Why should community members prioritize health? A community that values the well-being of its members fosters a thriving and sustainable environment for living, working and enjoying life. When it prioritizes health, a community becomes more appealing to new businesses and residents, retains young families, reduces costs for employers, and supports graceful aging for the elderly.
All in for Health track leader India Olchefske, project associate with Partners for Andean
Community Health, says “building a healthy community requires the collective efforts of all its members.” Where resources are fewer, rural areas thrive when individuals and organizations are willing to think outside of the box and their predefined roles to offer creative solutions to their community’s challenges.
Olchefske has helped to plan two sessions at Radically Rural on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The event kicks off each day at 9 a.m. with keynote speakers followed by a Wednesday track session at 11 a.m. and a Thursday track session at 2 p.m.
The detrimental public health consequences of climate change are becoming more evident, ranging from increased incidents of asthma and heightened exposure to ticks to the psychological toll of grappling with the climate crisis. In this collaborative session, the health and clean energy tracks come together to explore the interconnections between public health and climate action. The session will highlight the important work carried out by N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action, shedding light on the important links between these two domains.
Rob Werner, the N.H. state director of the League of Conservation Voters, will moderate the session. Speakers include Robert Dewey, vice chair of N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action; Paul Friedrichs, chair of N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action; and Suzanne Gaulacher, assistant professor of public health at Plymouth State University. Their expertise and insights will shed light on the various dimensions of the relationship between public health and climate change, fostering a deeper understanding of this critical issue.
When it comes to rural health innovation, people often assume that options are restricted to mobile health vans and telemedicine, and challenges such as provider shortages and limited resources are often seen as insurmountable obstacles. However, some rural communities have found a way to overcome these challenges by harnessing the potential of paramedical and non-medical community members. They have discovered that their greatest resource lies within themselves — their community. By mobilizing and empowering these individuals, they can provide out-of-the-box, creative solutions to better the health and well-being of themselves and their fellow community-members.
Barbara Pierce, director of justice initiatives at the Crime and Justice Institute, will be joined by Megan Weis, director of community engagement for the South Carolina Center for Rural and Primary Healthcare to discuss innovative approaches rural communities have taken to address their health-care needs.
For more information on Radically Rural’s schedule of events or to sign up, visit radicallyrural.org. T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.