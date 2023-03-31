Kaitlin Fenton describes her childhood friend Adam Toepfer as someone who is and has always been there for her when it matters; when they lived in different cities for many years they would still make time for each other to check in and catch up.
It’s that kind of strong feeling of community Toepfer wanted to create in establishing Keene Pride. Toepfer, who identifies as a cisgender gay man, returned to his hometown in September 2021 after 16 years in New York City — and recognized a great need right away.
“Everywhere I went — the post office, gas station, library — I saw queer people; they were here,” he said, “but there was not enough bringing us together.”
He was visiting with Fenton and sitting on her couch when he realized something else. “There were no pride events in Keene,” he said. “I almost selfishly started [Keene Pride] because I wanted to find my community here. Coming from New York, I had my community there.”
Fenton agreed to help, and together they built the organization for which Toepfer serves as president. Fenton currently serves as administrative director of Keene Pride, which has a board with eight members, including Patrick Brown, who owns Brown Computer Solutions where Toepfer works as a technician and sales associate.
The mission of the nonprofit organization Keene Pride, as written on its website, is “to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region, create community-building programming, and develop a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population.”
“Queer," Toepfer said, denotes or relates to a sexual or gender identity that does not correspond to established ideas of sexuality and gender, especially heterosexual norms.
Toepfer, 36, who was raised in Keene and attended Keene public schools, was fortunate to grow up with family and friends who were supportive and accepting of his identity after he came out at 15.
He credits his Keene High School yearbook class teacher Kelly Budd for shaping his career path. “It completely changed my life,” he said of Budd’s class. “I took the class every day for four years. By my senior year I was in that class almost half the day.”
There he learned leadership, business, design, video editing and event-production skills. “[Budd] would guide us, but we had control,” he said. “I had a budget to work with, and I became editor-in-chief.”
As soon as he graduated, he left for New York to study communications and filmmaking at Marymount Manhattan College.
“A lot of young people wanted to leave Keene because there is nothing for them here,” he said.
During his time in New York, he lived in several different areas of the city and worked in the tech industry as well as at a bar in the East Village where he hosted events, drag shows, parties and trivia nights. He also helped establish the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub in Brooklyn, one of the largest queer clubs in the world.
Then the pandemic hit, and the club shut down. He stayed for a year and a half before closing that chapter of his life and returning to Keene to be closer to family. His father, mother and brother live in Keene and another brother in Auburn, Maine.
When he began planning Keene’s very first pride festival, it was a major learning process. “I had to find out how to go to the city and ask to do this,” he said. “I needed to find out how much money we needed to raise. The [city] staff was so helpful. They knew we’d never done this before. I think we won them over.”
Along with the festival, which featured live music, drag performances and a Madonna tribute show, there was also a week of pride events, including a pride makeup prom and film screenings and director talks.
“People came up to me all day long in tears because they were so pleased,” Toepfer said of Pride Week. “It made me feel like what I set out to do was working and was so needed.”
Brown noticed Toepfer’s ambition right after he joined the team at Brown Computer Solutions, which remained open during the pandemic and extended its reach during that time to Boston, New York City and beyond as availability of service and products was very limited.
“Shortly after joining our team, Adam began suggesting ways to expand our services and create some new offerings to better serve our customers,” Brown wrote in nominating Toepfer as a Trendsetter. “We also discovered that we are both part of the local queer community and we both have a desire to serve our local community.”
Brown was especially impressed with Toepfer and the Keene Pride board in creating Pride Week.
“Without Adam's drive to make this happen, it wouldn't have,” he wrote. “He and a group of his closest friends (both new and old) worked tirelessly under his leadership to put on something Keene has never seen before.”
Another of Toepfer’s friends, Scott Silver of Keene, has been part of the Keene Pride community and attended several pride events the organization has hosted. In writing his own nomination of Toepfer, Silver said, “His effort to better our community is proof that we are all ready for acceptance.”
Keene Pride scheduled 30 events this year that not only provide entertainment but also raise money for the organization to continue its work providing programming and support for the LGBTQIA+ community year-round.
“We want to set up a community center within the next couple years, a place where people can go for resources or help, or to know what’s going on in the area,” said Toepfer. “We’ll hire a small staff [to run it].”
One of the organization’s most significant goals is showing young people there is a community and support structure for them in Keene. “We want to make this a desirable place for these people to stay and live and work and raise families,” said Toepfer.
