During the summer and fall of 2022, lack of staffing forced Aldworth Manor in Harrisville to reduce the number of nights it was open to the public for dinner. The inn has since returned to offering two public dinner nights a week.
Perri Adams of East Hill Farm in Troy delivers hot-from-the-kitchen, ready-to-eat meals to a waiting customer during the pandemic in 2020.
File photo/Michael Moore/The Keene Sentinel
During the summer and fall of 2022, lack of staffing forced Aldworth Manor in Harrisville to reduce the number of nights it was open to the public for dinner. The inn has since returned to offering two public dinner nights a week.
As the hospitality business bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, the challenge in 2022 among inn owners in the Monadnock Region was to keep up with demand with reduced staffing — and this trend is expected to continue in 2023.
A study by the American Hotel & Lodging Association surveyed hoteliers nationwide in the fall of 2022 and found 87 percent experienced staffing shortages, 36 percent of them severe. The situation has been improving since May, however, when 97 percent of respondents said they were short-staffed and 49 percent severely so.
At the end of 2021, the U.S. hotel industry had nearly triple the unemployment rate, even after a significant hiring increase. When conditions for travel and tourism improved and the industry picked up again, job openings increased, but many of the same workers chose not to return to their old jobs. As of August 2022, hotel employment was still down by nearly 400,000 jobs compared to February 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Now, hotels are offering potential hires a host of incentives to fill vacancies, including increased wages and expanded benefits. The national average hotel wages through June 2022 were more than $22 per hour — higher than any other year on record. Since the pandemic, average hotel wages have increased faster than average wages throughout the general economy.
Hotel accommodations in New Hampshire took a 29 percent hit in 2020 due to the pandemic, but pent-up demand helped those numbers climb well above pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and even more in 2022, estimated to be a 15 percent increase from 2021, according to the New Hampshire Travel Barometer by Dean Runyan Associates.
Eric Lorimer of the Monadnock Travel Council and former owner of the Jack Daniels Inn in Peterborough, which sold in 2022, said 2021 was the inn’s best year ever in terms of occupancy and revenue.
“[Hotels] in the Monadnock Region benefited during the pandemic by being close to urban areas but with a less dense population,” he said, meaning guests were able to stay safe from serious illness.
The same is true for Lorimer’s property, Hazelhurst Vacation House in Peterborough, listed on Airbnb.
“People can rent the entire house for themselves,” he said. He expects a 15 percent increase in occupancy in 2022 compared to 2021, and with bookings already lined up, he anticipates another strong year ahead.
He has seen the staffing issues in the hospitality industry among other travel council members. As a result, he’s noticed at both small inns and larger hotels owners and managers jumping in to do more day-to-day tasks, including housekeeping and running the front desk.
Another response, he added, has been to cut back on hours that the business is open, reducing front desk staff or not offering daily housekeeping service for multiple-night stays.
On the bright side, he has seen owners and managers planning ahead in anticipation of these employee shortages continuing in 2023.
“There’s a little less unpredictability now,” he said.
The owners of the Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy, a farm family vacation resort, were able to retain their staff during the pandemic thanks to funds from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program but reported they felt the impacts of staffing shortages and inflation and are “rolling with it.”
Bookings are looking strong for 2023, and a sign things are returning to pre-pandemic levels is the increase in reservations for the inn’s annual New Year’s Eve party: in 2021 there were 60 and in 2022, 100 people were booked to stay at the inn overnight.
Shane Long, co-owner of Aldworth Manor in Harrisville, was directly affected by staffing shortages beginning in 2020 but was fortunate to retain most of the hotel’s staff and avert layoffs.
Some positions have gone unfilled for long periods, however.
“This did increase the workload on the current staff during some periods, and it has caused us at times to have to limit the amount of events and public dinner nights we are able to add to the schedule,” said Long.
Aldworth Manor, an estate that sits on 170 acres, can accommodate about 50 guests for lodging, up to 200 for weddings and events, and up to 60 for public dinners.
Long said he had to raise prices for both dinner and lodging. This was a direct result of the rising costs of food and cleaning supplies, which have also affected the hospitality industry as a whole.
He believes, due to inflation, guests won’t be booking their events as far in advance.
“We’re still trying to get back on good footing after pandemic losses,” he said. “We’re trying to get some normalcy back.”
During the summer and fall of 2022, Long had to decrease public dinner nights from two per week to one because there was not enough dining room and kitchen staff to handle both private events and a second dinner night. He has since returned to offering two public dinner nights a week and has a couple of positions to be filled to accommodate that increase.
He also raised his employees’ wages. “It’s good that the staff is making better wages; we’re trying to account for that,” he said. “Businesses have to make better revenue. It’s a balancing act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.