A Greeting Card Company with a Big Heart

Sure, a greeting card is a nice gesture to give your loved one, but the sweet sentiments expressed inside become sour when you find out the sacrifices made to the planet to manufacture that card.
Cards and gifts from Tree-Free Greetings take all that guilt away. The Keene business, founded in 1999 in Marlborough, is the greeting card company with a big heart — in so many ways.
Several factors led owner/founder Steve Silverstein down the path to starting Tree-Free Greetings.
The New Jersey native worked at Boston University’s Sargent Center for Outdoor Education in Hancock, New Hampshire, leading youth environmental education groups. A year later, he enrolled in Friends World College (now LIU Global) in Costa Rica.
There he was introduced to a group of activist priests. He worked with them in Bolivia, promoting education for everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic background, and political awareness in rural communities.
After his 1991 graduation from Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, he led guided bike tours, mainly for youth, throughout North America for a Henniker adventure company. Eventually, he bought the business, which he owned for five years.
He then briefly worked for the micro-loan division of the New England Community Loan Fund. As part of his duties, he formed groups, organized panels and planned statewide events to benefit small entrepreneurs. That’s how he originally met the owners of The Mountain Corp., the successful T-shirt company in Marlborough and Keene.
In 1999, they hired him to start Tree-Free Greetings. He launched the business in Marlborough with just a handful of people on the site of a defunct Ford Model T dealership, with the goal of being the most transparent, most environmentally-friendly greeting card company. At the time, the only “green” alternative was Recycled Greetings, and Silverstein picked up one of their cards and couldn’t find out what the recycled content was, whether it was post-consumer recycled and whether there was a way to do things better.
A few years later, in 2006, he and his wife bought the company. Today, there’s also a line of gift items, including mugs, tumblers and magnets. Tree-Free Greetings products are sold in 60 countries around the world, on Amazon.com, and on Tree-Free’s website. Locally, they’re available at the Monadnock Food Co-op, Hannah Grimes Marketplace, Agway and T-Bird Mini Marts, among other area stores.
“I’ve also had a connection with and desire for sustainability,” he says. “When you look at the 125 greeting card companies, it’s all about sentiment.”
Tree-Free Greetings has experimented over the years, printing their cards on a variety of different papers leading up to the present, starting with Kenaf, a fast-growing plant related to the hibiscus. Cards were printed on bamboo, hemp and sugarcane waste pulp.
The company is now focused on using 100% post-consumer recycled paper, otherwise known as office waste. About 35% of municipal solid waste by weight is paper and paper products. Tree-Free Greetings, says Silverstein, is committed to reversing this trend.
To provide context, the company website states Tree-Free Greetings decreased the amount of paper used and wasted by about 10 tons a year, enough electricity to power 10 average New England homes.
The green e-certified papers are processed chlorine-free and made with electricity generated from wind power. Envelope paper is produced from 80% reclaimed wheat straw, an agricultural by-product.
“We’ve landed on quite a good system here,” says Silverstein. “We print-on-demand, we’ve eliminated waste, it’s low-energy, and we use no toxic chemicals.”
The company, which has about a dozen employees, is in the midst of creating a web platform that allows people to choose a card design, color, font to write inside and a stamp and send it off — a process called “couch to mailbox.”
“For years, we operated under the old model, producing thousands of cards per style and offering up limited choices to retailers,” notes Silverstein. “Our current model has moved that enormous inventory to on-demand inventory.”
The business used to operate in a 7,000-square-foot space, which Silverstein says is now tucked into 35% of its Krif Court home — which Tree-Free now uses as storage rental for other companies.
Tree-Free’s on-site operation is now 100% solar-powered, with a goal of being carbon neutral.
“We’ve addressed sustainability at all parts,” says Silverstein, adding that the company is deepening its mission. “We now donate 25% of all revenue from the website to charities of choice, which consumers choose at checkout. It’s all about creating a positive impact on the world and each other.”
Nicole S. Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.