations rather than businesses, the group functions much like an investment fund. Each member commits to writing a check for at least $50 to the chosen organization at each meeting, where members nominate local charities and a handful pitch the project or initiative that would be funded with the money.
At February’s meeting, the group chose Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, which Shapiro says plans to buy two youth beds and two cribs. Since its founding, the group has gifted $182,530 to area nonprofits.
“Hopefully, for a small organization, it enables them to get over a hump that they didn’t know how they were going to get over,” she says.
Knowing exactly what the money will fund gives the donation more of a punch for members. Much like an entrepreneur who gets an investment, the chosen organizations must return to 100+ Women Who Care six months after the contribution with a progress update.
Although a majority vote selects each meeting’s recipient by the members, Shapiro says most of the other organizations that present also receive a few checks. And pitching an agency’s message and goals to 300-plus people is an added benefit for the nominated organizations, she says.
“Over 35 organizations now have had the opportunity to present to a roomful of women, of people who care about our community or they wouldn’t be in it,” Shapiro says. “I mean, I’ve learned about nonprofits I didn’t know existed, and I’ve worked in nonprofits in the area for a very long time.”
Since 2016, the state and region have seen growth in groups of people with capital and a vested interest in the community.
Our Town Capital and the N.H. Impact Fund began within the past few years, as did Cheshire County’s chapter of 100+ Women Who Care and Radically Rural’s PitchFork Challenge. Bajpai pointed to the last recession, when bank money dried up, and says the impact on the state’s local business landscape was huge. In the aftermath, he says people have realized a real need for alternate funding sources.
“These kinds of ideas are booming now that we know, as New Hampshire, our strength is small business,” he says.
Kirchhofer pondered whether more angel groups will continue popping up in the state and region.
“I think people want to take things in their own hands,” Kirchhofer says. “They know that they can’t just wait. They know that they want to be part of that participatory solution concept.”
Sierra Hubbard is a staff writer at the Keene Sentinel.