At the place where arts, library galleries, teen book clubs and community outreach converge, there’s Aimee LaRue.
“I tell people this is the dream job I never knew I wanted,” LaRue said.
LaRue, 36, has been the public services librarian at the Peterborough Town Library for four years, steadily moving up the ranks at the library to be one of four full-time staff members at the beloved institution.
It’s a job in which she wears many hats, from organizing art exhibits in the library and co-hosting two monthly book clubs for students from local middle and high schools to running the library’s social media presence.
“My job ends up combining all the things I love doing most,” LaRue said. “I get to do art, work with youth, host story times.”
It also involves supporting important local causes, especially for teens. In her time as public services librarian, LaRue has worked with local high schoolers on several events and public spaces.
“Aimee is a community connector,” Youth Services Librarian Lisa Bearce wrote in nominating LaRue for a Trendsetters award. “She actively looks for ways to help all who visit the library connect to the resources they need.”
In one case, when a local student from a group called End Sexual Violence on Campus wanted to host an arts night, LaRue found a way to help cover the costs of the event via a sponsorship. In another case, she partnered with a teacher from ConVal Regional High School to secure a free library space for monthly meetings of the high school’s Revolution Ethics group.
“Any time a high schooler says ‘would you like to do this?’ we try to say yes as much as we can,” LaRue said.
One of those times was six years ago, when LaRue started co-leading Pizza & Pages, a book group for local students from 5th grade on. Though the club started before LaRue’s time, she and Bearce have helped keep it going strong, and it’s become one of the shining points of LaRue’s community outreach work.
Once a month the group — made up largely of middle school students — spills into the library, sitting on floor chairs, talking and making themselves at home in the public space.
“You can tell they’re comfortable,” LaRue said, with a laugh. “They understand that they really belong in this place.”
Every month the group of about 15 teenagers and pre-teens chooses a new book to read in a voting process that LaRue calls “elaborate,” with different students getting up and playing a character akin to Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune” host) as they showcase different books and give pitches for why theirs should be the book of the month.
The latest was a book called “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise,” which is ripe for a middle school age group, with themes about self-discovery, grief and family.
During her time co-running the club, LaRue said she has gotten calls from students’ parents, pleased — and occasionally surprised — that their child read through the whole book.
At the weekly meetings, the group goes over the book they’ve just devoured, asking each other questions about the narrative and putting themselves in the shoes of the characters they’ve just read about.
LaRue tries to sit that part out, acting as a moderator and letting the voices of the students shine. “It’s fun to see them over the course of a school year to go from not talking in groups to having no problem talking in groups,” she said.
This kind of community engagement is not the exact job LaRue always thought she would hold, but even from a young age, she says there were indications that something like this was in her future.
LaRue grew up in Newbury, and later Londonderry, raised by a mother who worked for the YMCA, a job that involved a lot of community interaction: “She was always very community-minded and instilled in me a love of community and volunteering. I saw from an early age how important that was.”
LaRue started to follow a similar path by engaging in YMCA programs in high school. She said she knew from then on that nonprofit and community work were a passion.
She decided to find a way to combine that passion with another one: arts. In 2004, LaRue enrolled at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge because the school offered an arts management program that combined the arts with nonprofit work.
Whether it was theater, music or dance, LaRue said the goal was to “work in a nonprofit organization in some capacity.”
After stints at the Sharon Arts Center and Andy's Summer Playhouse, the opportunity came in 2016 to run the art gallery at Peterborough Town Library. The gallery was small — “two carpeted walls,” LaRue recalls — but she took to the task almost immediately by reaching out to local artists who were just starting out and wanting to display their work. She created a committee to review submissions. Two of those artists who were high school students at the time have since gone on to college and graduate school, one of them in fine arts.
The gallery was a way to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists, LaRue said, and give them a chance to display their pieces in a professional setting. Under LaRue’s direction the gallery has since grown into a popular local attraction, with works from different local artists every month or two. LaRue said she loves to encourage everyone to display work, from painting to digital and paper collage, even knitted pieces made by members of the Peterborough community.
Apart from highlighting local work, LaRue said the gallery has become a way to introduce more art into the lives of community members. In one case, LaRue said she overheard some Boy Scouts who were using the library for a meeting, talking excitedly about working on their art badges after they stopped by the gallery.
“It gives people who might not usually get to see some artwork a chance to experience art,” she said.
Ultimately, LaRue said one of the things she really loves about her job is getting to connect with the Peterborough community in a region she didn’t leave after college because it “felt like the right place to be.” LaRue credits the community itself for her decision to stay, adding that Peterborough has “likeminded people” who, like LaRue, love nature, the arts and their community.
“It’s so easy to live here, and everyone is so welcoming,” LaRue said. “It’s just so easy to give that back to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.