CONNECT: ‘Reimagining Communication’
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene
CONNECT networking event to be held at farm
For the first time since its inclusion in the Radically Rural summit, CONNECT will take place outside of downtown Keene this year. Radically Rural attendees and local community members will gather at Stonewall Farm on Sept. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As folks from all over the country gather downtown, they may be surprised to find an asset like Stonewall Farm within five minutes of Keene’s thriving Main Street. Stonewall Farm is known for its regenerative and educational agricultural practices.
Initially a networking event meant to bring together program graduates of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, CONNECT has grown to include funders, board members and the local business community. The Hannah Grimes Center has been hosting CONNECT since 2006.
In 2016, Hannah Grimes partnered with The Keene Sentinel to stage an even larger CONNECT event, collaboratively showcasing innovation and entrepreneurship within the Monadnock Region. In 2016 and 2017, they drew crowds of more than 400 to experience a fusion of art, food and music.
This momentum was harnessed, and the inaugural Radically Rural summit was staged in 2018. CONNECT remains an integral part of Radically Rural, taking place on the evening of the first day of the summit each year.
At the 17th annual CONNECT event this year, participants will explore the history of human communication and its impact on connection. Aligned with the overall summit theme of “Reimagining Rural,” we will be able to reimagine how we communicate with each other in the future in an attempt to generate the highest likelihood of meaningful connection.
CONNECT has always pushed the boundaries of traditional networking gatherings and will include interactive installations on different forms of communication throughout history created by local students at MC2 School. Attendees will wander through and participate in the installations at their leisure while eating artful and innovative local food catered by CC&D’s Kitchen Market and engaging with other community movers and shakers from all over the country.
Radically Rural will begin shuttling attendees from downtown Keene to the farm at 4:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for CONNECT, visit https://registration.socio.events/e/radicallyrural2023.
– Julianna Dodson
PitchFork Challenge
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Showroom, The Colonial Theatre, 20 Commercial St., Keene
Entrepreneurs make a
pitch to win $10,000
Radically Rural’s annual PitchFork Challenge is a pitch competition designed to empower rural entrepreneurs by offering them financial support and momentum through a friendly contest.
The PitchFork Challenge final event takes place Sept. 28 during the Radically Rural summit. Finalists will give an in-person pitch to a panel of judges before a live audience. The winner will be announced during the closing ceremony at the Colonial Theatre’s Mainstage on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Rural entrepreneurs receive coaching to create a compelling pitch that showcases their business and qualifies them for a cash award. The annual competition culminates with the selection of a “pitcher” who receives a $10,000 cash prize.
The PitchFork Challenge was first introduced during the inaugural Radically Rural summit in 2018. Since then, the program has opened doors for local entrepreneurs in eligible counties by providing them with the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, develop meaningful relationships with investors, and refine their ability to communicate about their businesses concisely and effectively.
As a platform for powerful new prospects, the PitchFork Challenge has played a role in driving rural entrepreneurial growth and fostering a dynamic and supportive business ecosystem. The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship has even created a PitchFork Program Guide so that this event can be replicated in other rural communities.
The challenge is all about support and growth. Prior to the main event, participants benefit from three pitch clinics hosted by Hannah Grimes staff and previous PitchFork Challenge winners. The competition itself consists of two rounds of friendly pitching, leading up to the final event at the Radically Rural summit.
Running from August to September, the program offers not only financial rewards but also national print and digital media coverage, valuable business and promotional skills, networking opportunities, and the support of peers and the program director.
Previous winners of the PitchFork Challenge include Bending Branch Farm, Jack’s Crackers, Frisky Cow Gelato and TotumVos Collagen Chews. Each business has used the prize money to fuel growth and development.
To be eligible, businesses must be located in New Hampshire or in specific counties in Massachusetts and Vermont, be for-profit with existing revenue, and meet certain funding and revenue limitations.
Visit https://hannahgrimes.com/programs/pitchfork/ for more information.
– Annika Kristiansen
Solutions Slam
Thursday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.
The Colonial Theatre’s Mainstage, 95 Main St., Keene
Share your small-town solution for a chance to win $500
“The mere act of freely sharing information and ideas brings about magic,” says Julianna Dodson, director of Keene’s annual Radically Rural Summit.
Radically Rural seeks and shares innovative ideas to enhance livability in small cities and towns. The event’s annual Livability Slam, this year rebranded as the Solutions Slam, is a platform for passing along these ideas. Event hosts the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Keene Sentinel are looking for the kind of ideas that are obvious and can effortlessly transform systems, ways of living and perspectives in a small town – the kind of ideas that make the audience think, “I should have thought of that!”
All are invited to share solutions at Radically Rural’s free keynote event on Sept. 28. Participants will have exactly one minute to put forward an idea, initiative, program or any approach to addressing rural issues for the chance to win a $500 cash prize for the audience-voted best solution.
“Connecting organizations and visionaries with shared interests amplifies the strength and resilience of ideas and actions, fostering much-needed change in our rural areas,” says Dodson, who notes that this year participants will be granted an optional coaching session for practicing their idea pitch.
Event hosts share that, with this new approach, they aim to “lower barriers, enabling those who are deeply engaged in making a positive difference to share their experiences in real time, amidst a supportive and enthusiastic crowd of fellow innovators.”
The whirlwind event will be followed by a presentation from Chris Estes of the Aspen Institute on prosperity-centered rural development, all kicking off at 9 a.m. on the Colonial Theatre’s Mainstage.
To learn more visit, https://www.radicallyrural.org/get-involved/livabilityform/. Online video submissions will also be accepted and shared at this year’s event.
– Annika Kristiansen T
