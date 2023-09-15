A former mill town with a storied lake serpent reinvents itself

Nestled in the lush green farmlands of Genesee Valley, just off the banks of glistening Silver Lake, is Perry, N.Y. The name refers to both the town of Perry, which spans 37 rural square miles and has a population of about 5,575, and the smaller village within it. Once home to a robust industry of knitting factories, an apparel business and hotels, both the town and village of Perry now boast a thriving local community with family-owned shops and restaurants, a winding hiking trail and a state park, and even a legendary mythical sea serpent.
The creature was made popular in the 19th century by a local hotel owner who, in an effort to garner more attention for the town and his business, crafted a fake serpent using bellows and sailed it on the water to the shock of local fishermen — at least, that’s the legend.
In the nearly 200 years since, the serpent has become an emblem of Perry, found on art installations, murals, bike racks and even the village’s official website. It serves as a reminder of Perry’s history of growth and its connection to some of its greatest assets: the lake and the nature that surrounds it.
“The village and the town sprang up around Silver Lake,” says Town Historian Suzie Carlson. That lake, and the creeks and streams that come off of it, have helped give life to the town’s sprawling green farmland.
“Perry and Wyoming County are said to have more cows than people,” Carlson adds. “The dairy industry has always been huge here.”
However, there’s much more to Perry than rolling farmland. Both established in the early 19th century, the town and village have become known for their natural beauty. That includes the Letchworth State Park (also known as the “Grand Canyon of the East”), which borders the town and offers massive waterfalls and 600-foot cliffs.
Perry is also home to a robust arts scene, largely thanks to the Arts Council of Wyoming County, which operates in 16 towns around the county but has a major presence and gallery in Perry. The arts council is involved in local events like the Chalk Art Festival and works closely with farmers on programs like the “sheep to shawl” event, with a goal of integrating art with agriculture, according to Jackie Swaby, executive director of the arts council.
Perry’s modern-day attractions follow a long industrial history, which started in the 1800s and was supported by the town’s proximity to the Genesee River.
“We’re right in the middle of the Genesee Valley, which was critical to making it possible for goods and services to get transported west,” says Sandy Schneible, board member of the Perry Main Street Association.
That industry included a handful of knitting companies in the 19th and 20th centuries, many of which eventually joined into one, called the Perry Knitting Company. The company was so woven into the fabric of Perry that many of the village residents were employed there. “Anyone you talk to, their grandparents or great-grandparents probably worked at Perry Knitting Company,” Carlson says.
But it wasn’t just knitting companies that gave Perry its industrial history; a popular cookie company called Archway Cookies opened up a factory in the 1950s, and Champion Products, which sold sports apparel, opened a facility in 1992 — but that marked the tail end of industry in the town. In the mid- to late 20th century and early 2000s, Perry experienced a kind of upheaval as the industries started to close down, leaving behind stone buildings and old water mills. And, as the industry left Perry, so did many of its people.
“So many rustbelt communities were running on the momentum of that previous economic model through the 1970s, without seeing how things were changing,” Perry Village Mayor Rick Hauser wrote in an email discussing the downturn in population in the late 1900s. He attributes the decline not only to the loss of industry but also the loss of small businesses and increasingly aging infrastructure. All of that translated into Perry’s population dropping 7 percent between 1990 and 2000, and another 7 percent in the following decade. The loss had an effect on every aspect of the village.
“Really, no matter what you do, nothing else matters if your efforts can’t turn around population decline,” Hauser wrote.
What the town and village needed at the end of the 20th century was to bring people back — and that took a dedicated revitalization effort. It started in the late 1990s and early 2000s with events and projects that looked at ways to pull people into the community and into the village.
One pivotal project was the Perry Farmer’s Market, started in 2003 with a focus on art, music, food and community. “It gave people a reason to get out of their cars and rediscover Main Street again,” Hauser noted.
Over the years, residents and businesses in the village formed a community investment group that focused its efforts on repurposing vacant “key” buildings in Perry, and other investors similarly joined in the efforts with their own repurposing projects. In the past 15 years, $30 million in private investments have gone to redeveloping vacant buildings all over the village, including an elementary school from the 1800s and the former Knitting Factory, which has been turned into apartments.
“They continue to search for ways to reinvent Perry,” Carlson says, adding that many of the redevelopment efforts have aimed to keep — and often highlight — original elements of the beloved spaces.
Another asset that came from the last two decades of Perry’s revitalization has been the Main Street Association, an organization of citizens who wanted to see new life breathed into the town they love. That effort led to a number of results, including a multiuse recreation trail, called the Silver Lake Trail, which linked the lake to Letchworth Park.
Now, the village is undergoing a new kind of rebirth: Just this year, Perry was awarded a $10 million grant from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. A 15-person local planning committee is working with state consultants on which projects to tackle and how.
There are a number of ambitious goals, including increasing housing availability, building up Perry’s status as a hospitality hub, and completing public projects like the Silver Lake Trail and performance spaces for the arts, according to Schneible.
The last 20 years of effort have, so far, been successful, according to Hauser. Perry has added residents since 2010, and, bolstered by this grant from the state, the town is on the path to add 100 more families by 2030. T
Anna Merriman is a journalist who has written for the Valley News of Lebanon, N.H., VTDigger and Vox, among other publications. She splits her time between Vermont and Warsaw, Poland, where she is an editor for an arts and culture magazine.
