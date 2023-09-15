A former mill town with a storied lake serpent reinvents itself

Cars line Perry’s Main Street. Over the years, residents and businesses in the village formed a community investment group that focused its efforts on repurposing vacant “key” buildings. 

Nestled in the lush green farmlands of Genesee Valley, just off the banks of glistening Silver Lake, is Perry, N.Y. The name refers to both the town of Perry, which spans 37 rural square miles and has a population of about 5,575, and the smaller village within it. Once home to a robust industry of knitting factories, an apparel business and hotels, both the town and village of Perry now boast a thriving local community with family-owned shops and restaurants, a winding hiking trail and a state park, and even a legendary mythical sea serpent.

The creature was made popular in the 19th century by a local hotel owner who, in an effort to garner more attention for the town and his business, crafted a fake serpent using bellows and sailed it on the water to the shock of local fishermen — at least, that’s the legend.

