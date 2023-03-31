Alexa Plewa was a mom in need of a place to allow her children to socialize — after what she said was an isolating year for kids because of the pandemic — when she first entered Keene's Cheshire Children's Museum in the fall of 2021.
"My daughter was 17 months old when my son was born in May 2020, so it was really kind of a turbulent time for everybody," said Plewa, 39, of Keene. "... We had a lot of fear surrounding us with the impact of COVID on young children, pregnant women and new births."
Now, she's leading the Cheshire Children’s Museum forward as its executive director and integrating it with an initiative she's launched to cultivate and strengthen child-care programs in the Monadnock Region: the Bringing It Home Project.
Plewa quickly became involved on the museum's leadership board, supported by her background working with children who have intellectual disabilities and running a summer camp business with her husband. Joining first as a board member in October 2021, she learned about the operations and management of the organization, helping to revive marketing and increase programs.
The museum had raised $80,000 in grants during its temporary closure amid the pandemic in order to stay afloat, according to Plewa. She said it wasn't long before museum founder and previous director Deb Ganley approached her to discuss Plewa's vision for the museum's survival.
"[Ganley] asked me if I would ever be interested in taking over as executive director, and I said this job would be absolutely perfect for me," Plewa said. "She said, 'In 10 years, I've never met anybody like you that I feel confident to hand the museum over to,' and from there it just kind of grew."
Over the course of a month, Ganley prepared Plewa to take over the role, and Plewa officially became director on Jan. 9, 2022. She said she hit the ground running with her new position, holding the museum's annual fundraiser in her first 60 days, which generated $60,000 in donations. Within the following 90 days, she completed efforts to rebrand the museum.
"I probably spend about 70 percent of my time on development and finding funding, and that's through network and just embedding myself in the community," Plewa said.
And Sara Ladzinski, the museum's program director, said Plewa's work shows in the number of visitors to the museum each day, which she said has increased substantially since Plewa became director.
"[Plewa] is out there pounding the pavement, talking with people and building relationships," said Ladzinski. "... She really wants to see the museum supporting families, supporting kids and supporting the community."
Plewa and the children's museum more recently began collaborating with the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., Keene State College, Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and several nonprofits on plans to launch the Bringing It Home Project. The initiative is seeking to fund the creation and growth of 10 new home-based child-care businesses in the Monadnock Region by 2025 as lawmakers and business leaders say child-care access is at a crisis point in New Hampshire.
Ladzinski commended her colleague's efforts to improve access and give newcomers to the home-based child-care profession a platform to start their businesses.
"She's like, 'Let's make this dream a reality; let's make it happen'," Ladzinski said. "Something that I didn't think was going to happen until the future is actually going to take place hopefully this fall."
For Plewa, the chance to strengthen child-care options regionally through the project goes hand in hand with a lifelong career she's built on supporting Monadnock Region children, she said.
She grew up in Jaffrey and attended Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, Mass., and the University of Connecticut before transferring to Keene State College. There, she received bachelor's degrees in elementary education and English upon graduation in 2007.
Plewa said she hadn't intended to return to the Monadnock Region, but she met her husband, Andrew, while they were counselors at a Connecticut summer camp and the two decided to move their studies to Keene State.
Her first job out of college was at Mount Caesar Elementary School in Swanzey, where she was a paraprofessional for seven years. Eventually, her role in education directed her to the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, where she was the site director for before- and after-school programs at Rindge Memorial School and Jaffrey Elementary School.
"I did 75 hours' worth of training in that one year, and then the next year, I opened my own company," Plewa said.
That company was Andylex Youth Enrichment Programs, which she founded with her husband in 2012. With their business, the couple converted 700 square feet of their home into a play area and also ran a summer camp for adolescents and teens.
After settling into her role as executive director of the Cheshire Children's Museum, Plewa ceased her business operations in August 2022.
Through her first year in leadership of the children's museum, Plewa said she's worked to attract new community sponsors, including businesses, nonprofits and individuals, to support operations. Currently, the museum has 65 area partners, she said.
Plewa said the first new exhibit to come to the museum under her direction will be a police station.
"We're collaborating with the Keene Police Department [to build it]," she said. "We're hoping that it's going to be put in when we close for three weeks in September."
In the next few years, Plewa said she has ambitions of raising an estimated $10 million to $15 million in capital to build a brand-new Cheshire Children's Museum in the Monadnock Region. She noted she's most inspired by MoCo Arts' facility which opened its doors in 2018 and The Colonial Performing Arts Center's Showroom venue built in 2021 and its theater renovation.
"I want to raise some serious money and bring in some large investors [for] ... either a brand-new, state-of-the-art building or a space that we move into and completely rehab," Plewa said. "I am talking with The Colonial and development directors from MoCo and asking them, 'How did you do it? How did you grow with the organization?'"
