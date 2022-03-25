In some ways, Derek Paul has been in his job for as long as he can remember.
His parents bought the local Servpro franchise — a cleaning and restoration business whose services include addressing water, fire or smoke damage — in 1988 when he was 5.
Some of his earliest memories are times when “my mother was working, and my dad got an emergency call,” he says. “Sometimes it was, hop in the truck with him and just kind of ride along.”
The Business Journal recently interviewed locals who help run a business with their family. Here are some of their tips on making it work.
Today Derek and his brother Ryan are co-owners of Servpro of Cheshire County in Westmoreland, and Servpro of Windham and Windsor Counties, in Vermont. They run it with Ryan’s wife, Melissa, who joined in 2011.
It’s a strong partnership, they say, with each of them responsible for a different part of the business — Derek handles marketing, Ryan oversees production, and Melissa is the office manager — but bound together by an intimacy that helps them communicate and make decisions.
“We know each other inside and out, and we can communicate, I think, sometimes just with a look,” Melissa Paul says. “ … We know where the other one is coming from, what they’re going to think and how they’re going to feel.”
The Pauls aren’t the only locals who find utility — and joy — in working together in the family firm. Members of several family businesses in the Monadnock Region say it’s an asset.
“I think it’s extremely advantageous because your family’s success is your success,” says Donovan Fenton, vice president of Swanzey-based Fenton Family Dealerships. “It all is on your shoulders as a family. So, no one’s going to work harder or put in more hours than you and your family.”
Growing up in the business
Family members aren’t just hard workers — they often know the business from the ground up, especially if they’re part of a later generation that grew up around it.
Fenton has worked at his family’s dealerships — which his father, Bill Fenton, founded in the 1980s and continues to lead as president — “on and off” since childhood.
“Middle school, I started mowing lawns here,” he recalls. In high school, he graduated to a lot attendant, responsible for looking after the vehicles outside. (“The sheep are the cars, and you’re the herder,” he explained it.) He worked in the parts department during summers in college. He’s spent time on the sales floor and as finance manager.
He and Bill aren’t the only Fentons who’ve shaped the business. Donovan says his mother, JoAnn, has helped “tremendously” over the years, and his sister, Katie, currently works in the title department.
“The business is our family,” Donovan Fenton says. “So, we’re having dinner and my father and I are talking about what we purchased a car for or how we’re going to fix this department. So, I think that’s why he’s been so successful — and in turn, we’ve been so successful — because we can bounce ideas off of everyone.”
The family also fuels Davis Oil, a Keene company founded in 1926 by J. Earl Davis. It’s now run by his grandson, Steve Walsh. Like Donovan Fenton, he got to know the business from bottom to top after joining out of high school.
“Started by helping to deliver fuel, and then delivering fuel for a few years, and then into the service and doing all the service work, parts and pieces — and still do at times, when we’re really busy,” he says.
That’s given him a well-rounded sense of the entire business.
“It is so important that you know every aspect of what all the employees are doing,” Walsh says. “And if they run into a jam, you’re able to help find a solution.”
Walsh’s sister, Dixie Cote, is the company’s vice president. His son, Joseph, has been working there; his daughter, Elizabeth, is in college and plans to go into health care, but pitches in on breaks.
As a local family business, Walsh says, it’s important to evolve and stay true to who you are. He says Davis Oil, for instance, is committed to serving southwest New Hampshire and has never wanted to expand beyond it.
“That pays off,” he says. “We’ve got customers that have literally been here for 60-plus years. That loyalty, when they call, they know they’re going to get service, and they know if they’ve got a problem, they can walk through the door here.”
Division of labor
Those interviewed for this story say they have warm relationships with their family colleagues and respect for their contributions to the business.
At Servpro, the Pauls says the division of responsibilities is part of what works.
“I have obviously an admiration for Ryan and Melissa for what each of them does,” Derek Paul says. “I trust they know that part of the business better than I do, and vice versa. I think there’s sort of a mutual respect there. We’ll discuss things, but we’ll rely and trust on the others to make important decisions in those specific areas.”
Tim and Elizabeth Steele have a similar dynamic.
The husband-and-wife duo runs Microspec, a medical-parts manufacturer in Peterborough, which Tim founded in 1989. Elizabeth came aboard about a dozen years ago, which Tim called “the best move I ever made with Microspec.”
“We bring different skill sets to the table,” Elizabeth Steele says. “Tim has brilliance around the technology side and sees things a certain way. And I see things a different way. So, we complement one another really well. And I can see things and help develop people in a way that he develops the plastic and the tooling.”
Because they’re both driven, competitive people, she says, focusing on different aspects of the work — and seeing issues or opportunities the other might not — makes them a better team. That’s helped position the company to grow, she says.
Their partnership has also been good for the Microspec brand, Tim says. “I think we’re actually trusted more because we’re a husband-and-wife team, and it makes doing business more personal with our employees and our customers.”
“And we have enormous respect for each other, which shines through,” Elizabeth adds.
There’s a third key family member on the Microspec staff: the Steeles’ puppy, Toby, a mini Goldendoodle.
“He’s very busy, and he sometimes gets farmed out to de-stress people that are having a stressful day,” Elizabeth says.
The challenges?
Working with family does come with unique challenges, business owners say. It can be hard to separate home from work and making sure to have family time outside the office is important, Derek Paul says.
And as in any family, discussions can be more charged than with other coworkers — though Fenton noted it’s also helpful that conversations can be more direct.
“You can be honest with your family and hit them between the eyes,” he says. “I think we accomplish a lot because of that.”
Managing — or being supervised by — a relative can also be an odd experience.
“It’s tough having your father as a boss because he doesn’t want to treat you better than some of the employees,” Fenton says. “So sometimes he gets on you a little harder.”
But all in all, it’s a rewarding experience, says Melissa Paul.
“I feel very fortunate that Ryan and Derek included me in this journey as they’ve purchased the business and moved forward, and that they respect me and respect each other,” she says. “Anybody who’s doing this should feel fortunate and enjoy the experience.”